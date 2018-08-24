Sims Metal Management Ltd. (SMSMY) CEO Alistair Field on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCPK:SMSMY) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2018 7:30 PM ET

Alistair Field

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to today’s presentation of the full year fiscal 2018 results for Sims Metal Management. Joining me on today’s call is the Group Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Mikkelsen; and Bill Schmiedel, President of Global Trade.

The slide presentation that we will run through has been lodged with the ASX along with the results release. As you can see on Slide 3, the format for today is that I will run through a general overview of performance and the highlights for fiscal 2018. I’ll then hand over to Stephen, who will take us through our financial results before I discuss some of the company’s strategic priorities and near-term market outlook and some of the challenges. Following that, there will be time for Q&A.

Now turning to Slide 4. I’m delighted to be able to report a solid increase across key metrics in my first year as CEO. These results reflect the hard work of our 5,000 employees over the past year, and I would like to thank them for their contribution but also their ongoing commitment to Sims and their determination to make this company stronger for the future. The FY ‘18 financial results delivered another significant improvement over the prior year. It is particularly pleasing to note that we exceeded our return on capital objective, which was set five years ago. The strong performance of the group demonstrates the resilience and diversity of our business model. In the second half of the year, we witnessed the U.S. supply steel tariffs and China retaliate with aluminium tariffs and the one month closure of its inspection office. While these events created a lot of noise in the market, there was limited impact on our business.

Underlying EBIT of $279 million was an increase of over 50% on the prior year. Our underlying NPAT was $192 million, an increase of 60% over the prior year. This translated into meaningful improvement in underlying return on capital, which improved to 10.3% for FY ‘18. The improved result was driven by underlying strong demand for ferrous and nonferrous metals, improving metal margins and enhanced material yield. The implementation of our internal initiatives delivered slightly over $40 million in direct benefits to EBIT in FY ‘18.

Turning to Slide 5. The improved result during FY ‘18 was achieved across our company’s key financial metrics. As you can see on Slide 5, we had good growth in volumes with tonnage up around 13% and sales revenues increasing by 27%, which assisted in delivering margin expansion. Underlying EBITDA increased 35% to $396 million, and this strength flowed through into underlying NPAT of $192 million. We had a healthy net cash position of $298 million, and Stephen will take you through the cash flow in some detail later in the presentation. The company resolved to pay a final dividend of $0.30 per share fully franked, which reflects our confidence in the business.

Turning now to Slide 6. Along with our financial performance, our FY ‘18 safety performance has also improved albeit not as much as I would have liked. Safety remains a priority for me. Importantly, it is the responsibility of all of our employees. While FY ‘18 was our safest year, it still falls well short of our FY ‘20 target. To achieve this ambitious goal, we will require a further change in mindset and safety culture right across the group. In FY ‘18, the total recordable injury frequency rate dropped to 1.2 and is now less than half the level of FY ‘14. But as you can see from the chart, these improvements have already occurred. These figures also mark the disparity in safety performance between individual sites and between countries. We need to take best practice and apply it uniformly across our different businesses. You can see from the bullet points that the severity of injuries sustained in FY ‘18 declined with a 14% reduction in the number of days away from work despite significant increases in the tonnages handled during the year. Our focus continues to be on eliminating all high-risk activities from our operations.

Turning now to Slide 7. I want to briefly touch on sustainability. The worst drought in record in New South Wales and last year’s severe hurricane in Houston highlight the potential that climate change can have on businesses and economies and the importance of sustainable business models. This year, in our accounts, we have included some information on what we consider to be the most significant potential risks to our business from climate change. We’ve identified that extreme weather events, such as high winds and torrential rain may impact our port facilities, sites and ground transportation. Also, all our shredders and separation processors are dependent upon electricity. Temperature extremes can put significant strain on electricity networks and may result in interruptions of supply. Changing weather patterns also place additional health and safety issues as many of our employees work at in the elements. Such disclosure is likely to become mandatory over the next few years on the back of recommendations by the task force in climate-related financial disclosure. At this point, we haven’t identified any issue that is likely to have a material impact on our profitability. That said, one of the initiatives that we’ve introduced effective from the start of this financial year is that all capital expenditure approval request over $5 million need to take into account potential impacts of climate change. This simple step means that we will install awareness of climate change across the business as a matter of standard procedure and ensure that in terms of allocating capital, we make conscious decisions.

Sustainability is at the heart of our business model, but we can’t stop there. We need to continue to improve our utilization of resources. As you can see in the bullet points, this is across water, electricity and waste management. A considerable proportion of the FY ‘18 CapEx was directed towards improving the recovery of metals on the feedstock and lowering of the waste component.

Turning to Slide 8. By business, North America and Australia & New Zealand Metals were the key drivers of strong growth in group earnings. Underlying EBIT in North America Metals, our largest business, delivered a 74% increase on the prior year. Sales volume growth of 19% was driven by higher international demand, leading to a 35% increase in exports. Supply availability, again, improved significantly over the prior year with intake volumes up 24% as higher commodity prices and continued growth in the U.S. improved collection activity. Included in North America Metals is our Municipal Recycling business, which saw an $8 million lower EBIT largely as a consequence of disruption to recycling paper as China banned importing wastepaper, collapsing the price to zero.

ANZ Metals underlying EBIT of $83 million was 33% higher than the prior year. The stronger result related to improved metal margins assisted by improved operating yield and higher average selling prices despite only a minor increase in volumes.

At the interim result, we indicated that Europe Metals’ disappointing performance in the first half was expected to unwind in the second half. This doesn’t eventuate an underlying EBIT of $20 million, declined 43% over the prior year. Metal margins for the year declined 4.3% as strong competition for input volumes more than offset higher sales volumes. We remain confident of our decision to buy Morley and the long-term prospects of this business.

Global E-Recycling performed well following the restructure of the U.S. business. The second half delivered $18 million, resulting in a total underlying EBIT for the year of $25 million. The European business continued to experience margin pressure with similar strong competition for input volumes. Our investments in joint ventures delivered a strong improvement with SA Recycling underlying EBIT at $69 million, up 124% over prior year when normalizing for acquisitions.

