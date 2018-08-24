Technically Speaking For The Week Of August 20-24

The financial markets are considered a leading economic indicator. That means we might have a problem:

Above are the ETFs for the major global equity markets. Almost all are at/near/approaching 52-week lows. Some of these economies - like Brazil (top row, second from right) are having structural problems. The UK (middle row, second from the left) has to deal with Brexit. But the rest started to drop in May and June when trade war rhetoric started to heat up in the U.S. Protectionism is hurting sentiment, which is leading to lower returns on the international market.

Despite all the political turmoil, investors are complacent. Consider the following two charts in that regard:

The top chart is of the VIX, which is supposed to measure volatility in the market. While I've never been a big fan of it, it's still used as a fear barometer. The bottom chart shows the gold ETF, which is my preferred measure of complacency/fear. Both are at lows. Despite all the political turmoil we've seen over the last few months, investors are seeing no problems. That means a shock could have a compounded ripple effect because traders aren't ready for it.

A little-told story is the current strength of the US manufacturing sector. The ISM manufacturing index has been in the upper 50s or lower 60s for the last 12-months. The regional Fed indexes are in good shape. Manufacturing employment is ticking higher. Durable goods orders are strong:

The top chart shows total durables goods orders, which have leveled-off for the last year. But that same number ex-auto (the bottom chart) is at a 5-year high. The Y/Y pace (on the right) is very strong. Bottom line: manufacturing is looking good.

While it doesn't seem to matter that much to traders, the markets remain overvalued at current levels:

Turning to the markets, it was a good week:

The Russell 2000 was the best performing sector: it was up nearly 2%. This was followed by the QQQs, SPYs, and OEFs. The good news about this table is that the riskier ETFs - the IWMs - rose the most, indicating risk appetite is clearly on. And the fact that every major ETF did well is an encouraging sign.

This week, I want to make a simple point. Let's take a look at the yearly charts of all the major ETFs:

My nature is inherently bearish; I tend to hedge my bets (which is also the side effect of being a lawyer and an economist). I also tend to look at charts bearishly. However, if you simply eyeball the charts above, you'll see that the equity ETFs are at/near/approaching 52-week highs. The Treasury market has sold off but is stable. But thanks to a solid earnings season and a strong economy, the overall trend is clearly up.

