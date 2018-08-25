Homebuilders Rise, REITs Fall On Record Week For U.S. Markets

Housing costs and rent growth appears likely to outpace inflation over the next half-decade, a result of the lingering housing shortage and sluggish recovery in new home construction.

Housing data, however, has been mixed over the last quarter. New and existing home sales both missed estimates in July as single family markets are facing stiff competition from rentals.

Nearly ten years into the record-long bull market, the US economy appears to be picking up steam. The S&P 500 (SPY) climbed to record territory this week for the first time since January as the bull market surpassed the 1990-2000 bull market as the longest on record. Entirely shrugging off the political and media spectacle in DC, economic metrics continue to indicate that economic growth has inflected higher in 2018, fueled by tax reform and rising long-term consumer and business confidence.

Housing markets led the rally this week following strong results from homebuilders (XHB and ITB) and home improvement retailers. The Housing 100 climbed 1.4% on the week, powered by strong sub-sector performance in the home goods and real estate services and technology sectors. US REITs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week modestly lower amid several strong months of outperformance. In other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) finished the week lower by 0.2% while international real estate (VNQI) finished lower by 0.9%.

Earnings Season Recap

This week, we published our second quarter REIT Earnings Recap. Bull markets don’t die of old age, and neither does the real estate cycle. Following a mild downturn in 2017, robust economic growth has reignited the real estate cycle. After a disappointing 2017 beset by earnings misses and downward revision, REITs have delivered strong results through first two quarters of 2018, beating expectations and raising guidance across most sectors.

REIT metrics inflected higher in the second quarter, led by continued strength in the industrial and residential sectors. Retail REITs have seen improving metrics as the “retail apocalypse” has receded. Of course, don’t forget about interest rates. Rising rates pressured REITs in the first quarter of 2018, but REIT valuations have been buoyed recently by the pullback in Treasury yields.

Overall construction activity peaked in 2017, but many sectors continue to deal with an inventory overhang that will linger at least through 2018. On an inflation-adjusted basis, construction spending has dipped into negative territory on the year, deflated by rising construction costs and moderating private-market real estate valuations. Demand growth remains the wild-card for fundamentals.

Real Estate News & Outperformers

Prologis (PLD) closed on the acquisition of $8.5 billion purchase of DCT Industrial Trust (DCT) this week as the largest owner of logistics and distribution warehouse in the world added to its expansive network. In other M&A news, Brookfield Properties (BPY) expects to close on its acquisition of mall REIT GGP (GGP) next week. The firm will hold GGP’s mall assets in a new externally-managed REIT, Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) and plans to invest heavily in the revitalization of GGP’s 125 retail-based properties. GGP, along with QTS Realty (QTS), Spirit (SRC), and Sunstone Hotels (SHO) were among the top performers on the week. The growing institutional single family rental business continues to make headlines. This week, Cerberus, which owns the fifth-largest portfolio of single family rentals, announced that it is raising an addition $500 million to buy SFRs. Interestingly, the day after a Wall Street Journal article discussing Freddie Mac’s growing presence in the affordable SFR space, the FHFA announced an end to this program, which critics had panned as unnecessary given that these institutions already have ample access to capital. Earlier this month, Front Yard Residential (RESI) announced that Freddie Mac had guaranteed $500 million in SFR-backed loans. We discussed recent trends in the SFR REIT, including Invitation Homes (INVH) and American Homes (AMH) space in our Single Family Housing update. Front Yard Residential, along with Pennslyvania REIT (PEI), Public Storage (PSA), and CubeSmart (CUBE) were among the laggards on the week.

The last of the ten homebuilders to release earnings this season, high-end homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL) reported strong results that lifted the sector despite disappointing new home sales data later in the week. All ten homebuilders finished the week in positive territory, highlighted by Toll Brothers surge of more than 9% and MDC (MDC) and KB Homes (KBH) each rising more than 4%.

2018 Performance

REITs are now higher by 1.0% YTD on a price-basis, climbing back into positive territory after a tough start to the year. Despite the recent strong performance, REITs are still underperforming the S&P 500 on the year, which is higher by roughly 8%. Homebuilders are off by nearly 16% after rising more than 50% last year. The 10-Year yield has climbed 42 basis points since the start of the year, aided by the 21% climb in the price of crude oil and 5% rise in gasoline prices.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered a 12.1% average annual return while the Fidelity Construction & Housing Fund (FSHOX) has delivered a 10.8% annual return since 1994. The S&P 500, meanwhile, delivered a 9.9% annualized rate of return during this period.

