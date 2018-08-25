But for those who like the strategy--and there is a lot to like--PIMCO offers less volatile alternatives which I discuss briefly.

Recent turnarounds in coverage and net investment income suggest to me that a cut is not imminent.

The fund has had a difficult year to date and is potentially at risk for a distribution cut.

Is It Time to Sell PGP?

With its 10.3% market yield, PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc (PGP) is PIMCO’s second-highest yielding CEF. Its NAV performance ranks second among the PIMCO CEFs for the last three years and fourth for the last five. Because it is the only one of PIMCO’s CEFs with exposure to equity, it is the least correlated with the rest of the lineup.

All that sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? Investors seem to think so because the fund has held a premium valuation since 2009. Not just any old premium valuation, mind you, but one that rarely dropped below 20% and ranged as high as over 100%.

And, if we could own the fund at NAV it would be one of the best investments one could own. But we can’t, can we? We own funds at their market prices, and at market its performance pales in comparison to the rest of the PIMCO CEFs.

For three- and five-year returns, it has the worst performance of the eleven PIMCO taxable CEFs. For the past year, PGP is negative for total return.

Part of that discrepancy it the premium, of course, but there’s more to it than that.

The premium is driven by the fund's high yield. If that yield takes a hit, the fund takes hit. This has happened twice in the past two years. PIMCO announced distribution cuts of 20% on 3 Oct 2016 and 16.8% on 2 Jan 2018. Both announcements were immediately followed by deep drops at market. At the close on 4 Oct 2016, PGP had lost 16%. In January the decline was slower but over the next two weeks the fund gave up 11.4%. This is not an unusual event. It is what happens routinely when a high-premium CEF cuts its distribution.

Here we see the impact of the cuts on PGP’s premium.

From over 100% in 2016 to under 40% in three months, and, in 2018, from 39% to 14% in a month. NAV gained in the aftermath of both cuts, which tells us market price fell even more than the premiums did.

As this chart shows, over the course of the last two years, which includes the two distribution cuts, PGP has lost over 30% of its market price while NAV has grown 5.1%. Of course, the fund has a high distribution, but even when the distribution is accounted for (as total return including reinvesting the distributions) the market loss is -13.7%

And, as we see, recent days have seen another sharp decline.

PGP is not an equity fund. It combines equity and bonds. The equity portion includes some common and some preferred stock, along with long and short option positions. The bond portion is a mix of asset types typical for PIMCO.

The objective is to provide equity returns with a minimal direct exposure to actual equity markets, primarily through various options strategies.

So we can reasonably compare PGP’s performance to some PIMCO F-I benchmarks and the broad equity market. Here’s the last month’s performance of PGP seen against two arbitrarily chosen PIMCO CEFs (PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PCM Fund (PCM)) and iShares Core S&P Total US Stock Mkt ETF (ITOT) as rough indicators of market conditions on PGP’s playing field.

Everything was moving along as one might expect until this past week when PGP dropped precipitously. Clearly, the market is expecting trouble for the fund. And, as the data above show, the most likely trouble would come from a distribution cut.

Here’s a chart from my article of last week on PIMCO CEFs’ latest coverage.

As I noted last week, the funds have had a great quarter for coverage and net investment income (not shown here). All but one, that is. And the one is, of course, PGP. PGP is in the hole for coverage on a net investment income basis where it’s only covered 83.7% of its distribution over the last twelve months.

But as the chart above tells us, coverage did improve markedly in July. Furthermore, this chart (extracted from the same article) tells us there has been a marked increase in the accumulation of undistributed net investment income (UNII) following declines from the beginning of 2018.

Consider too that PIMCO is slow to cut distributions. Examples abound: PIMCO waits until the situation is dire before it cuts, and the cuts, when they do come, are deep. But sometimes the fund recovers and cuts don't occur at all. We’ve seen patterns of coverage like this before in other funds when various authors here and elsewhere were telling us that deep cuts were imminent based on coverage and NII. But those cuts didn’t come and, with the recoveries we've seen in the coverage chart, those voices have been effectively silenced.

I submit that a similar situation exists for PGP. Yes, the fund has been struggling to meet its distribution. Yes, the fund has seen a moderate decline in its NAV as it reaches to meet the distribution. But conditions are improving sufficiently that the distribution should not be at immediate risk. The panic selling of the past few days is, in my view, just that, selling driven by panic.

But PGP is a volatile fund. We see that volatility in the longer-term returns charts at the top of this article. Despite PGP's volatility, the StocksPlus strategy from PIMCO does have appeal. What if we could do it without the huge volatility? PIMCO has a series of OEFs that do just that. They are variously positioned for a range of equity and F-I exposures. Here is a chart of PGP against two representative OEFs, PIMCO StocksPLUS® Long Duration (M:PSLDX) PIMCO and StocksPLUS® Small A (M:PCKAX), for five years.

The long Duration fund has, as one might expect, faltered recently. But the small-cap fund has picked up that slack.

If we go back to Sept 2007 which includes the full history of PSLDX, the younger fund, a equal-weighted portfolio of PSLDX and PCKAX (Portfolio 1 in the tables that follow) beats both PGP (Portfolio 2) and SPY (Portfolio 3), and does so handily. (Results from portfoliovisualizer.com).

If we go to the last five years:

So, the strategy is obviously sound if we divorce it from the vagaries of the CEF marketplace. There is, of course, no monthly payout from the OEFs, but one could easily arrange a monthly income at whatever level suits one’s situation, say 0.8% a month (= 9.6% a year), less than PGP’s payout but, in my view, an exceptional yield and, since we're taking the same from PGP, a fair comparison.

Notice that the OEF portfolio shows 4.66% portfolio growth with a 9.6% withdrawal over the last five years. Here’s the income from the model.

My points here:

PGP is likely not at imminent risk for an immediate distribution cut.

But PGP is an exceptionally volatile fund, one more suited for trading than as part of a dependable income portfolio.

However, PGP is based on a solid strategy executed by strong management.

Readers who are interested in that strategy may want to explore PIMCO’s other StocksPlus offerings. They are complex and, like many OEFs, tricky to sort through the obfuscations of share classes, but potentially worth the effort.

If there's interest, and I find the time, I'll think about having a shot at sorting through the StockPlus OEFs

