Macmahon Holdings Limited (MCHHF) CEO Michael Finnegan on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Macmahon Holdings Limited (OTCPK:MCHHF) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call August 23, 2018 7:00 PM ET

Executives

Michael Finnegan - Chief Executive Officer

Giles Everist - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Chong - Investor Relations

Greg Gettingby - General Counsel and Company Secretary

Analysts

Melinda White - IFM Investors

Siraj Ahmed - Citigroup

Brendan Harrington - Harrington Partners

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Macmahon Holdings Limited 2018 Full Year Results Presentation. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only model. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] I must advice you, that this conference is being recorded today, Friday 24 of August 2018.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, the CEO of Macmahon, Mick Finnegan. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Michael Finnegan

Thank you, Edwin. Good morning, everyone, thank you for joining us today for Macmahon’s 2018 full year results presentation. I am joined by Giles Everist, our CFO; and Chris Chong and Greg Gettingby.

This morning we will go through the presentation that was released earlier. I will start by providing a summary of the financial year '18 results. I will then move through an operational review of the key contracts. Giles will then go into more detail about the financials, before handing back to me to discuss the outlook and guidance for financial year '19, and the strategic priorities for the year ahead. At the conclusion of the briefing, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions.

Moving now to the next slide, titled 2018 Highlights. Financial year '18 has been transformative and we are very pleased to report a strong result that was in line with guidance and market consensus. We achieved revenue of $710 million and EBIT of $41.2 million. EBITDA and operating cash flow improved substantially and our balance sheet remains robust with net cash of $3.4 million.

The performance marks a significant turnaround on recent years and as a result of our focus on contract execution, market improvement at Telfer, and the ramp up five new projects, which occurred largely across the second half of the year. We've been very pleased with the progress made on our new projects in particular, Batu Hijau, Tujuh Bukit, Byerwen and Mount Morgans. We look forward to continuing to build on our good relationships and leveraging the strengths of our amazing people.

Over the past year, we secured $1.1 billion of new work and extensions in Australia in addition to the transformational Batu Hijau contract. As a result, we are well positioned this year with that order book at a record $5.4 billion. Despite the tightening equipment and labor market in the mining industry, we were successful in resourcing and ramping up five new projects during the year. We're excited about the opportunities ahead of us and remain strongly focused on delivering on our substantial order book, which puts us in a very fortunate and healthy position.

As a result, we now have confidence in providing financial year 2019 guidance of between $950 million and $1.05 billion of revenue and $70 million to $80 million of EBIT.

Turning now to the next slide, we will provide you some context of just how far we have gone.

These charts highlight the improvement in our financial performance over the past two years. The results speak for themselves, but you can see we delivered on a strong second half as new projects ramped up. Our revenue in the second half, in fact was more than financial year '17, and we only reached our full run rate in Q4 of the last financial year.

Pleasingly, we’re now operating at revenue run rate of around $1 billion per year, which is in line with our new financial year '19 guidance. You can also see a significant uplift in our second half EBIT margin of 7.1%, which is, obviously a great improvement on the underlying and volatile EBIT margins over recent periods. Our focus is to execute well so that we generate the consistent returns that we showed.

Moving now to Slide 4. This slide summarizes the key contracts that make up our order book. Tropicana has been a mainstay contract for us. Pleasingly, Phase 1 of the Long Island expansion project has confirmed in December 2017, which extends the mine life to 2023. The full Long Island strategy extends mine life to 2027, if Phase 2 and Phase 3 are approved. In tandem, the client is currently investigating underground options at site.

Telfer, which has been well documented as a problematic contract, achieved a significant turnaround in financial year ’18. While risk and difficulties do remain, we expect small operational profits in financial year ’19. And Martabe contract in Indonesia, which commenced in 2015, continues to perform well as there are limestone quarries in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Our underground mining division continues to see more opportunities and pleasingly we’ve secured two new projects during the year. In January 2018, our JV into the commenced and exploration decline at Tujuh Bukit mine in Indonesia, and in March 2018, we commenced development work at the Endevour Mine in Cobar, New South Wales.

Obviously, the ramp-up of our transformational contract with AMNT at Batu Hijau, which commenced in August last year, was a significant contributor to our performance. This contract underpins our order book. We started Phase 2 in April where we have seen full mining operations and already we are seeing improved mining metrics month-and-month.

In addition, we commenced new contracts at Mount Morgans and Byerwen, and we’re very pleased how these projects have started, which brings me to our People on the next slide, which is obviously a critical component of our success.

