EA - Market Underestimates Upcoming Volatility

With its Battlefield IV nearing yearly lows, options traders have been presented with an opportunity to profit from any increase in EA's volatility.

The Stock

Electronic Arts Inc., incorporated on May 8, 1991, develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, including consoles PCs and mobile devices. Poor guidance for the remainder of 2018 and the departure of chief creative officer Patrick Söderlund have resulted in EA's stock falling almost 15% from its 52 week highs. Since that time, Implied Volatility has reverted back to nearing its 52 week lows, however, there are several catalysts currently at work which are likely to create significant volatility throughout this quarter. Poor marketing decisions (including choice of release date) and controversy surrounding EA's upcoming 'Battlefield 5' release has resulted in much lower than expected pre-sales, which may put management's 2018 guidance at risk. This has created an opportunity for investors to profit from the possibility of increased volatility in the near-term.

The Situation

"Battlefield V", one of EA's major title releases for 2018, is slated to be released on Oct. 19, which falls between the launch dates for Activision's 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' (Oct. 12) and 'Take-Two's Red Dead Redemption 2' (Oct 26). As a result of this overly competitive launch date, analyst Doug Creutz claims that pre-orders for Battlefield V are tracking more than 85 percent behind 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' which is substantially worse than the result achieved by EA's previous Battlefield title, which achieved higher pre-order numbers than the relevant Call of Duty title at this point before launch.

"This is very far off the tracking levels of previous Battlefield titles in 2011, 2013, and 2016," he said. "With a release date directly in between CoD and Read Dead Redemption 2, we worry that BFV could be headed for a similar fate as 2016's Titanfall 2, which got squeezed out by its launch date directly between Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."(Source: CNBC)

The significance of both the new Call of Duty title and Red Dead Redemption 2 to the gaming community cannot be overstated. Aside from its competitive launch date, recent comments by EA's outgoing chief creative officer Patrick Söderlund have also impacted pre-sales by causing a storm online among the gaming community, significantly contributing to the reduction in pre-orders for Battlefield 5:

Pulling no punches, Soderlund dubbed the people partaking in the backlash as “uneducated” in that “they don’t understand that this is a plausible scenario.” And EA isn’t going to sit back and take the flak. “We stand up for the cause, because I think those people who don’t understand it, well, you have two choices: either accept it or don’t buy the game. I’m fine with either or. It’s just not ok.”(Source: KitGuru)

The impact that Soderlund's comments have had cannot be understated, with YouTube videos dedicated to the subject garnering a huge audience:

As such, the 13 million to 14 million unit sales, which analyst Doug Creutz estimates is factored into EA's guidance for the title, is not looking achievable, leaving EA's FY19 total guidance at risk.

Early September will become a crucial time for EA, as the open beta for Battlefield V opens for all players on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This will either entice the disenfranchised players back (potentially boosting pre-orders) or convince them that they have made the right decision in boycotting the title at launch. If pre-orders are boosted, EA's stock will likely experience a retracement of its recent fall, while a subdued reaction will add to EA's woes.

Poor Guidance for Fiscal 2018

EA has already spooked investors with a subdued guidance for 2018. With analysts Q2 estimates of an EPS of $0.58 and revenue of $1.23b. EA announced that it expects Q2 EPS of $0.48 and revenue of $1.16b. For the full year, EA expects earnings of about $3.55 a share and net bookings of $5.55 billion, below analysts' forecasts of $5.02 EPS and revenue of $5.61b. Any results that come in below these already downtrodden forecasts (as is likely to happen if Battlefield 5's pre-sales numbers remain weak) will severely disappoint investors.

Long Term Outlook For EA

Despite these issues, the tailwinds that the video gaming industry provides are strong enough that regardless of EA's short term issues, investors will likely be rewarded in the long term. The global games market is expected to grow from $137.9 billion in 2018 to more than $180.1 billion in 2021 according to market research conducted by Newzoo. These figures reflect the constant growth of platforms, including the accelerating growth in the world of mobile gaming. In 2018 mobile games are expected to contribute over 51% of the total gaming market ($70 billion):

EA has positioned itself to take advantage of the growth across all platforms, with substantial revenue growth in both the mobile space and across traditional gaming platforms (PC/consoles):

EA's strong portfolio of intellectual property including established brands such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed provide a strong platform from which to continue existing franchises. The planned releases of a slate of sports games in the second quarter including NHL 19, NBA Live 19, FIFA 19 and the anticipated release of 'Anthem' later in the year may provide some reprieve to investors this year, as these titles do have the potential to outsell estimates and generate significant revenue through 'microtransactions'.

How To Profit From Moves In Either Direction

EA's Implied Volatility is nearing 52 week lows despite the various catalysts for disruption I have described, and as such, options present a viable strategy to capture profits from any increase in volatility:

Using a long ATM strangle, investors can capture profits from a share price move in either direction, with a move of ~10% in either direction required to achieve a return equal to maximum risk:

Conclusion

Due to controversy surrounding EA's upcoming major release of Battlefield 5 (and the increasing likelihood of lower than expected sales), EA's volatility is likely to substantially rise in the near-term despite the low implied volatility priced in over the next quarter. This provides options traders with the opportunity to use options to profit from any increase in volatility prior to Battlefield 5's launch date.

