GDXJ: Not Out Of The Woods Yet

While most of the markets this year are piggy-backing on the recovery in the market indices and trading near 52-week highs, the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) has not fared nearly as well. The index was one of the only sectors to make new 52-week lows in August except for the other precious metals ETFs and the Solar ETF (TAN) and is one of only 10 ETFs of the 150 I track to be down more than 15% year-to-date. Everyone has their own strategies, and some prefer to buy when there's blood, but if I'm going to be bottom-fishing, I prefer to be doing it in stocks with robust and expanding margins in areas of the market that are in demand. The gold miners as a whole are seeing their margins contract with a weaker gold (GLD) price, have been unable to grow earnings materially even with the strength gold saw in 2017, and are certainly not in an area where is seeing any demand whatsoever. This is evidenced by the fact that the gold miners as a whole are currently ranked in the bottom 3% of all industries from a year-to-date performance standpoint. I continue to see no reason to put any meaningful amount of money to work in this sector as bear markets rarely end when the first new 52-week low is made. While there may be some names that can buck the trend and find a bottom over the coming weeks, the majority of the sector continues to look technically broken and high-risk for investors and traders.

I received a good amount of flack in my August 8th article "GDX: It's A Bear Market, You Know" and the criticism was divided into two groups. The main criticism was that this was a buying opportunity and not a bear market as I had pointed out, as it makes sense to be buying when everyone else is selling. While that's a very bold strategy that might pay off for some, buying in a bear market and hoping that you've caught the bottom is not a strategy that works out well over the long run. Just ask the investors that bought at the first sign of trouble in 2008 and had to sit through a 60% draw-down in a year in several stocks, as well as multiple years before they got back to break-even. The fact that there's lots of denial that the index is in a bear market and that I'm receiving angry messages to suggest we could go lower tells me that it's not all that likely we've seen a complete capitulation here.

The second criticism was that it would have been helpful if I had pointed out it was a bear market earlier on and that it was no help to point out GDX was in a bear market at $20.66. While it might be true that I did not publicly state that we were in a bear market as I've been busy focusing on other sectors, it should have been brutally obvious I wasn't interested in the sector as I've suggested in all of my articles going back the past year that I had almost no exposure to the sector. My December 2017 article titled "GDX: No Need To Be Overweight" should have been blatantly obviously by the title how I was positioned, and while the miners did rally off the December lows, that rally was providing an opportunity to trim overall positioning in the sector.

While the Gold Miners Index hasn't lost too much ground since that December article (depending on your level of optimism), many individual miners have lost a ton of ground. New Gold (NGD) is down 70% in value, Gold Fields (GFI) is down 35% in value, Sibanye Gold (SBGL) is down 53% in value, and several others like Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Alamos Gold (AGI), Mag Silver (MAG) and DRD Gold (DRD) are down 25% or more in value. Even more alarming, the generals of the sector like Barrick Gold (ABX), Goldcorp (GG) and Agnico Eagle (AEM) are also all down 20% from their highs. This is not a pocket of selling among a few select laggard names, this is broad-based selling across everything, and it's been done on high volume.

Since the early August article, the Gold Miners Index is down another 10%, and the Junior Gold Miners Index is also down nearly double-digits. Both indexes remain in clear bear markets here as they trade below all of their key moving averages, and I see no reason to believe a long-term bottom is in place yet. The only good news I see for the bulls is that indexes remain oversold, so a mean reversion bounce is not out of the question. The problem with this silver lining is that many bulls are trapped, and I believe this supply would likely come to the market if we could see a strong rally as many investors/traders would be happy to get out at a smaller loss or close to break-even.

So let's take a look at the charts and important levels:

Starting with the monthly chart below, we can see the predicament the Junior Gold Miners Index is in here. The index fell back beneath its 20-month moving average in September of last year and has been unable to reclaim it since. As we saw when the 20-month moving average was lost after the 2009-2011 bull market, any rallies to this level were immediately sold into and were bear market rallies. This is exactly what we saw over the past nine months as any attempt to reclaim this teal moving average has been thwarted by the bears. For this reason, as this is the dominant time-frame, the bears remain in complete control of the big picture here as they continue to harvest their profits. While there's no question the bulls have been able to put together a few 8-10% snap-back rallies over the past year, these rallies have done absolutely nothing to improve the big picture. This is why zooming out is so essential when considering one's positioning in a sector, the daily chart is only telling about 10% of the real story here.