Turning now to Slide 9. It looks at how the business performed within the year. After a slow start, the final three quarters of the year were strong and the underlying EBIT averaged $78 million per quarter. China’s ban on the importation of category seven products commenced in January this year. This move had been well flagged, and we were well placed to respond by reducing the level of category seven products, resold and finding alternative markets for the remainder. We witnessed the emergence of rising trade tensions in the second half. The imposition by the U.S. of steel tariffs on China and Turkey resulted in rising steel prices in the U.S. and improved metal margins. The retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on aluminium imports has little impact on our business.

There was also a one month closure of the Chinese inspection office in the U.S., effectively stopping the exporting of scrap to China for that month. The inspection office reopened in early June. We calculated this event an impact of less than $200,000 on our results. Later in the presentation, I’ll talk more about the recent escalation of trade tensions and the doubling of tariffs on Turkey’s aluminium and steel. But before that, I’ll hand you over to Stephen to look more closely at the financials.

Stephen Mikkelsen

Thank you, Alistair, and good morning and evening to everyone. Please turn to Slide 11 where I will start with the group’s financial performance. Sales revenue of $6.4 billion was nearly 27% higher than the prior year primarily due to higher ferrous and nonferrous prices and the good improvement in volumes. Partly on the back of these price increases and partly on the back of good economic growth, call volumes excluding brokerage increased by nearly 10%. Underlying EBIT of $279 million was another substantial improvement over the prior year. Tax cuts in the U.S. reduced the effective underlying tax rate from 30% in FY ‘17 to a little under 28% in FY ‘18. Due to the variance between our fiscal year and the calendar tax year, we will see a further benefit from FY ‘19 onwards to a normalize effective tax rate of around 26% based on current mix of global earnings. Statutory NPAT of $203 million was $11 million higher than underlying NPAT of $192 million. As you know, we believe underlying NPAT is a better reflection of the business’s performance and then the $192 million in FY ‘18, it was up 60% on the prior year. For the full year, the company will pay dividends of $0.53 per share, which includes a $0.30 per share final dividend fully franked.

Turning now to Slide 12. Looking across the business, underlying EBIT improved in each reported segment with the exception of European Metals. North America Metals achieved an underlying EBIT of $80 million, up 74% on the prior year. The earnings recovery was lifted by a very strong performance in the eastern region, which benefited from wider metal spreads and greater volumes. As Alistair mentioned, the Municipal Recycling business proved a drag on an otherwise very strong year. North America Metals was up 112% excluding the impact of Municipal Recycling.

ANZ Metals underlying EBIT of $83 million decreased 33% over the prior year. While both sales prices and volumes are up, it was the increased margin from the higher price that contributed more significantly to the improved EBIT.

Europe Metals underlying EBIT of $20 million was a significant decline on the previous year, down 43%. While this was disappointing and a margin squeeze appeared due to strong competition for intake volumes, the decline needs to be put in context of the recodified ‘17 result. I’ll refer you to the appendix for a good look at the trend over the last five years.

Global E-Recycling underlying EBIT was $25 million compared with $20 million in the prior year. This improved result was driven by rising copper and precious metal prices and prior restructuring efforts. Our investment in SA Recycling had very good growth and profit in FY ‘18 with 160% increase in our share of this profit, in part, reflects incremental growth from acquisitions by SA Recycling. Even after normalizing for this, SA Recycling’s EBIT contribution was up a healthy 124%.

Touching briefly on Slide 13. As you can see on the slide, proprietary sales volumes increased by 9.7% and brokerage sales volumes were up 38.7%. While the absolute EBIT impact was positive from the increased brokerage volumes, the change in mix did flow into margin percentages of ferrous sales. Nonferrous sales were pretty stable.

Turning now to Slide 14. Net cash at the end of FY ‘18 was $298 million, some $75 million lower than FY ‘17, a good result given that we spent a little over $175 million on acquisitions and growth CapEx. Operating cash flow was healthy at $250 million. Although there was an increase in underlying EBITDA of $100 million, this was offset by three main items: firstly, additional working capital from increased prices and inventory; secondly, increased tax paid due to lower utilization of tax benefits from previous North American operating losses compared to FY ‘17; and finally, strong performance from equity investments, particularly SA Recycling where more of the cash was retained in those businesses for growth. CapEx of $176 million was 39% higher than the prior year and was spent on both growth and sustaining projects.

A total of $107 million in dividends were paid during the fiscal year. This included a $0.10 per share special dividend announced at the FY ‘17 result. As previously discussed, the company this year will pay a final dividend of $0.30 per share, which will be 100% franked. With the significant growth in our international earnings, you should assume that over time, we will not be able to fully frank dividends.

Turning to Slide 15, where I want to focus on CapEx. We previously indicated that we’d increase our forecast capital spend in FY ‘18 to $180 million to $200 million. At $176 million cash spend, we were at the bottom end of this range with some of the National [indiscernible] initiatives taking a little longer to get regulatory approval, resulting in some delays in construction and commissioning.

In reviewing this FY ‘18 capital split, it worked out at about 50% maintenance and 50% growth. As you can see on the chart, our forecast FY ‘19 CapEx is close to $200 million, around $25 million higher than FY ‘18 with a little under 60% allocated to sustaining CapEx. This slightly higher allocation to sustaining CapEx compared to FY ‘18 is partly due to a major upgrade of our Avonmouth facility in the U.K. Growth CapEx projects include an excess of $20 million for further ICW upgrade, cable granulation and zorba separation plants in the U.S. and U.K. These will contribute to our downstream strategy of producing better quality product for customers. In addition to internal growth spending, we will continue to investigate external growth opportunities which fit our long-term strategic objectives and where we are confident significant shareholder value can be created. In the short time of being with the group, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the number of attractive opportunities that keep coming across my desk.

Turning now to Slide 16. You will remember at the interim results, we spoke of achieving a $60 million to $80 million EBIT uplift by FY ‘19 from internal initiatives. These charts provide a breakdown of the composition of this uplift. The majority of the uplift in FY ‘18 came from continuous improvement initiatives and improved terms negotiated with suppliers. Further continuous improvement initiatives follow in FY ‘19. These, coupled with the National Sword initiative, delivered the bulk of the $20 million improvement. The delay in regulatory approvals of some CapEx will see a small flow over into FY ‘20, which is not material. Going forward, we’re not proposing to separate it out. Continuous business improvements will just be part of our normal business practice.