Real Estate Economic Data

Home Sales Show Sign of Slowing

New and existing home sales data both missed expectations for the second straight month in July, fueling concern that US housing markets may be slowing after more than a half-decade of solid growth. Despite missing estimates, new home sales remain solid over the last year, growing nearly 9% on a TTM-basis. While robust economic growth and rising consumer confidence normally translate into rising home sales, single family sellers face headwinds including rising mortgage rates, affordability challenges, changes to the tax code that weaken homeownership incentives, and strong competition from the rental markets. Existing home sales data, which account for roughly 90% of total home sales, are lower by nearly 1% on a TTM basis.

While calls of a repeat of the housing market “crash” are sure to get headlines, all metrics indicate that US housing markets remain on very solid ground. By historical standards, new home sales remain at mid-1990s levels and even lower after adjusting for population growth. The growth in existing home sales have slowed since 2015, but this rate remains healthy by historical standards. Too many existing home sales (as we saw from 2003-2006) indicate that either mortgage standards have gotten overly loose or short-term housing flipping activity has increased. At around 7% per year, the turnover rate of existing homes is roughly in line with pre-2000 levels.

Since 2012, household formations have outpaced new housing supply by nearly 1.5 million and, despite the modest uptick in inventory levels in June, nearly all metrics indicate that both single family and multifamily housing markets remain historically “tight.” The quarterly US Census HVS survey released last month showed that apartment vacancy dipped to 6.8%, the second lowest rate in the last 35 years while homeowner vacancy dipped to the lowest rate in nearly 20 years. Tightness in housing markets will continue to support home prices and rental rates, and we believe that both will growth at above-inflation rates over the next five to ten years. Existing home inventory remains near historically low levels, primarily a result of the tepid pace of new home construction in the aftermath of the recession. Other effects are at play, too, including the increased institutional presence in the single family rental markets and the rising rate of homeownership among the older demographics.

Single family housing markets would be even tighter had it not been for the continued tepid demand for homeownership from younger demographics. First-time homebuyers made up 31% total existing home sales last month, down from 32% in July 2017. The rate of first-time homebuyers remains stubbornly below the pre-bubble level of 40-45% and the bubble-peak of 52%. We have yet to see the younger demographics enter the homeownership markets in any significant numbers. The overall rate of homeownership ticked up slightly to 64.3% in the second quarter, up from 64.2%. The combination of affordability issues, highly competitive rental product, and negative attitudes towards ownership continue to keep this demographic in the rental markets for longer than past generations.

As a percent of existing stock, apartment supply growth is approaching 2%. Total supply growth, however, remains modest at less than 1%. Population growth continues to average 1% per year according to US Census data. This post-recession supply/demand imbalance has contributed to the tight housing markets that has resulted in 5-7% annual home price appreciation and 2-5% annual rent growth since 2012. This imbalance is slowly equalizing, but absent a recession, housing markets will remain tight for at least several more years.

US Economic Expansion Continues

You wouldn’t know it based on the persistently negative media narrative, but 2018 is on pace to be the strongest year of US economic growth in more than a decade. Based on the Federal Reserve’s GDPNow data, the second and third quarters of this year could see an average rate of 4% growth, the first time this has occurred over a six month period since 2004. This week, durable good orders, which had stagnated for much of the recovery amid persistent pessimism regarding the longevity of the recovery, appeared to confirm the growing optimism among businesses and consumers. Core durable goods orders grew 8.0% over the last twelve months, the strongest rate of growth since 2012.

Last month, we discussed that retail sales have been growing at the strongest rate since 2012, led by a resurgence in the brick and mortar sectors. This week, Target (TGT) reported very strong results, highlighted by a 6.5% rise in same-store sales. Home improvement retailers, the standouts of the post-recession period, have not skipped a beat either. Lowes (LOW) reported a 5.2% rise in same-store sales this week, while Home Depot (HD) reported an 8.0% rise in sales earlier this month. Home goods retailer Williams-Sanoma (WSM) also reported a strong 4.6% rise in same-store sales this week.

After a disappointing 2016 that saw economic momentum slow with GDP rising just 1.5%, tax reform and deregulation have lifted business and consumer, reigniting the US economy over the past several quarters. While there are some one-off items related to the recent trade tensions and tax reform, the robust growth of final domestic demand indicates that this economic momentum should be sustainable over the near-term if the trade disputes are resolved.

Bottom Line: Strong Week for Housing

The nearly ten-year-long bull market in US equities extended into record territory this week in both length and level. The S&P 500 climbed 1%, surpassing January’s prior record-high. Housing markets led the rally this week following strong results from high-end builder Toll Brothers and strong results from home improvement retailer Lowes and home goods retailer Williams Sonoma.

Housing data, however, has been mixed over the last quarter. New and existing home sales both missed estimates in July as single family markets are facing stiff competition from rentals. Home prices and rent growth appears likely to outpace inflation over the next half-decade, a result of the lingering housing shortage and sluggish recovery in new home construction. REITs took a step back this week amid a solid month of outperformance. Following a mild downturn in 2017, robust economic growth has reignited the real estate cycle.

