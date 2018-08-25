Reata Pharmaceuticals: Thesis Strengthened, Q3 Data Looms

July´s data from the CARDINAL and PHOENIX studies was very impressive and provides us with a significant derisking element.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) have risen by 187% since my update article was published in December of last year, suggesting that readers ¨follow the insiders¨ and establish a pilot position.

In the last three months alone the stock price has climbed by 140%, aided by positive data from the CARDINAL and PHOENIX studies evaluating lead drug candidate bardoxolone methyl in patients with chronic kidney disease.

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see the uptrend getting underway in April culminating with a spike upon release of positive clinical trial data in July. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see the stock price continues to recover from the recent correction in biotech and appears poised to break out of its current range.

Overview

In the case of Reata Pharmaceuticals, keys to my original bullish thesis included the following:

Drug candidate bardoxolone methyl showed signs of promise in treating chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome. Efficacy data was similar to that of a previous study in phase 3 diabetic CKD and actually better than that of BEACON in stage 4 diabetic CKD. Over 80% of patients exhibited clinically meaningful improvements in eGFR greater than or equal to 3.0 mL/min/1.73 m2 by week 8, which compared favorably to the minimum treatment effect size needed to initiate the phase 3 portion of the study (3.0 mL/min/1.73 m2). Treatment with bardoxolone methyl resulted in mean increase of 6.9mL/min/1.73 m2 by week 4 which in turn rose to 12.7 mL/min/1.73 m2 at week 12.

The market opportunity appeared quite substantial, with the company's presentation estimating 12,000 Alport syndrome patients in the United States and 40,000 worldwide. If the drug candidate made it to market, due to lack of approved therapies and strength of the data, swift uptake would be likely.

Lastly, I pointed out that the path to market might not be as long as originally thought, as in the phase 3 portion of the study retained eGFR at one year (4 week withdrawal period) could potentially be used to support accelerated approval.

As for other catalysts, I pointed to studies evaluating bardoxolone methyl in CTD-PAH, PH-ILD and PAH. Results for the CATALYST phase 3 study were projected to be announced in the first half of 2018 while data for the LARIAT study was expected in the second half of this year. Their other clinical asset omaveloxolone provided optionality in early studies being combined with existing immunotherapies to treat metastatic melanoma.

I also noted that insider buying, including major shareholder James Traweek, Jr. scooping up 121,725 shares of common stock and a director adding 200,000 shares, reflected high convictions of those closest to the story unfolding.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

While it often goes contrary to our instincts to purchase a stock after it´s already risen substantially, at times it can make sense to do so. In the past I´ve recommended such stocks as Loxo Oncology (LOXO) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) after they´d already doubled off of recent lows.

My objective today is to determine if readers who´ve already realized a substantial profit here should stick around and whether those who are yet to initiate a pilot purchase still have an opportunity in the near term to exploit.

Recent Developments

In February the company announced results from the long-term follow up portion of the LARIAT study, which showed that pulmonary arterial hypertension patients treated with bardoxolone methyl experienced improvements in kidney function that were durable for two years. Importantly, said effect was not associated with adverse outcomes and eGFR improvement reported was twice that previously disclosed, further supporting the company´s rationale for continuing with the CARDINAL and PHOENIX studies.

In March, top-line data from dose escalation cohorts of the phase 2 MOTOR trial evaluating omaveloxone in patients with mitochondrial myopathies was disclosed. An optimal dose was determined to be 160 mg, at which substantial improvements in markers of mitchondrial function and in Nrf2 biomarkers was observed. On the other hand, omaveloxolone failed to improve peak work or 6-minute walk distance over placebo. However, in the submaximal exercise test lowering of heart rate and blood lactate levels was observed that reached statistical significance.