As you can see, we have had a large increase in employee numbers, which reflects the new work line both in Australia and Indonesia as well as the acquisition of the TMM Group. And our employee headcount now stands at almost 4,000 people, which is almost double where we were 12 months ago. We also have a further 1,100 contractors bringing in the total workforce to over 5,000 people. The majority of the increase was the result of the Batu Hijau employee transition, which did go well. When you include Martabe and Tujuh Bukit to the Batu Hijau numbers, that represents 55% of our employees in Indonesia.

When Macmahon increased need for people in exciting labor market in the morning industry, employee recruitment and retention remains a significant focus and challenge for our business. Amongst various initiatives in recruitment campaigns, we’ve rolled out a short-term incentive plain for all staff, which is largely tied to guidance in addition to a long-term incentive plan for key leaders in the business.

We’ve also focused on ensuring a proactive culture is maintained across the organization, which is particularly important given our expanding overseas workforce and the recent acquisition of TMM. Overall, we are very proud of what we have achieved, and it’s a testament to all of our employees and the title team.

Moving to the next slide, Safety. With multiple project startups during the year, we committee significant rates also to protect in the health and safety of our workforce. Despite these efforts, unfortunately injury frequency rates increased compared to the prior year. While there was an increase in our TRIFR, there was a reduction in the severity of the incidents recorded.

Over the past 12 months, we've expanded our training and assessment capabilities and initiated a number of internal programs designed to better equipment obtain from a health and safety perspective.

One program, we very proud of, is the implementation of our mental health programs, Strong MINDS Strong MINES, across our Australian operations, and this has been received very well. Improving our safety performance reminds a key focus for us and we are continuing to see new ways of reducing the number of incidents. So with that, I would now like to hand over to Giles to talk throughout result -- our financial results in more detail.

Giles Everist

Thanks, Mick, and good morning all. As Mick mentioned, our performance over the last 12 months has been outstanding, and is in line with guidance we provided back in 2018. Our revenue almost doubled to $710.3 million as a result of the award and commencement of five new projects, including Batu Hijau, Byerwen, Mount Morgans, Endeavor and Tujuh Bukit. Given that all our new projects largely ramped up in the second half, there was a heavy weighting in earnings for this period. Similarly, EBITDA and EBIT increased significantly and were aided by the improvement of Telfer. At the same time, the increased use of finance leases to fund growth CapEx resulted in higher finance costs.

The effective tax rate of 19.4%, as a result of previous tax losses in Australia, we have an off-balance sheet deferred tax asset of $45 million. So as a result, we expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 15% over the next three years on the basis that half our earnings are from Australia. The Directors have not declared the dividend for FY19 due to the many current opportunities for further growth. However, the Board remains committed to delivering shareholder value and continues to assess all capital management options against the subjective.

Now turning to Slide 8, for a cash flow statement. Operating cash flow increased 2.4x to $101.9 million commensurate with our earnings growth and represented a strong EBITDA conversion rate of 85.7%. This was pleasing given the commencement of new projects over the period. CapEx for the year totaled $312.3 million comprising $182.5 million for equipment acquired as part of the AMNT transaction, which was paid for in shares. Excluding this, CapEx was $129.8 million of which $85.7 million was equipment finance lease and $44.1 million was funded in cash.

Based on current order book, CapEx for FY'19 is expected to be around $180 million, while CapEx in FY'20 is expected to be around $60 million. Both of these numbers include sustaining CapEx of $30 million per annum. For FY'19 of the $180 million, $18 million of this CapEx relates to Byerwen, where the equipment is subject to a put option. This de-risks our position in the event the contract is terminated as equipment can be put back to the client. Because of this put option, the Byerwen CapEx will be considered off-balance sheet for FY'19, thus reducing reported FY'19 CapEx to $100 million. Of this, $60 million of CapEx relates to Tropicana Long Island Phase 1 expansion, which we have now incorporated into our order book.

Turning now to the balance sheet on Slide 9. As you can see on the slide, our balance sheet remains very healthy with a net cash position of $3.4 million. This puts us in a strong position to fund our order book and capitalize on growth opportunities. Based on our current workload and CapEx intentions, we expect to remain in a cash positive position at the end of financial year '19. Total assets increased considerably to $410 million, largely due to the Batu Hijau fleet, which is purchased by the shares of $182.5 million as part of the AMNT transaction.

In relation to our financing, Macmahon currently has a general purpose corporate debt facility of $25 million with CBA, which expires in October 2018. CBA has provided a credit approved term sheet to double the facility to $50 million and expand it for an additional two years.

With that, I now hand back to Mick.

