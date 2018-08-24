Adidas: I See Further Upside Ahead

European sports apparel manufacturer Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDDF) has been giving larger competitors such as Nike (NKE) a run for their money in recent years - pun intended.

Since 2015, the stock is up from the $70 level to $243 at the time of writing.

I have written about competitor Nike in the past and have made the argument that this company will continue to do well and withstand competition going forward.

That said, there's no law that says an investor can't be long both Adidas and Nike. So, what can we expect from Adidas going forward, and is there significant upside left for this stock?

Adidas recently saw a doubling of net income as a result of sales bolstered by the recent World Cup in Russia.

What is particularly interesting about this company is that even though Adidas is European, the large majority of its revenue comes from outside Europe. For instance, Adidas has reported double-digit sales increases across the Americas, Russia, and Asia Pacific, while there was no growth in Western Europe:

Source: Adidas Q2 2018 Results

The lack of growth in Western Europe has been led downwards by Reebok, with brand sales in that region decreasing by 10%. In this regard, footwear appears to be a competitive space in Europe, with Nike having seen a 21% increase in footwear for Q4 2018 compared to last year.

Source: Nike Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

In this regard, Nike will likely continue to dominate the footwear segment, as this is one of the company's core offerings.

That said, the company's Adidas brand has been performing better than its Reebok brand across all geographical segments, and for as long as Adidas is able to sustain growth from the same, I do not see Reebok as posing a significant issue for the company.

Moreover, Adidas footwear and apparel has been outperforming Reebok in its own right. For instance, while Nike continues to dominate the market overall, the Adidas Superstar came in first place as the best selling sneaker in the US market in 2016 - the first time in ten years that Nike footwear did not come out on top.

Looking forward, with the World Cup event now over, what can we expect going forward? Granted, there is always a risk that we could see growth moderate over the short-term in the absence of a major sporting event driving sales higher.

With that being said, Adidas still appears to be significantly undervalued on a price to earnings basis. For instance, we see that while the P/E ratio is up by just over 8% in the past five years, EPS on a normalized diluted basis is up by nearly 150%:

Source: ycharts.com

Looking forward, should we see double-digit growth continue in the third quarter, then I see this as a significant sign the stock is set to go higher. Earnings have been growing healthily even in spite of sluggish growth from Europe, and significant upside still remains from a P/E standpoint. I will be watching this stock closely going forward.