Moving down to a weekly chart of the Junior Gold Miners Index, this setup is not all that pretty. The index has broken down through a large box here between $30.55 and $38.00, and did so on quite heavy volume. The glass half-full types will point out that the last breakdown through this box was a bear trap and led to a massive rally ; they would be correct in this assessment. Putting our objective hats on though and digging a little deeper, this is not an apples to apples comparison. The December 2016 drop through the bottom of this box occurred above a rising 20-month moving average, this drop is occurring below a declining 20-month moving average. While I am open to the possibility of the bulls putting in a nice rally to reset the current oversold indicators and pushing back inside this box, I believe the odds suggest any rally back inside this box will likely be sold into. The index found support at the bottom of this box for nearly two years at the $30.55 level, and this level now has the potential to act as resistance. It's for this reason that I believe any rallies that cannot reclaim $30.55 on a weekly close are simply bear market bounces and can be treated as noise in terms of the big picture.

Moving to a very zoomed out look at the daily chart, we can see we've got a large descending triangle breakdown that's finally seen some follow-through. This level was tested several times and was an obvious support level for the past 12-15 months. Once a support level becomes obvious, and everyone starts to see it, that's when I get worried and have no interest in even going near it. Just as everyone saw the 2130 resistance level on the S&P-500 (SPY) in 2016 and said that there was no way we could breakout from there and wanted to short against it, this support level in the GDXJ was becoming just as obvious. When a support or resistance level is plain to see for even the most inexperienced of traders, that's a crowded idea that I don't want anything to do with. While it's more than possible the index can run up to the bottom of this broken triangle and remove current oversold levels; I'm not so sure the bulls are going to be able to able to get through there with much success. Past support tends to turn into new resistance, and this was a formidable support level that's now been lost.

The below daily chart of the Junior Gold Miners Index shows that the index is currently sitting right on weekly support at $27.40. This support level held in December 2016 and it's held so far on a weekly close which is another silver lining for the bulls. The issue is that even if we do bounce from here which is entirely possible, that bounce is meaningless unless it can get through short-term resistance at $30.55 on a weekly close. For those that are experienced short-term traders and swing traders that may provide an opportunity to play a bounce, for a position trader and trend follower like myself, I'm less interested in playing for a bear market rally; I want to trade with the dominant trend.

Even if the bulls can run this index up above $30.55 on a weekly close, they'll still be staring down $32.50 and $34.00 resistance which are even stronger resistance points. A move above $30.55 on a weekly close would help the bulls as it would take the pressure off of them on some of the shorter term time-frames and move momentum back to neutral, but we'd still be in a bear market on the larger time-frames. Ultimately, the GDXJ needs to get back above $33.20 on a monthly close to truly turn things around here and exit this current bear market. That means that the bulls have a ton of work to do, and the bears can sit back and make sure to play defense 20% higher.

Finally, looking at the 4-hour chart, we can see a little more zoomed in look at the upside potential for the GDXJ here. A rally up to $30.55 would not be all that surprising, but I believe the odds favor the index selling off into here if it does get there. This is why while this may be a market for traders that are nimble, this isn't a market I have much interest in being invested in. The other issue is that if $27.40 is lost on a weekly closing basis, there really isn't support left below other than minor support at $26.10, and the next support level down near $19.00 on the GDXJ. With several resistance levels stacked above and the index teetering on support, the bulls need to start playing defense immediately or most of the 2016 profits have the potential to be eroded. As long as the bulls can defend $27.40 on a weekly close they can hang in here, but a move below $27.40 puts $26.10 on the table, and then $19.00 below there.

In summary, the bulls are hanging onto support by a thread here and need to wake up soon. It's not enough for them to put in short-term rallies, but they need to put in meaningful rallies with follow-through and get back above $30.55 on a weekly close to get themselves out of the danger zone, and above $33.20 to reverse this bear market. I currently have zero exposure to miners here but am watching one or two individual names to start a position potentially. As of right now, these names have not yet triggered, but I am monitoring them for subscribers for potential entries.

Bear markets can be brutal, and this is why I warned about not being overweight over nine months ago now. The miners' indexes are in clear bear markets, most individual names are in bear markets, and 1/3 of the new lows in the NYSE I find each night are coming from one sector alone: the miners. It's clear that this is a group that's being sold out by larger money and the fact most retail traders remain optimistic and are buying vs. selling tells me we may not have seen capitulation yet. As long as the bulls can defend $27.40 on a weekly close they can keep things alive here, and an oversold bounce would not surprise me, but they must climb above $30.55 on a weekly close to brighten this current bleak technical picture. When the bears are in control, it's time to play defense, and I see no reason for investors to be starting new positions here, especially if they are already overweight. There is no need to catch the bottom in a market, especially in a cyclical sector where margins are consistently contracting for the average company.

Bernard Baruch said it best:

"Don't buy at the bottom and sell at the top. It can't be done, except by liars."