Now I’ll hand you back over to Alistair.

Alistair Field

Thank you, Stephen. It has been a long journey, and we have delivered on the 5-year strategy of raising our return on capital to 10% within the promised time frame. We calculated the return on capital using a 30% effective tax rate to show an apples-with-apples comparison. Had we used the now lower U.S. tax rates, the return on capital would be about 0.6 percentage points higher at 10.9%. Although we have undertaken a lot of initiatives to improve the company’s performance, we recognize that we also benefit from strong economic activity and firm prices that have produced good volumes and margins. As the current trade rows are demonstrating, there is always the possibility of external bumps and knocks to our business. Consequently, I’m very focused on a culture of continuous improvement to help deliver acceptable returns to our shareholders and a more sustainable Sims. Now that we have achieved that target return, we will be examining what are the appropriate measures and targets for the next phase of our growth.

Turning now to Slide 19. We prepared early for the introduction of China’s National Sword policy. The above pie charts are the proof points and outcomes of our preparation. Nonferrous comprised around 6% of our total FY ‘18 sales by volume. 4% arrived in our facilities as traditional nonferrous material, while the other 2% was produced as a result of shredding predominantly ferrous materials. The top right pie chart shows the breakdown for FY ‘18 of the nonferrous volume between zorba, twitch, heavies, et cetera. Dial forward to June 2019 and at that time, we will [indiscernible] production run rate to 7% of total nonferrous. The 7%, or around 45,000 tonnes, will be almost entirely from Australia where we produce high-quality zorba that is currently being sold into China. Twitch, heavies and sabot from shredding will be at a run rate over 100% higher than FY ‘18. And finally, you can see a near doubling of our copper chop run rate as at June 2019 compared to the output for FY ‘18. I believe the investments in capital and processes that we have put in place over the last 18 months position us very well for a future of an ever increasing demand for disaggregated quality product.

On Slide 20, you will see there is a clear financial incentive for our investments to further separate zorba into twitch and heavies in addition to providing greater flexibility in diversifying the number of sales uplift for our nonferrous traded product. Currently, the price premium per tonne for twitch and heavies product over zorba is USD $120 per tonne. We anticipate this premium over zorba to remain at these levels or expand as the demand for high-quality disaggregated products increases over time. These investments in advanced metal separation fit well into our core competencies of large volume processing, early technology adoption and leveraging economies of scale. We believe we are very well placed to benefit from the trends we are now seeing in the world.

We have seen the Turkish lira rebound from its lows approximately 20% on the back of support from Russia, China and Qatar. This still represents a decline against the U.S. dollar over the past 12 months of approximately 40%. What does this mean for Sims? Firstly, despite all the turmoil, we continue to sell scrap to Turkey under acceptable terms. Secondly, scrap is a globally traded commodity. We sell to many countries and have a diversified customer base. Scrap flows follow price, and our global trading team’s role is to place Sims product to maximize value wherever that may be.

Finally, there is obviously a correlation between steel and scrap prices. So there is likely to be some downward pressure on scrap prices as the international scrap steel trade accommodates Turkey’s likely desire to export more steel. However, beyond the short-term ructions, the overall impact is a reduction in global steel demand commensurate with the reduction in Turkey’s domestic demand. And as you can see from the bottom pie chart, that’s small.

Moving on to Slide 22 and the FY ‘19 priorities. You’ll recognize the slide from a previous presentation when I laid out the road map of priorities. We need to focus our attention on these items that we have control over to build a sustainable business. I’m introducing a focus on improving the capability of the organization. I see the capabilities critical to position the group for future growth are around talent acquisition, instilling the right culture and leadership. Other capabilities center around data management, safety culture and being at the forefront of recycling technologies so that as manufacturing companies focus on managing the end of life for their products, we are the partner of choice in implementing more sustainable practice. We’ve made good progress on delivering capital projects, but we still need to complete the remaining growth projects. Driving yield-enhancing and customer-focused product developments will be a strong focus of mine over the next several years. Some initial steps in creating a culture of continuous improvement in the company have been taken, but everyone within the business will see that I’m unrelenting on this front. The dislocation that is currently being experienced in some of our markets may create opportunities and have a strong cash balance puts us into a strong position relative to some of the smaller players. Growing the company through our current core operations and markets is our first priority. Our recent acquisitions of Morley and the remaining 50% of Sims Pacific Metals provide a strong indication of our strategy to strengthen the core business.

Turning now to the final slide of the presentation. FY ‘18 marked a number of significant accomplishments. Our underlying EBIT of $279 million was a significant improvement over the $182 million achieved in FY ‘17. Our improved performance also lifted our return on capital to over our target of 10%. In the year ahead, we will be focused on completing the $200 million CapEx program, including the remaining National Sword technology project as well as integrating our recent acquisition.

Over the past six months, we’ve spent a considerable amount of time undertaking a review of the company’s strategy and also capital allocation. Although the initial capital plan will be presented to the board in September, it needs to be dovetailed with the actual strategy plan. Our immediate focus, however, is on managing the potential dislocations caused by trade wars. Consequently, some slippage of completing our strategic review is likely. Given strategy and capital planning interrelate, we’ll present both together either later this year or early in calendar year 2019. I want to spend some time focusing on the outlook for Sims. We cannot discount the possibility of further escalations in global trade wars occurring that could impact commodity prices and volumes. This uncertainty is clearly a caveat that needs to be considered in the outlook for FY ‘19.

Turkey is currently a manageable, short-term issue. Global trade flows for scrap will adjust to the new environment, and the medium-term impact from Turkey is not material. I remain confident that our strategic push to produce better quality and more disaggregated product will result in continued profitability in our business and into China. We’re almost two months through the first quarter of FY ‘19, and so far that EBIT outcomes are consistent with those of the fourth quarter for FY ‘18. Based upon our current expectations for demand and pricing, we remain positive about the rest of the financial year, but there are many variables that could have an impact over this period. Sims has been around for over a hundred years and in the medium term is well positioned with a highly capable workforce, leadership in technology and diversity in global operations to meet these challenges.

Thank you, and I will now open the call for questions. Operator, may we have the first question, please?