Michael Finnegan

Thanks, Giles. Now on Slide 10. As of June 18, our order book was $5.4 billion, which is a record for our company and puts us in a very fortunate position. As you can see, over the next few years, we have approximately $1 billion per annum of work under contract. Positively we are already operating at the $1 billion year run rate now, but remained focused everyone executing our work in hand as efficiently and safely as possible.

Our order book is underpinned by the open-pit copper-gold project at Batu Hijau, which makes up approximately half of their work in hand over the coming years. We are targeting to keep our weighting between Indonesia and Australia to approximately 50-50. Moving forward we will look to grow and diversify our order book further where it is sensible to do so.

Let's turn to the next slide to discuss our extensive tender pipeline. The bubble chart shows aiding opportunities, which represents over $7 billion in aggregate contract value. This is a cross-section of their pipeline, but does not represent all of the opportunities available to us. The size of the bubble represents the size of the opportunity, the orange bubbles represent current clients whilst the blue represent new clients.

The key take away is that 70% of this tender pipeline of $5 billion of potential work fits within our existing client base. This organic pipeline is an excellent opportunity for us given the majority our extensions of current mines we are already working at. So if we continue to execute well and build on good relationships, we’re seeing a good chance of winning this additional work.

Other interesting takeaways of this tender pipeline are, for 80% of the tender pipeline, we are preferred or exclusive, 20% could be awarded within the next year, 40% is gold, 35% base metals, and 25% is coal. It split evenly between Asia and Australia, and 80% is surface and 20% underground opportunities.

Turning now to our next slide on what the potential is for us. On this slide we have overlaid our current order book and our current -- and the current selected tender pipeline, split between work in hand in grey, existing clients in orange, and new clients in blue. This does assume that we will win a 100% of the selected tender pipeline and that those projects commence in line with their schedules. Now this, of course, will not be the case. However, the chart gives you a sense as to why we are excited about the opportunities ahead of us and the continued potential earnings growth.

Turning over to our next slide, our financial year '19 outlook and strategy. The outlook for Macmahon is positive. Looking ahead in financial year '19, we're targeting revenue of between $950 million and $1.05 billion, and an EBIT of between $70 million and $80 million, which is in line with market consensus. This represents at least 34% and 70% of revenue and earnings growth respectively.

Our record order book and strong balance sheet provides a solid platform from which to invest in people, new technologies, continual improvement, and further sensible growth. In this tightening labor market, the development and retention of people remains a key focus. We will continue to increase our investment in innovation and technology that differentiate our services and ensure that are delivered in a most efficient and safe manner. We are committed to growing our coal mining business and capitalizing on our extensive tender pipeline, but we will also explore M&A opportunities to grow and expand our offerings. On that note, it's worthwhile pointing out that the TMM integration has gone well, and as a result, we expect some good growth and increase exposure to the resource construction sector. Having said all of that, our key focus remains on continuing to execute well, improving on our existing portfolio of projects and building on our client relationships.

Thank you, everyone, for your time. And with that, I'll now hand back to Edwin, to open it up for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] Your first question comes from Brendan Harrington from Harrington Partners. Please ask your question.

Brendan Harrington

Just looking at that $80 million that's going to Byerwen, and thinking that the current revenue run rate, how certainly that it quickly going to get there? What's – so that how much of that is we factored in?

Michael Finnegan

So, Brendan, that largely relates to trucks, which are spread over the year that are some arriving September, October and then also April, May. And, yes, so that spreads throughout the year.

Brendan Harrington

Okay. And that’s what sort of factoring the additional tons into that billion run rate?

Michael Finnegan

Yes.

Brendan Harrington

Yes, okay.

Michael Finnegan

Currently we’re using high units there and we’re pricing it with their own units as stated there. So that’s why the tons remain the same. But there is opportunity there with those high units, particularly on somewhere else to put them obviously.

Brendan Harrington

Okay. And same goes with the additional extension of Tropicana?

Michael Finnegan

Yes. So all the CapEx for FY’19, we’re highlighting is for current order book. And for the major shift in the order book is the Tropicana Long Island Phase 1. So, yes, that CapEx finances the equipment that’s needed for the project running out to 2023.

Brendan Harrington

Okay, alright. And how we’ve gotten lead times from getting equipment, any issues there?

Michael Finnegan

Look, it's certainly pushing out Brendan, there is no idea. We’ve basically got no idle plant left, and would have put in ordering now depending on what we’re asking for, probably is on average between 12 and 18 months.

Brendan Harrington

And just looking at that the potential [indiscernible] there, is that including the Tujuh Bukit, if they do got full scale operation there, is that factored in?

