Royal Bank Of Canada: Outstanding Quarter - Expect More

Growth is likely to remain strong, as improving economic conditions and interest rate increases are tailwinds to the company.

Royal Bank of Canada delivered another outstanding quarter. Double-digit earnings growth beat expectations even as the company strengthens its balance sheet and credit losses decrease.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has consistently outperformed the broader market due to a combination of a captive Canadian market, diversified international operations, and conservative management. Its latest quarter was no exception, with double-digit earnings growth backed by widening margins and increasing assets/loans. Growth prospects remain strong, as economic conditions across Canada are positive and interest rates continue to increase. RY remains one of the best dividend stocks in the market today and makes a fine addition to any investor's portfolio.

Value Proposition

I covered RY back in May, focusing on three key aspects of its business:

Strong track record of business success , with steadily growing revenues and earnings throughout the years. Performance remains strong, which should ensure further dividend increases and some capital appreciation for investors.

, with steadily growing revenues and earnings throughout the years. Performance remains strong, which should ensure further dividend increases and some capital appreciation for investors. Diversified revenue/cash flow streams, due to the company's many markets of operations and business segments. Revenues and cash flows are generally stable, leading to a safe business model and dividend.

due to the company's many markets of operations and business segments. Revenues and cash flows are generally stable, leading to a safe business model and dividend. Prudent management exemplified by a strong balance sheet and high credit quality. The company takes few undue risks and is likely to withstand worsening economic conditions across Canada and the world.

As I already went through the points above in my previous article, I thought it might be appropriate to see how the company has performed during the last quarter with the above points in mind. I believe RY's overall value proposition to be stronger than ever, with the company improving upon it in several key ways:

Overall financial performance is as outstanding as ever, with RY reporting double-digit earnings increase and beating analyst expectations.

Revenue and earnings growth in the United States and some smaller business segments was significantly higher than average, further diversifying the company's revenue and cash flow streams.

Loan credit quality and capital have both increased; RY is safer and more robust than ever.

Let's take a look at each of the points above.

Overall Financial Performance

RY's latest quarterly earnings were broadly positive. The company reported adjusted revenue and earnings growth of 6% and 14%, respectively, both of which came ahead of analyst expectations:

(Source: Royal Bank of Canada 3Q2018 Investor Presentation)

Although only one other Canadian bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), has reported earnings so far, RY seems to be outperforming. Earnings growth was slightly better for RY than CM, 14% versus 11%. Revenue growth was slightly higher for CM, 10% versus 6%, although this was mostly acquisition-based and had little impact on per-share metrics.

Earnings growth was, from looking at the company's financials, mostly driven by organic revenue growth, net interest margin expansion and, to a lesser extent, US tax reform. RY continues delivering solid growth, which should ensure investors continue seeing dividend increases and capital appreciation.

Growth in US and Smaller Segments

RY's diversified operations help stabilize its revenues and cash flow somewhat and, in this particular quarter, were instrumental in delivering outsized returns. RY's operations in the United States saw significantly higher earnings growth than average, 30% versus 14%:

(Source: Royal Bank of Canada 3Q2018 Investor Presentation)

The same occurred with the company's smaller Wealth Management and Capital Markets business segments:

(Source: Royal Bank of Canada 3Q2018 Investor Presentation)

RY's diversified operations continue to be a large part of its value proposition and instrumental for the company's financial performance.

Loan Credit Quality and Capital

RY is a prudent, conservatively-managed bank. Its results in several key risk metrics are stellar and are improving.

The bank's balance sheet is strengthening, with its common equity tier 1 ratio improving from 10.6% to 11.1% in the last year, 10.9% to 11.1% in the last quarter:

(Source: Royal Bank of Canada 3Q2018 Investor Presentation)

RY's PCL ratio also improved and is currently at 0.17%. Not only is the ratio quite low, but it is also below its historical range of 0.30-0.35% and has been on a downwards trajectory the past two years:

(Source: Royal Bank of Canada 3Q2018 Investor Presentation)

Let's recap. RY delivered double-digit earnings growth, outperformed its competition (so far), beat analyst expectations but also strengthened its balance sheet and improved its loan credit quality. RY continues building on its strengths and remains a strong buy.

Growth Prospects

In my previous article, I mentioned two key reasons to remain bullish about RY:

Interest rate increases in Canada should lead to widening margins, revenue and EPS growth.

Economic growth across Canada remains strong, leading to an expanding loan portfolio, greater revenue, and EPS.

Interest rate increases

The Bank of Canada has been raising its policy/overnight interest rate over the past two years, most recently in July:

(Source: Bank of Canada)

Rising interest rate increases tend to increase the spread between a bank's asset and liabilities, leading to greater margins and earnings for the banks:

But it is hard to contest the strong relationship between higher interest rates and higher bank profits over the past 20 years - especially after researchers from the US Federal Reserve Board painstakingly dissected the results of 3,418 banks from 47 countries between 2005 and 2013 to test the theory. - Source: Financial Times

This has been the case for RY so far. The bank has seen rising net interest rate margins since the third quarter of 2017, just when the Bank of Canada started to increase its policy rate:

(Source: Royal Bank of Canada 3Q2018 Investor Presentation)

Due to the above, I expect the latest interest rate hike to widen RY's margins, leading to revenue and earnings growth. Future interest rate hikes are likely to have the same effect, so the company should be seeing widening margins for quite some time.

Economic Conditions in Canada

Canada's economy was seriously hampered by the commodity price slump during 2015-2016, but conditions have significantly improved since then. Canada's economy has grown rapidly since 2017, with the country posting the highest growth rates in the G-7 during that year. Most analysts expect growth to slow down slightly for 2018, but conditions remain relatively good (Read more: Canada: On good footing, for now).

RY is Canada's largest bank and has operations all across the country. The bank is uniquely well-positioned to take advantage of the improving economy to expand its loan portfolio and increase its revenues.

Canadian Housing Market

The biggest risk for RY, and a topic of much discussion in Canada, is the country's housing market. Prices have risen across the entire country, with Toronto and Vancouver experiencing double-digit growth for many years. Many analysts fear what a housing market slowdown, or crash, would do to RY, the Canadian banks, and the country's economy, and for good reason. As all of us know, the housing bubble and subsequent crash caused a very painful recession in the US, some fear the same could happen in Canada.

Although housing prices do seem a bit elevated, I don't believe that conditions in the housing and mortgage market will be detrimental to RY or the broader banking industry. Prices have been flat since 2017, the latest figures show 1% YoY growth, and the Canadian economy is stronger than ever.

(Source: Royal Bank of Canada 3Q2018 Investor Presentation)

It seems to me that the country has managed to successfully deflate the market without causing a crash, so I'm not particularly concerned about the country's housing market.

Valuation Measures and Peer Comparison

RY is currently reasonably valued relative to its peer and its recent history.

Its PE ratio is currently 12.96, slightly higher than the company's long-term average of 12.27, but not particularly so.

RY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

RY's forward dividend yield of 3.8% is roughly in line with its long-term average:

Compared to its Canadian peers, RY's PE ratio and dividend yield are both right in the middle:

RY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

RY's current valuation and dividend yield are solidly in the company's normal trading range. Prospective investors can easily enter into a position at current prices.

Conclusion

RY remains a solid bank with outstanding financial performance, low-risk business model, rosy growth prospects, and reasonable valuation. As long as the company continues strengthening its core business model and delivering outstanding financial results, it'll remain a buy. Dividend investors looking for safe, high-growth banking stocks should consider including Royal Bank of Canada in their portfolios.