Simon Thackray

Just a couple of questions, if I may. As you pointed out, Alistair, there’s a lot that’s been happening in terms of global scrap market. And for us equity market participants, it’s kind of hard to unravel the flows -- where alternative flows are going. Maybe Bill can help us, I don’t know, in terms of just understanding what’s been happening in this current quarter in terms of any redirection of ferrous scrap flows, any redirection of nonferrous flows, I mean, reading about lots of investment in advanced metals recovery within the Asian region as well, Indonesia, Thailand, et cetera. So can you just, I guess, help us understand how the issues with Turkey and then how the issues with China have been affecting flows and how the redirection has been occurring across both ferrous and nonferrous?

Alistair Field

Thanks, Simon. I guess the first point I’d make is, Simon, Turkey is obviously challenged at this stage, and there’s a lot of macroeconomic issues that are needing to be sorted out over the next three to six months, I would suggest. There’s no doubt that Turkey’s growth, particularly the domestic part of it, the 7.4%, is probably going to drop. Whether that’s 3% or less, we’re not quite sure. That obviously slowing down in growth is obviously going to have an impact on the steel business, and they’ll obviously complete some of the projects that they’re actually running. But there’s a phase in which that steel is proportionally going to go to external markets. And likewise, the scrap would obviously -- the demand for scrap into Turkey would decline to a certain degree. Saying that, I still think we’ve got very good customer base in Turkey. So we’ll see a flow of material into Turkey, but not probably at the volumes that we’ve seen in the past. In terms of nonferrous, it’s not really an issue to do with Turkey. I would suggest the nonferrous issue more to do with zorba and some of the other more furnace-ready products like copper and aluminium. Obviously, we’re still selling into China in both zorba and some of the more purer products. We see this continuing. China is still a good growth opportunity. And frankly, the U.S. market, the Australian market and the Middle East and Southeast Asian markets are still doing well in terms of steel. So I think there’s still a very good global flows, but I’ll maybe ask Bill just to comment on Turkey given that’s his specialty as well.

Bill Schmiedel

I think the first thing to understand is the way we market our ferrous scrap worldwide, and our driver is the best value we can get from our product. And up until this point and from here on, it will be driven by whatever the best and highest value we can get. If the decrease in production in Turkey and their return to a more historical basis of, let’s say, 70% of their production going into the international market, they’ll probably go back to that. But we shift to over 18 different countries, all at a much lower percentages than we have to Turkey. But that was only because the Turks were paying more, not because that was the only market to go to. If Turkey is able to obtain market prices for their exportable items, which for the most part are rebar and billets, if they can compete and be able to pay a price that is superior to what we can get elsewhere, then I don’t really see much of a volume change. However, if they can’t, somebody else will.

Simon Thackray

So I guess the question was, Bill, have you seen any marked change in this quarter on the flow of ferrous? And have you been able to redistribute that flow to those other trading partners? That was the first part of the question.

Bill Schmiedel

Yes, all right. So I’m sorry if I didn’t answer your question correctly. For the first quarter, we haven’t seen really any change. It’s changed from month to month. But again, that was caused by the price that was able to be paid by those consumers, not by the destination. We had 1 month, for instance, in the first quarter where 80% of our scrap went to Turkey. The very next month, 1 cargo went to Turkey. So on average, if we take the first quarter, we’re maybe 10% below what we normally would have shipped to Turkey. But the volume that we’ve shipped has been what we projected to be able to ship.

Simon Thackray

So you found alternatives. And just on the basis of getting the better price, so just on the nonferrous end, Bill, I mean, that’s been a -- that’s a harder part for us to read with -- there’s not as much information on the nonferrous. But the Chinese tariffs and now the prospect, of course, of tariffs on all scrap into China, what’s the impact in your view in terms of volume?

Bill Schmiedel

We’ve been able to find alternative markets in Southeast Asia, some of them being Malaysia, Thailand, some to India. We’ve even found additional markets in Europe for products out of the U.S. We’ve expanded our position into Japan and Korea. So again, it’s just a matter of where it’s being shipped to, not the ability to sell it.

Simon Thackray

And then, Alistair, just coming back quickly, you’ve used the word National Sword here fairly confidently, and obviously it’s been implied internally. But it’s the first time, I think, I’ve seen in any presentation or anywhere any reference to National Sword as an internal policy. Can you flesh that out for us and describe exactly what that is?

Stephen Mikkelsen

Sorry, Simon, it’s Stephen here. Are you referring to the $63 million total savings that we’re...

Simon Thackray

Yes, but it’s got a new name. I mean, I just don’t know -- I’m trying to understand what -- it’s obviously a program. So what is it exactly, National Sword?

Bill Schmiedel

Maybe it’s best that I try to explain that. We, two or three years ago, recognized that the Chinese were going to become more and more conscious of environmental issues. And in order to do that, they had to change the product mix that they would import. So in essence, they wanted more furnace-ready material and not material that had to be processed and would have a waste component to it. So we recognize that put in equipment that would do the processing in our home countries so that we could ship to China material that was furnace-ready. So when we speak of being ready for National Sword, that’s what we were ready for.

Simon Thackray

I understand. Sorry. I’m confusing between the internal. So that would include the MRPs then as part of that?

Bill Schmiedel

Yes, with the internal. That’s right.

Simon Thackray

And with the MRP, just the pricing on Page 20, I think it is, on the nonferrous pricing. That premium between twitch and heavies versus zorba look like it’s come in quite a long way and certainly between April, May and June, it averaged $103 a tonne. You said the current premium’s $120 a tonne. I’m just trying to understand about these MRPs and the incremental costs. What’s the incremental cost per tonne to produce these materials, the twitch and the heavies? How much of that premium, in other words, gets eroded by incremental prices in cost under the MRPs?

Alistair Field

Simon, that’s a net gain for us. That trend is obviously something we just want to display in terms of the actual difference between zorba and the twitch products and obviously, the heavies that go with that. That’s really focused at the auto industry. That’s really where a lot of that product and material goes. So during the summer period, in June, July, you find a lot of maintenance being done on those auto smelters and the result is their capacity is captive. So we are expecting to see that margin grow. Simon, the other thing, I would say is that specifically around the marginal cost is actually not that high. The cost is the capital that we put into to produce -- yes, marginal cost is not huge.

