Micron: Not Your Father's Memory Market

Micron will sharply exceed the consensus estimates for 2019 which Yahoo Finance has as $11.60 as of August 24.

The sellside analyst community is spooked by cracks in chip pricing. They need to get back to basics.

We are looking at a $65 billion NEW business directly in the eyeball and the analysts go brain dead." Russ Fischer writing on Seeking Alpha. (The author decided to include a Fischerian nugget on every submission about semiconductors.)

Russ Fischer was referring to the wave of solid state drives that will come as the hard disk drive industry fades. We need to remember and cherish Russ' wisdom. Analysts need to get back to basics and study various elasticity curves as I urged in my last article.

Here's the point for analysts who need a refresher course on price elasticity:

(Source: here. Even some of my college contemporaries would have had trouble consuming nine slices resulting from a 2/3 off sale.)

The point is that while DRAM is very inelastic, NAND is very elastic. Since servers need a certain amount of DRAM the volume is not going to go down much when the price goes up. Or, unfortunately, the reverse. And in NAND if there is a 2/3 off sale, the demand is going to go way up given the performance improvement, power improvement, and size factor improvement. And, oh yes, there's better reliability too.

But here's what two analysts have put out recently on their NAND price per bit estimates and bit 2019 growth rates for Micron Technology (MU):

WF Bernstein NAND Bit Change 2017 65.7% 66.6% Price/GB 2017 0.237 0.27 NAND Bit Change 2018 34.0% 38.5% Price/GB 2018 0.199 0.25 NAND Bit Change 2019 40.2% 48.7% Price/GB 2019 0.149 0.18 NAND Bit Change 2020 34.3% 37.9% Price/GB 2020 0.121 0.13 NAND Bit Change 2021 32.6% Price/GB 2021 0.097

Hmmm, the bit growth rate is going to go down as the price drops by almost two thirds? I don't think so. Go back to your pizza eating days, sell side analysts, and carefully review the gospel pizza pricing advice shown in the first graph.

So what's going on with the analysts? Bernstein's Mark Newman is one of the analysts I respect the most. But even Newman has admitted that his previous call on a DRAM downturn in 2018 was wrong:

Contrary to our last DRAM supply/demand update ... which predicted a down cycle starting in 2018, current up cycle has continued longer than expected thanks to structural supply constraint and explosive server DRAM demand from hyperscale data centers.

And Wells Fargo is a bit of a headless horse with a new team now trying to master semiconductor coverage. Wells Fargo appears to have "trimmed costs" by terminating their former semi analyst David Wong as this June 21, 2018, article indicates. Wong was often wrong and I once got in trouble with SA for trying to use that phrase in an article. But his work was tidy and could be followed. With the new squad at Wells Fargo I must admit I lost a lot of confidence when I saw the line item in their model for "After-tax EBIT." Since EBIT stands for Earnings Before Interest and Tax, I was a bit shaken by the notion they have invented an oxymoron of After Tax Earnings before Interest and Tax. But the bigger problem at Wells Fargo is stitching back together a consistent narrative, such as Wong used to do even if one felt he was wrong.

Both Bernstein and Wells Fargo need to get back to basics:

Constantly update demand models which are shifting rapidly. For instance show us server unit growth and show us server DRAM and NAND content growth. Pull from your colleagues estimates on autonomous vehicle unit projections and show us what the content growth looks like in that market. Pull from your colleagues work on cell phone unit growth and model that with content growth.

Sanity check your supply demand models with price/volume elasticity curves like the pizza model above. There are models for this stuff and you owe it to your clientele to put in the work to show how volume will be stimulated in elastic markets like NAND with the plummeting price points you predict.

Poke more at management. What the heck is going on in Lehi, Utah, on 3DXpoint? How can management look the analyst community in the face with the ridiculous timelines and predictions that were put forth at the breathless 3DXpoint launch with the aptly named Rob Crooke (INTC) of their non volatile memory segment leading the misinformation campaign?

Think like an owner. What's going on with the working capital at each player? Sanity check the cap ex guidance as our great Russ Fischer used to do. Russ would regularly take us from bits to wafers to fabs to dollars, and sometimes the reverse.

While I'm frustrated with the analyst community, here's what they are saying for 2019. Compare and contrast that to my numbers and those of SA regular Bill Tidwell.

Wells Bill Electric Fargo Bernstein Tidwell Phred DRAM bits 16.0% 16.8% 20.0% 20.0% DRAM ASP -17.1% -6.6% 0.0% 0.0% DRAM Cost -8.0% -4.0% -12.0% -12.0% NAND bits 40.2% 48.7% 40.0% 45.0% NAND ASP -25.2% -28.4% -25.0% -20.0% NAND Cost -23.0% -15.1% -20.0% -20.0% Shares, billions 1.225 1.115 1.18 1.1 2019 eps $10.08 $11.65 $15.67 $15.92

Notes on above:

Apparently Wells Fargo didn't get the memo that the company will be launching a $10 billion buyback on September 1. Or they don't believe it. Check their share assumptions for year-end 2019. Bill Tidwell confirmed in a private message to me that he had rounded his $15.67 up to $16 in his recent comments. My model generates a slightly lower EPS than this but we are in the same ball park. My estimates of the NAND ASP and cost down are less an absolute. Instead I believe the cost down will roughly equal the change in ASP. Per the article above, I'm using a higher bit growth given the price decline that even I expect. I show the lowest share count in the grid above. I'm assuming that the 35 million shares underlying the abysmal Ron Foster toxic 2043 converts are finally settled for cash. I'm assuming the buyback commences and is pursued pretty vigorously and early.

Conclusions. Let's get back to basics. What are the demand assumptions underlying estimates? I think demand is and will be very strong but I don't have the resources to do the exhaustive demand models most sell side analysts used to present regularly.

I expect slings and arrows for my predictions above. Rather than just labeling me a pumper, emotional commenters would do better to write rebuttal articles of their own replete with facts where they might contradict any of what I've written here.

Micron will exceed its guidance for the August 2018 quarter and will sharply exceed the current 2019 consensus estimates of $11.60. Good luck to all.

