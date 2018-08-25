Diamondback Energy: A Bit About The Acquisition

Diamondback Energy (FANG) is acquiring Energen (EGN) in a deal which makes sense for both companies. Diamondback is a habitual acquirer of oil producers and Permian Basin properties and Energen has been facing pressure from activists who have been pressing for a sale. The marriage could create synergies of over $3 billion, driven partly by significant reduction in drilling and completion costs. The cost savings are coming at a good time since they will offset the impact of increase in service costs.

Last month, I wrote that Diamondback Energy could show interest in buying assets from fellow Permian Basin shale oil driller Energen. On August 14, Diamondback Energy announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire its peer in an all-stock transaction valued at $9.2 billion. The company will take over Energen’s assets as well as its net debt of $830 million. In return, Energen’s shareholders will receive 0.6442 shares of Diamondback stock for each Energen stock which represents an implied value of $84.95 per share and a 19% premium to Energen’s closing price on August 13. Upon closing, Diamondback shareholders will own 62% of the combined company while Energen shareholders will own the remainder. The deal, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies, is expected to close by the end of this year following approval from shareholders and regulators.

The new company will become one of the leading Permian Basin oil producers whose assets will be spread over 390,000 net acres with more than 7,000 drilling locations and production of more than 215,000 boe per day. The combined company will have an enterprise value of $27 billion which will make it the eighth largest independent oil producer in the US. Additionally, Diamondback has confirmed that the acquisition will be accretive on a per share basis from 2019 in terms of earnings, cash flows, net asset value and debt-adjusted production growth, even though the merger is an all-stock transaction which leads to dilution.

Diamondback is getting Energen’s assets at a fair price. It is paying roughly $65,000 per acre to Energen which may seem high considering that only few Permian Basin deals breached the $60,000 per acre mark until early-2017. But prices in this oil-rich region have likely risen further this year due to improvement in the oil price environment. In fact, Concho Resources (CXO) has recently paid $70,000 per acre to acquire Permian Basin operator RSP Permian. I believe it is unlikely that Energen will get a better offer.

The Diamondback-Energen merger makes a lot of sense for both companies. Diamondback is one of those companies that are always looking for acquisitions. In fact, the company’s growth from its IPO in 2012 to the fourth largest Permian Basin oil producer in terms of output has been driven in large part by acquisitions. The company has used the downturn as an opportunity to further expand its footprint in the Permian Basin. Last year, it acquired Brigham Resources’ oil and gas properties in the Delaware Basin for $2.55 billion and earlier this month, it said that it would buy Midland Basin assets from Ajax Resources for $1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Energen has been facing immense pressure from activist investors – mainly Carl Icahn and his protégé Keith Meister – who together own more than 17% of Energen and have been pushing for a sale. The takeover speculation has fueled a rally in Energen stock which has surged by 27% this year.

Additionally, both are Permian Basin pure plays who, together, own 390,000 net acres in the Delaware and Midland regions. Due to the asset overlap, particularly at the Midland Basin, the two can save costs by combining their operations and sharing resources such as labor and equipment.

Diamondback is targeting total synergies of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion from Midland Basin by sharing drilling and completion costs while running a 5-7 rigs program. After including G&A and other expenses, Diamondback Expects to achieve synergies of between $2.02 billion and $2.62 billion. On top of this, the company is also targeting secondary synergies, including drilling and completion cost savings in Delaware Basin, of up to $1 billion.

The meaningful decline in drilling and completion costs comes at a time when service costs are gradually rising. The oilfield services companies, such as Halliburton and Schlumberger, gave deep discounts to oil producers during the downturn but following improvement in oil prices from an average of $51 a barrel last year to $67 a barrel currently, the service providers have started to increase prices. This has forced a number of oil producers, including Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Apache Corp. (APA), and Continental Resources (CLR), to increase their capital budgets. But Diamondback is in a better position than its peers since the increase in service costs will be partly offset by the decrease in drilling and completion costs.

The new company will also have a decent balance sheet. It will have a total debt of $3.18 billion, including Diamondback’s debt of $2.35 billion. The new company won’t have any significant near-term maturity through the end of the decade. The debt translates into a low net leverage ratio of 1.1x which could improve further as the company’s earnings grow and it generates free cash flows.