Peter Steyn

I just wanted to drill into SA Recycling very quickly, obviously, the first time we’ve got those numbers. Stephen, you mentioned the acquisitions of circa $9.6 million in EBIT contribution in FY ‘18. How do we think about annualization into FY ‘19 just in terms of the timing of those deals in the context of ‘18 year?

Stephen Mikkelsen

Yes. So the actual acquisition, the most significant one happened in October last year, but for contractual reasons, we never recognized the EBIT impact of FIBRA this year. So in the result, this, I guess, our first half, second half split on SA Recycling is where it is. So there’s five months extra versus the prior year. How you should think about that going forward, that’s in the same business. So if you just look at that first half, second half split, it’s really been a function of what you think -- or margins will be going forward on that.

Peter Steyn

And then just further question, the fundamentals of SA Recycling. One would assume that there’s potentially a significant variance in terms of domestic versus export market exposure in SA Recycling business versus the rest of your North American footprint. Could you go through that and then maybe just talk to us to the extent that it is export market orientated, whether there is a significant variance in the mix of end market that you’d be exporting to from that operation?

Alistair Field

The old SA business, which was essentially in Arizona and Southern California, will be dominated by the export market. There are acquisitions in Georgia and Tennessee because of where they are, or in general, dependent on the U.S. domestic market. However, the Georgia operations do have an outlet [Indiscernible] which is not abnormally expensive. So we can, when appropriate, access that market as well. But so far, we have not. The U.S. market has been sufficient to hold that material in the country, but the ability to do that, is -- does exist.

Peter Steyn

Okay. And Bill, presumably they’re benefiting fairly significantly from what’s happening in the broader trade policy environment in the U.S. Could you talk to us a little bit in terms of those acquired businesses and how they’re performing year-on-year?

Bill Schmiedel

Performance has been excellent. It’s been better than, I think, we anticipated. Again, it’s all, in essence, it’s all, except for a very small portion that went out by container, at least 90% benefited by a very strong U.S. market. And because of how they’re situated in Georgia, and the dominance that they have in Georgia, they have done quite well.

Peter Steyn

Perfect. Sorry, I’m just going to do a very quickly going back on to the China and more specifically, our National Sword exposure that you guys gave us into the non-ferrous. The big slug of nonferrous other, which remain relatively stable FY ‘19 over FY ‘18, Alistair, could you just give us a little bit of a sense of that aspect of your volumes into China and how that may fair in the context of the policy environment?

Alistair Field

I think there’s a large portion of our volume obviously that is non-ferrous retail, and we see that’s obviously continuing in operation and, as a matter of fact, there’s opportunities to grow that in North America. We see that continuing. The actual non-ferrous component to -- and that obviously also allows us, from a non-ferrous point of view, to sell that product anywhere in the world. We obviously can and there’s obviously a demand for that. Obviously, the zorba product is quite focused in terms of the Australian business, given the high quality that they can produce. That obviously goes through to China. And the Australian obviously has the ability to obviously turn that zorba into a much refined product, given the new Adelaide shredder and beneficiation plant over there, where they can actually turn that zorba into twitch as well, partly got more than stainless steel than the North American market, but that can certainly go into China. We don’t see that changing, given the high standards that the Chinese have now implemented on the [indiscernible]. There’s a few countries that can actually still sell zorba into China, and we’ve obviously -- we got a good reputation around that. So we will continue focusing regions of business that will focus into China, the rest will go to alternative markets.

Michael Slifirski

My question is the same sort of theme that we’ve been going through. With respect to U.S. zorba processing, are you now processing 100% of your zorba production or is it, I guess, we haven’t had an update on how well that New Jersey facility is going and where it’s drawing material from, please?

Alistair Field

Okay. Thanks, Michael. The first point, Michael, is that the Claremont facility has been running since August last year. That’s running flat out and the Claremont is taking basically four shredders, zorba content and, well, the result is we’re now going to put some more capital into it and put a second unit up and handle both volumes from Chicago potentially as well as third party in the local area. We do have CapEx that’s going into Virginia. We’re also having a processing facility, that would take two shredders, zorba as well. So we have got a capital plan. I think the comment I’d make is the Claremont facility was designed to handle the East Coast zorba, not the entire United States. Obviously, the Redwood City in California, that capital is being expended and that facility in Redwood will be up and running next year. So the intention is, from a zorba point of view, whilst there is still sales, we’re commissioning facilities in Virginia as well as in Redwood next year. So the entire North American zorba, we’ll be able to handle 100% probably by May, June of next year at full pace, and that will include the second unit going into Claremont, which obviously we never planned for. So that’s the zorba separation plant. The two MRP plants that you might have seen when you were visiting, one in Claremont, one in Chicago, those are basically being built and we had some delays with that around environmental permitting and building permitting. The permit and the regulations are quite steeper, and they will be commissioning and fully running by September. So that’s really both off-line recovery plants as well as the zorba separation plant as an update.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. That’s useful. With respect to the Turkey situation, I’m interested in now the sort of competition dynamic between East Coast and West Coast. So if East Coast traditionally went to Turkey is now looking for alternate markets, that might be competing with where the West Coast traditional markets are. Does that impact the earnings from SA Recycling?

Alistair Field

I’ll let Bill answer that, if you don’t mind, Michael.

Bill Schmiedel

So far, it hasn’t. The demand in Asia, North Asia and Southeast Asia has been sufficient to absorb all the material that is shipped from Australia and the U.S. West Coast, along with cargo or 2 from the East Coast. The demand actually has exceeded the supply. So, in essence, there’s been a benefit, at least at the moment.

Michael Slifirski

So when you project forward you talk about Turkey domestic demand potentially slowing when projects are completed. What would your expectation be knowing that you’re the expert on what those markets can actually accommodate?

Bill Schmiedel

I would say that because of the companies that we sell to, we would anticipate that at least 80% of what we were shipping, we will continue to be able to do that. It could be as high as 100%. It depends how well they do in selling their products overseas.

Michael Slifirski

Another question on the sort of acquisitions, the Morley acquisition, your aspirations in the U.K., given that it seems to be quite a challenged market. Is it still an attractive place to put down new capital? I’m thinking specifically in terms of what the U.S. -- sorry, U.K. competition regulator wants EMR to sell. Are those EMR assets of interest to you or they are out of regions that you’d be interested in being involved in?

