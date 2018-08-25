Royal Dutch Shell: Buy On Pullback

Financial fundamentals

In my last article on Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B), I discussed the company’s action in streamlining their many assets around the world. Here I would like to take a deeper look in to the business, including the results from second quarter 2018, which was announced on July 26th, 2018.

Source: Shell 2nd Quarter 2018 presentation

For those that are not familiar with the terminology, Upstream is the business of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Downstream is the refining of these resources. As can be seen from the highlights above, the earnings from upstream and integrated gas, marked in green, improved considerably. The main reason for this was the improvement in the price of crude oil.

Production

Total production of gas increased by 23%, mainly due to higher volumes from Pearl GTL and Gorgon. The volume of production for crude oil was down 6% from 2.84 billion BOE (barrel oil equivalent) to 2.67 billion BOE. The higher earnings comes from the higher prices, but it is also clear that crude oil production is going down. This should be addressed with increase in production coming from several acquisitions of new oil fields which will come on stream in the next two years. It will not improve materially in the next couple of quarters.

The disappointment came in the downstream. Refining margins for the industry as a whole has come down significantly since last year.

As an example Singapore has three refineries. ExxonMobil (EM), Singapore Refining Company (which is owned by Chevron (CVX) and PetroChina (PTR)), and Shell. Shell’s refinery is located on Bukom Island, just outside Singapore. It is the largest, and one of the oldest refineries in Shell’s staple.

In the first half of this year, there was several maintenance shut down here in Singapore. These shutdowns curtailed the production as it stop operation for around one month, and is a costly affair. I believe this can explain the low margin of only $1.60 per barrel of oil refined for the first half, as compared to $3.60 as the average margin for last year. It could also be a result of added capacity, but we would need to see data for second half of this year before making any judgement as to whether it is a result of seasonality or a more structural problem.

The chemical industry, on the other hand, is suffering from structural problems as the margins are coming under intense pressure. The reason for this is the large increase in production capacity. For many years, China was the world’s largest importer of chemicals. However, by the end of last year, this started to change. They have built up their own plants that will produce chemicals such as Ethylene, Styrene Monomer, Toluene Paraxylene Monoethylene Glycol MEG) and so forth. China will become a net exporter of chemicals.

Although Shell presently has a joint venture with CNOOC (CEO) (50/50) with the chemical plant in Nanhai, located in the southern part of China, the chemical industry in China is becoming diverse and fragmented.

Most of the new plants are built by companies that are not well known outside of China. You have probably never heard of companies such as:

China’s Anhui Haoyuan Jingbo Petrochemical, Haishunde Petrochemical Nanjing Chengzhi Yongqing Energy Technology Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical Shandong Haili Chemical Jiangsu Shenghong, China National Bluestar.

I believe this tide has turned, and it is not going to be particularly favourable for those who benefited from China’s large importation of chemicals in the past.

Nevertheless, chemical production is not the largest part of Shell.

Liquified Natural Gas – long term growth

This is in my opinion the crown jewel (they still use the name Royal) in Shell’s portfolio. Electricity consumption. In my earlier article "Shell streamlining Assets", I pointed out the strength of Shell assets which predominantly lies in its ability to cater to the great increase in the world’s growth in importation of LNG. Fellow author J. Mintzmeyer recently published a great article titled “ Do Chinese LNG Tariffs Matter” where he looks at the potential impact it will have on LNG transportation. I highly recommend you to read this. I have also written several articles about company Dynagas Partners (DLNG), which is one of a few companies that will benefit from this development.

My main investment thesis is that I want to capture the return from the oil & gas companies that has positioned themselves to benefit from the production and trading of the commodity, rather than the shipping companies.

Asia, including India, will be the largest game changer in terms of LNG growth. However, the European Union recently made reassurances that they will buy natural gas from USA. This will have to be in the form of LNG. Shell is very committed to shale oil and gas production in the U.S., however their focus is mostly on the liquids (oil), as the price of natural gas in the U.S. is presently quite low, leaving the margin too thin, in their opinion.

Debt position

Total debt has been reduced from $80.7 billion to $70.5 billion over the last twelve months. This means their gearing has improved from 25.8% to 23.6%. The target is to get the gearing down to about 20%.

Reserves

With a tight grip on capex over many years, it is important to gauge what is happening to an oil company reserve. This is their inventory in the ground, so to speak. But it is costly to bring it to market.

Proven reserves in 2017:

1,941 million barrels of crude oil and natural gas liquids

+ 12,588 thousand million standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas.

Proven reserves in 2016:

3,397 million barrels of crude oil and natural gas liquids,

+ 14,423 thousand million standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas.

Prior to this, Shell lumped the reserves of crude oil and natural gas liqueds into one measurement of barrel of oil equivalent (boe). Their proved reserves for 2015 was 11,747 million boe at December 31, 2015. Looking at data from 2014 and 2013, the proven reserves has been falling each year. This trend will have to reverse. There are several new acreages which Shell has acquired, so we can expect higher reserve figures, once planned exploration kicks in.

Income stream through stable dividend

With regard to the dividend, many investors were critical in the past about the sustainability of the distribution which Shell maintained through 2014 and 2017. Judging from the last quarter’s free cash flow of $9.5 billion, and a distribution of $3.9 billion, it should cause no concern.

During the 2 nd Quarter presentation, Ben van Beurden, Shell’s CEO commented that will start a program to buy back shares for at least $25 billion from now until the end of 2020. They have capped the quarterly purchases to maximum $2 billion.

With this in mind, it is good for present shareholders that that there is a pullback in the price of Shell’s shares. The lower it gets, the more shares they get to buy.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

I have used the recent drop to add to my long position in Shell. Could the price go lower? Sure. It is wise to keep in mind Benjamin Graham’s wise words, that in the short term the stock market works like a voting machine, but in the long term it works like a weighing machine. I have no doubt that the world in which we live, with a growing population and an improving living standard, the demand for energy as a whole is only going to increase. Shell is very well positioned to supply this demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.