Michael Finnegan

Yes, look we’ve taken a position on that for sure. That does make up a small piece of that Brendan for sure.

Brendan Harrington

Could that be quite substantial is that tons of issue?

Michael Finnegan

Well, it could be. We're not going into too much detail. We haven’t put the whole opportunity in there we see right what we can see sensibly in the next three to five years. And obviously there is a risk associated with that. But we’re there at the moment. We love working for that comp. We think we’ve got a pretty solid relationship. So we’re putting what we think is conservative, but over the next three to five years.

Brendan Harrington

Okay. And I just noticed the reference to West Africa in the Annual -- what are we looking in different geographies as well?

Michael Finnegan

No, definitely not Brendon, that’s all -- that’s more retrospective. I think that was a committing relationship is starting up what the business is there in Nigeria.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have no further questions at this time. I’ll now like to hand the conference back to Mike. Please continue.

Michael Finnegan

Looks like we just had two questions dropping quickly, Edwin, if you want to revisit that?

Operator

Thank you, Mick. Your next question comes from [indiscernible] from Hot Leaf. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Just with the, obviously, the CapEx for '19 and the put option. I think, help us, Mick, perhaps what the depreciation might be for '19?

Michael Finnegan

So in terms of -- when we look at EBIT margin against EBITDA margin, I think this probably around about 10% difference between that. So we're working on a billion dollar revenue than you’re looking at about a $100 million of depreciation.

Operator

Your next question is a follow-up question from Brendan Harrington from Harrington Partners. Please ask the question.

Brendan Harrington

Just with that underground division, where we’re with the utilization on that? Is that going to be competitive yield?

Michael Finnegan

In terms of plant, we just today that used up all the auto plant that we had fitting their last few, Brendan. So that’s not far on things fully utilized. Obviously, the team work, we switch to gear on and off depending on work that's arise drills, and shock creating and what not. But at the moment, it's pretty well fully utilized. But we do have a finger on this, if needed, if growth opportunities been up, and there one or two. Well, it's three actually that we're looking at in the next 12 months to 18 months.

Brendan Harrington

And just with Telfer, when is that contract -- what is that run through?

Michael Finnegan

Well, there was a lot for mine contract, Brendan. And there has been time, I think, it finished 2021 or 2022, but it range Telfer [indiscernible] after 2019 to 2020.

Brendan Harrington

And is there a fair [indiscernible] on that site that would be released?

Michael Finnegan

I mean, a big chunk of it is client owned plant, but there is a portion, yes, that would be released and we could utilize Telfer at that time.

Brendan Harrington

And just maybe -- just bit of data on the software investment [indiscernible] what is that actually relate to?

Michael Finnegan

So Brendan, that relates to largely our ERP system, so we’re going through an upgrade of our systems. It's been, while since we've updated them, so we’re in part way through Phase 1, but we will continue that in FY'19, so probably, looking at maybe at $5 million type investment of CapEx for FY'19.

Brendan Harrington

And can you give us anymore insight onto the sort of acquisitions you’re looking at potentially. I mean and maybe [indiscernible] that you prepared to take on at this point in time?

Michael Finnegan

Look, I mean, obviously, sales in our border are quite cautious on what we're looking at. So that wouldn't be anything massive. And we are very aware of what shareholders have said to over the last 18 to 24 months. Some areas we would look are probably maybe in the underground area, maybe in the civil area and anything else that make really good business sense. But we’re not desperate to do it Brendan, and just if it makes sense. And it can improve all the company gearings or, it was less CapEx intensive work or things like that. But it would be well within what we could afford, and they heavily scrutinized by the board, of course.

Operator

Next question comes from Siraj Ahmed from Citigroup. Please ask your question.

Siraj Ahmed

Thank you. Just a couple of questions. The first thing can you just give us an update on the [indiscernible] game share and what progress you have made in the Indonesian project?

Michael Finnegan

Look at the moment Siraj, we haven’t taken any of that into account for forecast or actuals. But performance at Batu Hijau at the moment, look, I think, I did touch on, it was performing month-on-month and we get to steady state run rate at Batu Hijau in September, actually. So the final place of gear works at tomorrow. So we’re confident that we are trending towards where we need to be, we are seeing the improvements we should, but none of that has been taken into account in actuals or looking forward.

Siraj Ahmed

Then secondly just on the general environment. What's your view in competition, are you seeing that now stabilizing or using or just to be pretty competitive?

Michael Finnegan

Sorry, Siraj. Could you ask me that again, I just missed it.