Alistair Field

Morley is a good acquisition, that’s probably one of the finest shredders I have ever seen and probably built. We believe that it is a good bolt-on for us and the right location facilities, thus far. So a good acquisition and a very high-quality shredder, and we can obviously export all the domestic. It’s in a really key spot for us. In terms of spending further capital, we do need to spend some money at [indiscernible] which as you’ve heard was in the capital budget, and this is really to upgrade it, there was a larger requirement to put maintenance money in it. So we obviously restructured the flow patterns in and around that facility and can handle both ferrous and nonferrous with the upgraded technologies of XRT and XRF systems. So we can expect high yields. So that will obviously give us good returns on that. In terms of acquisitions, the part that EMR are basically having to let go from the CMA’s request, we are interested in that the CMA has asked us. So we don’t have a natural competition problem with any of those assets as far as we are told at this stage with CMA. We will have a look. And if they are strategically in the right place, then yes, we will have a look more seriously.

Michael Slifirski

In terms of volumes in Australia, I mean just that -- why -- understanding why volumes in Australia went backwards half-on-half. Is that competition domestically or just trying to understand why that actually retreat?

Alistair Field

No, Michael, that’s just a timing issue with shipment. As you know, we have 55 domestic percentage and the remainder is export. Part of that is your export vessels, modestly, when you’re going up into the Port Hedland area, then they have to go down to Perth to pick up. This shipment issue can take a good 10 days for cargo to get picked up from the West Coast and sometimes likewise, in Queensland. So -- and those are timing issue.

Michael Slifirski

And then finally with respect to the usual chart on zorba and twitch processing. Noting the June month price compared to what the prior period has averaged. Are you able to fully recover that on a go-forward basis in terms of a lower price that you’re paying for material that you intake, given that the revenue you’re getting from the nonferrous is recovered is now significantly lower than what it appears to have averaged the last year?

Alistair Field

Yes, obviously, the buy price needs to drop, accordingly, so that we can obviously maintain our margins. But I think in the longer term, we are also suspecting that. We will see that twitch prices go up. But I’ll ask, Bill, do you have anything?

Bill Schmiedel

Yes. All I can say, Michael, is that so far, we’ve been able to recover all the margin that was required in the buying arena.

Michael Slifirski

Then finally, I guess, trying to understand whether you have a feeling for price sensitivity, buy price sensitivity to volume and that if you’re saying the volumes aren’t impacted to-date by lower buy price. Do you have a sense for when the proportion for U.S. scrap that’s generated versus collected when the collection declines, is there a price in your mind where there might be a volume impact from the lower price that you have to pay to accommodate lower zorba and twitch?

Stephen Mikkelsen

No, there’s a number, of course, where volumes will be affected, but so far we’re nowhere near it.

Owen Birrell

Just a few questions from me. Firstly, just looking at the U.S. business, previously, you’ve provided a domestic versus export split. I was just wondering firstly, if you could provide that? Because one thing I’m just trying to understand is the trading volumes in North America are only up to the 14% but you sort of highlight that the U.S. market was up 23%, SA Recycling was up 30-odd percent. I’m just wondering what happened in the trading business that meant the volume growth was only 14% relative to what appears to be a very strong market?

Alistair Field

Obviously, the export versus domestic, now our model is often geared to the export business, where we’ve seen a change year-on-year by a 10% jump from ‘17 to ‘18 in terms of export number, so from around 67% up to 76% export. The half-and-half has also been slightly different. We did see slight movement of domestic growth in terms of half versus half. So the second half of ‘18, we did see an improvement or an increase in the domestic sales here into North America and, as Bill mentioned early on, that’s obviously got to do with pricing, where it makes sense for us to sell domestic that we do. So at this stage, we call it 75% export, 25% domestic at the stage. I don’t think we’re going to see any fundamental changes in that. I think the pricing in the U.S. is fairly strong, given the steel industry is actually running at a very high efficiency rate at this stage as well. There’s obviously timing with regards to our nonferrous product as well, half-and-half. We did have a month where all the Chinese inspections stopped or ceased here in the U.S. so that delayed some of the actual export of those boxes that were on the water at the time we just diverted. So we’re very conscious of both the domestic and export market in ferrous, but the non-ferrous business is obviously sometimes surprised by the tariffs that have come in and closing of the inspection was, I must admit, a bit of a surprise to us at the time.

Owen Birrell

In terms of the -- your North American trading export volumes, did you keep par with that 23% U.S. export number?

Alistair Field

Yes, we were actually higher in terms of export, probably closer to 35% year-on-year.

Owen Birrell

And so what you’re sort of suggesting there is that the domestic volume growth was lower than that, is that fair?

Alistair Field

In the second half, we did put more volume towards the domestic business, as the steel and demand raised itself, we did send more to the domestic. Whether that continues enough, we’ll see. That depends on price. One of the challenges here is obviously trying to move volumes domestically limited in terms of the rail and the trucking cost. They are very prohibited to move too much domestically.

Owen Birrell

And then, I guess, on pricing, we’ve seen global scrap pricing take a bit of a step down $20, $30 a tonne in the last few months. I’m just wondering -- as you talk about sort of increased logistics costs whether the buying price has come down more materially, and are we getting to the point, again, where sourcing volumes becomes challenging?

Alistair Field

We have obviously dropped our buy price accordingly, so margin management is a very key aspects, so we haven’t seen that. But we watch it very carefully, and we don’t believe we’re seeing a slowdown in volumes either in Australia or North America at this stage.

Owen Birrell

I know, Bill, you’ve always talked about the sweet spot in terms of scrap pricing, that sort of procures a lot volume, so you’re basically inferring that we’re still within that range.

Bill Schmiedel

As I said to Michael, we’re well above the tipping point. So there is no worry at this point.

Owen Birrell

And just one question from me. Sorry, on non-ferrous, the investments that you sort of talked about in some of the new facilities in Virginia or in Redwood and a second facility at Claremont in terms of zorba separation, I was just wondering if you can give us a sense of what sort of zorba upgrading capacity you will have by June next year? And in terms of your sales volumes, have you been able to sell any volume into the U.S. market?

