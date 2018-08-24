Splunk: Don't Expect Rally To Last

Out of control stock-based compensation has sent diluted share counts soaring since the company went public.

Splunk (SPLK) reported another fantastic quarter with accelerated revenue growth as software revenues surged 43%. The stock, though, is disconnected with the actual results as Splunk is trading at $125 in initial trading, and the tech company made a meager $0.08 in the quarter. The hidden costs of massive stock-based compensation (SBC) are really hurting the reason for being excited about the stock here, making me stick with my previous bearish call on the stock at these levels.

Image Source: Phantom website

Accelerated Revenue Growth

Splunk has the business description that attracts investor attention whether or not the company even produces solid results. The company lists itself as the machine data analytics and artificial intelligence firm that is now combined with the recently acquired incident management business from VictorOps. The company can in theory quickly resolve and help prevent issues that cause problems with customer engagement. For this reason, the market can get carried away with valuations.

The story is backed up with actual results. Gartner places Splunk in the magic quadrant for the security information category, and the company is generating stable to accelerating revenue growth.

In the recent quarter, Splunk generated sales growth that re-accelerated to 39%. The company had several quarters where growth dipped to around 30%.

SPLK Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Splunk didn't detail the revenue impact from recent acquisitions like Phantom and VictorOps that might have boosted revenues. These acquisitions likely impacted some of the expense issues to a greater degree.

Out Of Control SBC

Splunk might generate some large top line growth, but these gains constantly come at a large cost to shareholders. In the last quarter, the operating loss surged from $77.2 million to $103.9 million.

When each additional dollar of revenues costs in excess of dollar to generate, the additional revenue is coming at a cost to shareholders. The issue with Splunk is a very large stock compensation spigot.

In FQ2, the company took an incredible $108.4 million charge for SBC. Revenues were only $388.3 million in the quarter, making the charge equivalent to nearly 28% of revenues.

Since going public, the share count has now surged from below 100 million to now over 151 million shares outstanding. The below chart shows the GAAP count for FQ1 that excludes the 6.4 million shares outstanding for employee stock options that don't count in the listed GAAP numbers due to the reported losses.

SPLK data by YCharts

In FQ2, Splunk reported net income of $11.4 million when stripping out the $108 million SBC charge. The end result was an $0.08 EPS. Imagine, though, if the share count was only 110 million from more normalized stock issuance since going public back in 2012. The EPS would be up at $0.10 per share.

Taking the FY20 EPS estimates of $1.53 and only 110 million shares, the estimate would be up at $2.10. The amazing part is that Splunk is still incredibly expensive even if the company didn't need out of control stock issuance to build the business.

SPLK EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Splunk is generating fantastic growth in the business. The problem for shareholders is that value is based on building the business without having to invest so heavily in operations.

So far, Splunk hasn't found the magic equation to profits and massive cash flows despite a market valuation of nearly $19 billion now. One shouldn't expect his rally to last much longer.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.