In April, the company provided an update on the phase 2 CARDINAL study enrolling patients with chronic kidney disease due to Alport syndrome. Data through week 36 was available at the time and thus far 90% of patients had remained on the study (n=30). Significant increases in kidney function (measured via glomerular filtration) were maintained and adverse events were mainly mild to moderate with no drug-related serious adverse events reported. Much of the data generated thus far gave investors a decent clue of what was to come, in my opinion.

Flashing forward to July, the company reported very positive results from both phase 2 studies, CARDINAL and PHOENIX, in patients with chronic kidney disease (patients with CKD due to Alport syndrome and those with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease or ADPKD, respectively). In the CARDINAL study glomerular filtration rate rose substantially at Week 48 from baseline of 10.4 mL/min/1.73 m2. Results achieved high statistical significance (p<0.0001). Compare this to historical eGFR showing that these patients typically lose kidney function at an annual run rate of 4.2 mL/min/1.73 m2 as compared to actually improving on treatment, representing a recovery of 2 years of eGFR loss. As if that weren´t enough, even after patients were taken off the active drug for 4 weeks the retained eGFR benefit continued. With this data accelerated approval is likely in my opinion and per FDA guidance.

Figure 4: Statistically significant improvement in eGFR ahieved versus historical decline of around 4.2 ml/min per year (Source: corporate presentation)

As for PHOENIX, increased eGFR at Week 12 from baseline of 9.3 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p<0.0001) was observed in patients treated with the study drug, as opposed to historical data showing a decline at an average annual rate of 4.8 mL/min/1.73 m2 prior to study entry. Again, these patients saw a recovery of about 2 years of eGFR loss. Importantly, there were no treatment-related serious adverse events and one patient (3%) discontinued treatment due to fatigue.

Figure 5: Further validation of lead drug candidate via improvement in eGFR in ADPKD patients (Source: corporate presentation)

Management wisely took advantage of strength in the stock price to significantly extend the operational runway, selling 3 million shares of Class A common stock at a price point of $72. Gross proceeds totaled $248 million.

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $138.7 million, not including $248 million received from the recent secondary offering. Including the expected milestone payment of $30 million from partner Kyowa Hakko Kirin, management has guided for an operational runway into 2021. Net loss for the quarter totaled $24.1 million, while operating expenses rose significantly to $34.2 million. Research and development expenses fell to $17.9 million. As of June 30th the company had $80 million outstanding under its Term A loan.

As for future catalysts of note, investors can look forward to near term data in the form of full 12-week results from the PHOENIX study (IgA nephropathy and T1D CKD cohorts) in the third quarter of this year. In the first half of 2019, full 12-week data from the FSGS cohort is expected. In the second half of 2019, pivotal results from the CARDINAL and MOXIe studies are expected, followed by pivotal data from the CATALYST trial in the first half of 2020.

As for institutional investors of note, Deerfield Management and Cormorant Asset Management hold significant positions. Boxer Capital also has a decent-sized position, while Point72 Asset Management recently initiated a new pilot position. Blackrock owns over 1.5 million shares and investment firm CPMG owns over 4.6 million shares.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, with over 700,000 patients in the United States alone that could be treated with bardoxolone methyl along with the impressive data we´ve observed to date (which provides a significant element of derisking), the thesis continues to strengthen. Even as the valuation grows, there´s still a significant opportunity ahead in the near and medium term for readers to take advantage of.

Figure 6: Multiple potential launches across 5 rare chronic kidney diseases amounts to a significant market opportunity (Source: corporate presentation)

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term and accumulating shares prior to upcoming data in the third quarter. For those who are sitting on a large % gain after recent events, I suggest taking partial profits while holding the majority of the remaining position for further upside exposure.

Risks include disappointing data, clinical setbacks across multiple programs and competition. Dilution in the near term is not expected after the recent financing. Keep in mind that AbbVie (ABBV) retains the right to opt-in to programs (bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of CKD caused by Alport syndrome, PH, or other rare kidney diseases) at any time during development, in which case it would pay for an agreed amount of development costs accumulated up to the moment when they opted-in (from there costs would be split equally).