Alistair Field

So the answer is yes, you can sell it into the U.S. market. In terms of actual zorba separation’s plant by June of next year, we can handle 100% of all of our zorba as well as third party in certain regions.

Owen Birrell

Yes, I was just wondering if you give us a sense of how much third party you may be able to handle?

Alistair Field

I’d be guessing at this stage, Owen, I think there’s a couple of plants that still need to be commissioned. I don’t have the tonnages off my head. But obviously if I can get them -- and what I see in Australia, I can’t share that with you.

Owen Birrell

And you said you can’t sell into the U.S. market, but have you been and if not, why, because from what I understand, the U.S. secondary market is quite large? Is it very much priced?

Stephen Mikkelsen

It’s all priced. Obviously, what we’re shipping out of Chicago makes sense where we’re producing other -- where we’re producing the material in other places, the export market has been far superior.

Owen Birrell

And would you give us a sense of how much of that volume you’re shipping to China? I know last year, it was 20-odd percent of your revenues, almost all of your nonferrous product was going to China. I’m just wondering how much is actually going to China at the moment, in particular, given there’s a 25% tariff on aluminium imports or aluminium scrap imports?

Alistair Field

Owen, we basically diversified a lot of our material. I mean, the nonferrous retail, obviously, there is a market for that in Southeast Asia as well as here in the U.S. market. Zorba, there’s part of it that goes to China, and there’s parts that go to the rest of Southeast Asia. So the nonferrous market is very diverse at this stage, and we and purposely try to go through market where we were not going to be reliable or reliant on China earnings, so that 20%, 25%, we’ve tried to split out over the entire globe.

Lee Power

I’m just looking at your sales to external geographies. So Turkey led up again. It looks like it’s now 18% of sales in ‘18. I think it was 14% last year and 12% a year before. So it’s actually the biggest market. Can you just give me an idea of how volumes have shifted ‘17 to ‘18?

Bill Schmiedel

Essentially, at this point, there has been a negligible change. We’ve only had 3 months, but it’s negligible so far.

Lee Power

Yes, and I’m thinking -- I’m just looking so if your sales -- external sales have increased $400 million between ‘17 and ‘18, I mean, is it fair to say that it could come back and the question was more about volume increase from FY ‘17 to FY ‘18 into Turkey?

Alistair Field

Those volumes, I mean, in ‘17 one of the -- we didn’t have to send that amount of volume to Turkey last year, and we’ve obviously diversified. As Bill said, it depends on price. If the Turkish are prepared to pay a higher price, and we’ll see volumes increase. So that was a reason from ‘17 and ‘18, we wanted to diversify, and we’ve got good pricing in other countries.

Lee Power

Okay. So how much of that $400 million step up, can you talk to how much that was price versus volume?

Alistair Field

I don’t have that breakdown here with me, no.

Lee Power

Okay. That’s all right. And then just on intake volume generally, I mean, I know you said the remaining firms, despite softer prices both ferrous and nonferrous, I think in the past, maybe Bill talked to obviously sensitivity price driving volume. Is it possible to talk to that again, if you’re capable of it? Thank you.

Bill Schmiedel

Only to say that the inflection point where the price gets low enough where it’s seriously or materially affect the flow in our facilities. We’re considerably above that. Presently, I think the international ferrous market is essentially at a bottom, if not, we’re very close to a bottom. And so I have no concern of that at this point.

James Brennan-Chong

Most of my questions have already been asked, but I guess, just on this apparent diversification of your customer base globally away from China and away from Turkey. I’m just wondering what are your thoughts on sustainability of doing that going forward, given that a lot of those market probably haven’t taken in the size of volume that perhaps China has been taken on the nonferrous side and Turkey, albeit short term on the ferrous side. And then, just lastly, an extension to that, with increased freight cost and working with new customers from around the world, is there any -- how do I think about margins going forward? Is it just as simple as hopefully buying product at a lower cost or is it -- something else I’m missing in there?

Alistair Field

Look, the growth right across Southeast Asia, the growth in China, Australia, the U.S.A., we still see that progressing for the longer term. I think the customers that we have diversified seems to be very stable, some of them are growing volumes that we were quite positive around that, and do you see them sticking to the program of works, that they have in the various countries. So we’re quite confident that will continue. In terms of the freight costs, obviously that’s taking into account when we are dealing with our various customers and their ability to pay for that freight. From an FOB point of view, that’s obviously a target for us. But in terms of total freight costs for the customer, he has to bear that as well. So given the steel and the growth in some of these markets, they’re quite confident and they’re all paying the prices and, hence, we are sending them now product.

Bill Schmiedel

One thing to -- this is Bill. One thing to watch is that the exports of semi-finished and finished steel from China has been quite consistent between 5 million tonnes and 6 million tonnes, which means that the Southeast Asian GCC markets for steel are quite robust. And they need the raw materials to make the steel that is necessary for them to continue to follow through with their projects. So they’re going to either make it themselves or they will import it from Turkey. Either way, it’s going to be made by EAF, and that’s our sweet spot.

Daniel Kang

Just a couple of questions from me. In terms of Europe, the second half performance was very weak on an EBIT per tonne basis that we get -- that there was a $0.45 for half and half. Are we seeing any stabilization in that market as we walk into the new year? And just secondly, sorry, if I missed it in your presentation, but just on your overall volume expectations for FY ‘19, are you expecting that to grow from the 9.86 million tonnes, where do you see that volume to be in the medium term? And along those, just on that in terms of the nonferrous proportion, with 6% in ‘18, just wondering your thoughts on proportion to ‘19?

Alistair Field

I think you’ve got three questions there. In terms of Europe, yes, we were disappointed around the second half, but I think, we’ve got a clear program of work going forward. Obviously, these capital has been put into 18 months and there’s a lot of focus on our UK business, also with the integration of Morley as well as the Barnsley acquisition. Barnsley is running exceptionally well with nonferrous products. So we certainly are in the UK for the long term and, hence, the acquisitions we made and the capital we’re putting in there. So from that point of view, we’re focused on supporting the UK business and going forward.

In terms of the volume growth, from a year-on-year, we haven’t seen, at this stage, a big change. Obviously, as mentioned in the opening statements, volatility can occur and we just need to be very cautious of that. Obviously, by having quite a diverse portfolio of customers, we are constantly trying to push that. And we’re hoping, and we will continue to see the growth that we’ve seen both in ferrous as well as nonferrous.