Siraj Ahmed

Sure. Just on competition, what's your view on the competitive landscape? And what are you seeing there from that perspective?

Michael Finnegan

Look, I think, everyone is behaving sensibly. I don’t see price jumping through the roof or desperation there. It's probably a sensible environment there where everyone's got the right margins. And obviously the focus from a client's perspective is on reliability and ability to execute. So I think -- we are just doing sensible groups they’re at there at the moment. And it's not overly competitive, but it's certainly not a down market order.

Siraj Ahmed

And last one. Again so your comment on kits availability and the fact that you have -- your kit is completely utilized. How should we think about that given the tender pipeline? I mean does that make -- put you’re at disadvantage given that you don’t have to get to that? Are you comfortable with the pipeline where you can get in 12 to 18 months?

Michael Finnegan

To be honest, looking back to the last 12 to 18 months, if you had auto gear, it was definitely a competitive advantage, if it was the rollout, so looking backwards. Moving forward that's been contemplated with [Indiscernible] and putting forecast ROEs and also getting clients to potentially put their finger on plant as well. So that's all been contemplated in the pipeline at this stage, so I don’t see any hit to it.

Operator

Our next question comes from [indiscernible]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Just around Telfer and Batu Hijau, can you just give us a bit of the color on the second half? And I guess the trajectory sort of month-on-month of run rate improvement because it's sort of sounds like the -- you're possibly watching into improving margins throughout the whole second half, which might sort of slow into the next year. Is that the right way to think about it?

Michael Finnegan

Yes, look, Telfer, the last quarter of that financial year, we actually from a production perspective broke a number of records. And that's actually continuing into this year. So what we expect Telfer to be able to stand alone the positive numbers as we have said. Batu Hijau, we contributed steadily to the results for the year. And you did right; it was weighted heavily to the second half. And we do expect that to continue albeit what we said earlier. It doesn’t include guidance here that kit we revisit that at the end of the calendar year if there is any potential upside, but that's not included.

Unidentified Analyst

So, but, I guess, on the sort of efficiency, and how you think about the margin that you have -- you pull through from some of those projects? I guess it's steady, which you are going to get it hit next month that you just said at Batu Hijau, and at Byerwen [indiscernible] sort of period as well. And so I thought 170 certainly doing government side mobilizing -- you are at the run rate per tons. Do they just make through [indiscernible] focus slightly better margin possibly?

Giles Everist

So, yes, Tim, just on the margins, so you’re absolutely right, margin has been improving in the second half. And if you look at the EBIT margin for the second half, I think, 7.1%. Going into -- looking at FY'19, I think, we probably say that there is a bias of that EBIT split through the second half and that's still because of nick flagged was still ramping up at Batu Hijau. So, you'll see a small weighting, I think, of revenue and EBIT towards the second half. But, yes, I think it's a reasonable assumption to say that you'll see -- we're certainly aiming for margin improvement in first half FY'19 and then further improvement in second half FY 2019.

Michael Finnegan

Sorry, Tim, I think, I missed your question there completely. I've got the first half. But in short, we're still pushing to get to that asset that we typically talk about.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Your next question comes from Melinda White [ph] IFM Investors. Please ask your question.

Melinda White

I just wanted to clarify FY'19 CapEx guidance that is given. Can you just help me understand how much will be book through the cash flow and how much is going into other line items?

Michael Finnegan

Yes, so, of that $180 million, so if you take the 180 million, as we’ve said, well flags about $80 million of that will be off balance sheet. So obviously doesn't go through the cash flow. And then of the remaining $100 million, you've got $30 million of sustaining CapEx, which is cash. So there might be a little bit more which goes through as cash, but the remainder will be finance leased.

Melinda White

I assume that the cost of the finance leases [indiscernible] if we looked into your EBIT guidance?

Michael Finnegan

Absolutely. So the leases, the debt doesn't go through the cash flow statement. It's only the payments of the leases that go through the cash flow.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to hand the conference back to Mick. Please continue.

Michael Finnegan

Thanks, Edwin. Look we just like to thank everyone for making the time to join us. We’re well aware that it’s a busy period, and just thank everyone for their support. And obviously we’ll continue to work hard and make sure we achieve guidance. And for those of you in Melbourne, Sydney, we hope to see the week after next, and for those of you here in Singapore, Hong Kong, we look forward to catching up, I think, three weeks time. So thanks everyone. And if there are no further questions, we'll wrap it up. And of course, for the people in Perth, I think we’re catching up next week. So thanks everyone and we'll speak soon. And if anyone does have any queries, please reach out Chris Chong is here all day as is myself and Giles.