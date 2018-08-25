Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Aug 27

Royal Bank and CIBC came through for investors with their second raises of the year last week.

As the summer holidays come to a close, Canada’s banks also wrap-up earnings announcements. This week, there are four Canadian Dividend All-Star banks who are scheduled to report earnings, two of which may announce a dividend increase. Before we jump in, let’s take a look at how the banks fared last week. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

LAST WEEK – RESULTS

Last week both of the Big Five banks who reported earnings also announced a dividend raise. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)[TSX:CM] raised as expected, while Royal Bank of Canada's (RY)[TSX:RY] dividend raise was slightly higher than expected.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV CIBC 2.26% $0.03 2.26% $0.03 $1.36 Royal Bank 3.19% $0.03 4.26% $0.04 $0.98

Royal Bank kicked off the bank earnings season with a raise slightly above expectation. The company raised dividends by $0.04 per share on the back of a solid beat in the third quarter. The new quarterly dividend is $0.98 per share. In total, the company has raised dividends by 7.8% this year.

CIBC followed up with its second $0.03 raise of the year. Combined, the company has raised dividends by 4.6% in 2018. The company beat big on earnings and posted double digit growth across most of its segments.

EXPECTED RAISES

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)[TSX:BNS] – Current Streak – 7 YRS, Current Yield – 4.22%

Earnings Release Date: Tuesday, August 28

What can investors expect: Bank of Nova Scotia currently holds the dubious distinction of being the worst performing Big Bank year to date. Will a dividend raise help the company reverse course?

Bank of Nova Scotia has consistently raised dividends twice yearly. Once with first quarter results and again when it releases third quarter earnings.

The bank’s last couple of dividend raises were $0.03 per share. Bank of Nova Scotia has the highest payout ratio of the Big Five and has the second highest yield. Therefore, another raise inline with historical estimates is most likely.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 3.66% C$0.03 C$0.85

WILL THEY OR WON'T THEY

Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF)[TSX:CWB] – Current Streak – 26 YRS, Current Yield – 2.69%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, August 30

What can investors expect: Canadian Western Bank has the third-longest dividend growth streak in Canada.

The bank was one of the most exposed to the oil patch and struggled to maintain its dividend growth streak through the prolonged oil bear market. After seven consecutive quarters of dividend stagnation, it finally returned to growth in mid-2017. It has since raised twice in four quarters.

Should Canadian Western return to raising its dividend twice-yearly, it should announce another raise this coming week. The bank has a targeted payout ratio of 30%. As of writing, its payout ratio stood at 37%. The good news is that it has been posting great earnings and if the trend continues, it could still raise dividends and see its payout ratio decline.

I would however, not expect anything more than their previous raises of $0.01 per share.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4.00% C$0.01 C$0.26