Daniel Kang

A quick one for Stephen, if I may, just on interest cost. Can we get some guidance in terms of your expectation and interest expense, I guess given the backdrop of your net cash position?

Stephen Mikkelsen

Yes, so we obviously have a strong net cash position the main reason that we had, the interest cost was actually around funding of the UK acquisition that we have to move funds [indiscernible] interest cost. I mean, every year, our aim is to get interest cost as low as possible by maximizing our cash and giving into jurisdiction, so that we have no net debt. That’s impossible to achieve in its entirety. And I guess, and that’s been - so I’m just looking at finance costs here, 11.6 down to 10.8. So it’s similar, I guess, I mean, -- I would [indiscernible]. It just seems to be that we have -- that level of debt is meant to fund our businesses. Maybe a little bit lower next year because we’ve reduced some of our facilities, our commitment fees would be lower, but I don’t think it’s material.

Wei-Weng Chen

Just a couple of questions from me. Just internal initiative, previously you’ve guided to $60 million to $80 million of benefits, just noticed today, you’re seeing around 60 million. Just wondering if that range has now been kind of a revised down or have you kind of dropped that projects?

Alistair Field

No, that’s now complete. So the number we think is like you said $60 million, $63 million, those projects that’s finished. There might be a little bit flows into FY ‘20, but not materially. So I’m drawing a line under that now, the $60 million to $80 million of initiatives ended up with $63 million.

Wei-Weng Chen

Okay. And then just the other question, and you guys are selling into China for nonferrous and Turkey for ferrous for the simple reason, like you said, they just pay be more. So now you’re diversifying into other markets. Can you give us a feel for the discount that you are actually wearing by selling into these alternative markets, maybe sort of by EBIT per tonne or whatever metric you think might sort of fit.

Bill Schmiedel

I don’t really see any discount. There is a world market for ferrous scrap that exists. And so there essentially will be no discount.

Wei-Weng Chen

Okay, great. And then just a last question. You made a comment that in the first quarter of ‘19, you’ve been seeing -- you’ve seen a similar sort of trends to as of fourth quarter of ‘18. Just wanted to check that run rate includes the acquisition of Morley and the Fletcher unit in New Zealand?

Alistair Field

Yes, it does.

Operator

Sorry to come back. Two final ones from me. The situation with the waste collection reprocessing in the U.S., in New York. What’s the outlook for that if China no longer takes that materially, is it structurally impaired? Or is there a -- is that the ability to place that product somewhere else or adjust the fee for service you received to get back what you’re getting historically?

Alistair Field

Michael, the actual waste collection, we have seen the various types of wastepaper, a lot of that is ending up in landfill and in parts of the U.S. and other parts of the world, that wastepaper market is literally collapsed and, hence, you’ve seen the results in our municipal recycling business. The actual collection of non-ferrous materials, that’s still flowing through and we’re still seeing that in the peddlers business as well as the dealers as well. The East Coast hasn’t seen much of the volume decline in both non-ferrous or ferrous, which how things are, obviously [Indiscernible] given the U.S. is still growing at close to 4%. So I think it’s more to do with the wastepaper, the plastics that we’re seeing, that’s going to landfill and that’s going to be a problem going forward for, I think, a lot of cities around the world.

Michael Slifirski

But in terms of how it impacts you, gone right to zero. Have you seen the worst of it, is it now zero business because what was a revenue becomes a cost or can they contract with the municipality be adjusted to reflect that structural change?

Alistair Field

It’s just basic new paper that we’ve seen it. We do have market for some of our plastic. So we haven’t -- we still obviously making money out of that business. But we’re also really looking at that contract, particularly in terms of wanting to grow that business here in New York, and we’ve got request to actually grow that business, and we obviously need to make sure that our service fee is going to include our management margin as well as just commodity trading.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. And then with respect to non-ferrous, why volumes are not grown? In fact, why volumes have gone back backward? Why haven’t we seen a proportional increase in nonferrous to ferrous, if you lost market share or...?

Alistair Field

Remember, Michael, last year, we sold out stainless steel business. So that skews the ‘17 figure. We wanted to get out of that business. But the nonferrous in terms of a lot of work you’ve heard tonight around zorba separation plants and furnace-ready plants, those are definitely growth areas for us and that was a fairly level-volume market for us this year. Obviously with better margin, but that’s part of the capital we’re spending as to grow that market share quite considerably.

Michael Slifirski

But that’s -- that volume doesn’t appear anywhere in what you shows. The volume show is your stand-alone nonferrous business. And if I look at first half versus second half, which isn’t impacted by the stainless adjustment. Second half is down where is your ferrous is up. So that disconnect I’m trying to understand.

Alistair Field

So just remember that, obviously, when you’re taking category 7 material, which has got a lot of waste, we’ve now process that material. So the volume of that material, we’re selling finished products now, which are considerably less than the full volume. So we’re now exporting furnace-ready products, not a lot of waste that used to go with it. So the volumes are obviously a very different then.

Michael Slifirski

I think I’m confused because I thought that stand-alone that nonferrous business was pretty clean material. I thought the dirty material was the shredder recovered material.

Alistair Field

We’re talking the category 7 as in terms of volumes, that’s the electric motors and that’s part of issues we’ve actually processed those and taken out the cost plants don’t go to China. For instance, just a copper out of an electric motor would have gone, rather than an entire electric motor that weighed 50 pounds.

Bill Schmiedel

We have now, Michael, quite a bit insulated copper wire, or what we call ICW, which might run, on average, somewhere around 30%. So if you just take a simple example of taking a hundred tonne order, prior to January 1 of this year, we would have a sale of 100 tonnes. Today, we have a sale of 30 tonnes.

Michael Slifirski

Right. Okay. so the volume you reported wasn’t really nonferrous, it was inclusive of some non-yield material?

Bill Schmiedel

Yes, that’s included in nonferrous. Yes.

Alistair Field

Thank you, everybody. It’s been good discussion, and we’ll see a lot of you in Australia, Sims is very well placed to take on the few challenges that are coming our way and look forward to good results next year. So thank you very much to everybody.

