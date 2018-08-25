Why Not Buy This 7.7%-Yielding Healthcare REIT?

Sabra Health Care REIT covers its dividend payout with both FFO and AFFO. The dividend run-rate is sustainable, in my estimation.

Sabra Health Care REIT is an interesting high-yield income vehicle with a focus on the SNF-sector.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) is a promising real estate investment trust for income investors desiring high, recurring dividend income. The healthcare REIT has a diversified property portfolio from which is generates recurring cash flow, and an investment-grade rated balance sheet protecting shareholders during market turmoil. Sabra Health Care REIT's shares are attractively valued and have an appealing risk-reward. An investment in Sabra Health Care REIT at today's price point yields 7.7 percent.

Sabra Health Care REIT - Portfolio Overview

Sabra Health Care REIT invests into a range of healthcare facilities including skilled nursing/transitional care and senior housing properties as well as specialty hospitals. The REIT's core focus are skilled nursing and transitional care facilities which made up the majority of the REIT's real estate portfolio at the end of the June quarter.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT Investor Presentation

More specifically, Sabra Healthcare REIT's triple-net property portfolio consists of 463 properties, the majority of which are skilled nursing and transitional care facilities. This asset type accounts for ~70 percent of the REIT's triple-net investments, and ~74 percent of cash net operating income.

Here's a triple-net core portfolio breakdown.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

Including managed properties, unconsolidated joint venture properties and other real estate, Sabra Health Care REIT has investments in 695 properties valued at $7.2 billion.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT Q2 Earnings Release

Sabra Health Care REIT benefits from a growing elderly population. The older people get, the more likely they are to rely on medical care and living assistance. As more people are expected to live longer lives in the future, healthcare expenditures are projected to continue to increase.

Source: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

The majority of Sabra Health Care REIT's properties are located in Texas, which is an attractive market for healthcare REITs due to the state's large elderly population.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT is diversified in terms of its operator structure, which adds to the appeal of the healthcare REIT as an income play. The largest operator, Senior Care Centers, accounts for ~10 percent of the REIT's annualized cash net operating income.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

Balance Sheet And Debt Maturities

Sabra Health Care REIT has an investment-grade rated balance sheet (credit ratings are BBB- and Ba1). The majority of the REIT's capitalization is made up of equity.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

And here's how Sabra Health Care REIT compares against other investment-grade rated healthcare REITs in terms of credit metrics.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

As far as debt maturities are concerned, Sabra Health Care REIT has a staggered maturity schedule. The majority of the healthcare REIT's debt matures only after 2020, giving the company plenty of time to work on refinancing its existing debt. Note also that Sabra Health Care REIT has no significant debt maturities from 2018 until 2020.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

AFFO-Growth And Dividend Coverage

Sabra Health Care REIT has seen strong AFFO-growth in recent years as the healthcare REIT has grown rapidly through acquisitions. Sabra's normalized AFFO/share, for instance, has risen a whopping ~53 percent from $1.51/share in 2011 to $2.31/share in 2017.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT also covers its dividend with funds from operations AND adjusted funds from operations, which is good news. The healthcare REIT currently pays shareholders $0.45/share quarterly which is sustainable, in my opinion.

Here are Sabra Health Care REIT's dividend coverage stats over the last five quarters. Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Sabra Health Care REIT has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $2.28-$2.36/share in 2018. Since shares currently sell for $23.30, income investors pay ~10.0x 2018e AFFO in order to access the healthcare REIT's dividend stream.

And here's how SBRA compares against other healthcare REITs in terms of price-to-book ratio.

SBRA Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risks Investors Need To Consider

Sabra Health Care REIT is a promising healthcare REIT for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income and want to bet on a rising elderly population, and, therefore, growing demand for healthcare services. A major risk for the thesis, however, is a potential deterioration of fundamentals in the SNF-sector such as low occupancy rates and pressure on rents. As a result, operators could run into trouble, which in turn would negatively affect Sabra's dividend coverage. In the worst case scenario, Sabra Health Care REIT might have to cut its dividend payout, or freeze it.

Your Takeaway

Sabra Health Care REIT is an attractively valued healthcare REIT with a strong real estate portfolio and balance sheet, which helps protect shareholders during a downturn. There are no major debt maturities until 2021 and the REIT covers its dividend payout handsomely with A/FFO. Sabra Health Care REIT makes a compelling investment proposition based on growth potential, valuation, margin of dividend safety, and risk-reward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

