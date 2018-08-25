Celyad: Encouraging Progress In The Clinic Paving The Way For ASH Data

Management claims to have an operational runway into the first half of 2020, although further financing will likely be accessed in 2019.

Shares of Belgium-based biotech firm Celyad (CYAD) have fallen by nearly 60% since its IPO was priced back in 2015. Year-to-date the stock has lost nearly a third of its value.

Founded in 2007, the firm also has a base in New York and shares are listed on both Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges. ROTY member and new contributor on Seeking Alpha Osmium Research brought the stock to my attention, pointing out the company´s expertise in cell therapy and differentiated approach. From there, a look at the recent quarterly update was enough to convince me that digging deeper is merited.

Chart

Figure 1: CYAD daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: CYAD 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can clearly see the long-lasting downtrend which continues up to the present. In the second chart (15-minute), we can observe recent positive price action in response to the quarterly update. That said, the highly illiquid nature of the stock is also apparent and should be taken into consideration (use limit orders only, be aware of potentially excessive volatility).

Overview

In the case of Celyad, the main reason for the stock´s decline following IPO was the company´s focus on an asset that ultimately was doomed to failure (autologous cell therapy C-Cure in patients with ischemic heart failure). Pivoting from this program to the new oncology focus took considerable time, with the stock price languishing during the transition. The company´s CAR-T cell platform is unique in that it utilizes Natural Killer Receptor transduced onto T lymphocytes, enabling recognition of multiple tumor antigens as opposed to competing CAR-T cell therapies which target just one. I should also point out that Celyad is pursuing both autologous and allogeneic approaches.

Figure 3: Multiple indications for lead candidate (Source: corporate presentation)

A quick glance at the recent Q2 update reveals that progress is being made with several ongoing or recently initiated studies. With a cash position of around $70 million (about 20% of the current market capitalization) and the stock showing a bit of strength yet still near 52 week lows, it´s a great time to assess whether there is potential for near to medium term upside.

Recent Developments

In February the company issued a shareholder update and outlook for the rest of the year- it was noted that six of ten patients treated in the THINK study with CYAD-01 monotherapy without chemotherapy preconditioning exhibited signs of clinical activity (ranging from stable disease to complete response). Based on promising interim data, management decided to expand into additional phase 1 studies in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and colorectal cancer (NYSEMKT:CRC). It was also announced that an improved manufacturing process resulted in increased yield of T cells and was implemented in the study as of late January.

Importantly, up to that moment no Grade 4 or above adverse event was observed in two or more patients. Of 3 AML patients treated at the per-protocol intended dose, clinical activity was observed in all and a fourth patient treated at a lower dose failed to show benefit. 2 of 4 CRC patients treated at the intended dose also exhibited signs of clinical activity (standard disease at 3 month follow up).

In late April the company announced the publication of a patient case study from the hematological arm of the THINK phase 1 study in the Journal of the European Hematology Association, authored by investigators from the Moffitt Cancer Center and members of the firm´s scientific team. The patient received CYAD-01 infusions at the initial dose level of 3x108 cells every 2 weeks for 3 administrations, going on to achieve a morphologic leukemia-free state at 3-months which enabled an allo-hematopoietic stem cell transplant (allo-HSCT) to take place. Nine months after being enrolled the patient continued with a complete response.While caveats are in order due to this being just a single patient, the validation for NKG2D as a target (and of the company´s platform in various indications) as well as the promise of being able to achieve such a response without lymphodepletion taking place is very intriguing.

In May, management wisely chose to significantly extend the operational runway via a global secondary offering consisting of just over 2 million ordinary shares (568,500 ADSs at a price point of $26.28 and 1,501,500 ordinary shares at a price point of € 22.29). Gross proceeds amounted to $54.4 million.

In June the progress continued as the company announced injection of the first AML patient in the final dose cohort of the phase 1 THINK study´s hematological arm. It´s also worth noting that the company is evaluating whether to utilize a second cycle of administration of CYAD-01 to improve clinical responses (a patient at the second dose level had already started his second cycle of treatment with no toxicity issues observed).

I consider key leadership additions to the company to be a green flag, including Dr. Margo Roberts joining the Board of Directors and scientific committee. She served prior as Chief Scientific Officer at Kite Pharma (acquired by Gilead for $11.9 billion), where she focused on Kite´s universal allogeneic T-cell programs. The appointment of Filippo Petti as Chief Financial Officer (served prior as vice president of healthcare investment banking at Wells Fargo Securities) is also welcome news.

Other Information

For the first half of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of €63.2 million. Net cash used in operations totaled nearly €14 million, while research and development expenses came in at €11.1 million. General and administrative expenses rose a bit to €5.5 million. Management is currently guiding for an operational runway into mid-2020.

As for future catalysts of note, we can look forward to completion of enrollment for the highest dose of the THINK trial in September. In the beginning of December at ASH preliminary results from the dose escalation segment will be reported. We can also expect first data from the EPIthinK and DEPLETHIN studies per management commentary on the conference call.

As for efforts in solid cancer patients, preliminary data from the THINK study will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in November. It should be pointed out that one dose-limiting toxicity occurred at the highest dose-level (so far). Presently enrollment of patients in the US in the Allo-SHRINK study (evaluating CYAD-101 in patients with unresectable colorectal cancer in combination with standard chemotherapy) should get underway.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this speculative, early-stage biotech firm has a lot going on in the clinic (six ongoing clinical studies and another to get underway by the end of the year). Management has noted they´re still at the signal-finding stage, looking to see which dose-levels and combinations in different settings can provide the best benefit for patients. The field the firm is competing in is quite crowded, but as stated above the lead candidate achieving a complete response without preconditioning is quite a feat.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position and accumulating shares prior to upcoming catalysts including ASH data.

Risks include continued cash burn leading to additional financing and dilution, as well as intense competition in the firm´s chosen field. Disappointing data, safety events and other clinical setbacks are also risk factors to consider. Keep in mind the early-stage nature of the story and that patience might be necessary to see a return here. As stated at the beginning of this article, the low trading volume and illiquid nature of the stock could contribute to excessive volatility (reduced position sizes might be a good idea).

Author's note: I continually scan the markets for investing/trade ideas that fit our criteria for ROTY (i.e., element of de-risking, upcoming material events, several recent green flags, asymmetric risk/reward profile, multiple ways to win, etc.). While I publish some articles publicly on Seeking Alpha in hopes that readers find them useful (and profitable), keep in mind that the situations I feel we most have an "edge" or advantage in are published solely for ROTY members.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.