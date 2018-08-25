Chairman Powell 'Does Whatever It Takes' For Independence, Flexibility And The Neutral Rate

(Source: Federal Reserve)

Chairman Powell is in search of continued Fed independence, flexibility to set monetary policy, and the neutral rate; not necessarily in this order. By his own admission, he will "do whatever it takes" to achieve these objectives, and he will do all of this gradually in his own time and on his own terms.

In the face of the challenges presented by President Trump's attack on its independence, in addition to his attack on the global trading system, the Fed now faces an internal dilemma from its normal course of business.

There are signals in the data suggesting that synchronous growth and inflation may be setting in, triggering the risk of the need for overtly tighter monetary policy. This trigger signal is flattening the yield curve, with the unwanted consequence of signalling a recession.

Thus far, the Fed has been able to take its time in normalising, since the growth and inflation deltas have been incremental. The Fed has also had the luxury of retaining the markets' faith that it is in control of the situation and can continue to gradually apply the brakes. As the neutral rate comes into sight, however, the economy shows signs of making a quantum leap in both inflation and growth. The Fed is therefore trapped between the data and the yield curve.

The recently released minutes of the last FOMC meeting clearly illustrate this imprisonment by the conflicting signal generators contained within its words. Discussion about the acceleration of growth and inflation, along with concerns over the flattening yield curve, were the big themes in the minutes.

Finding the new neutral rate is going to be more art than science going forward. Chairman Powell says that "intuitively" he accepts that the dynamics of inflation and growth are structurally weaker than in past economic expansions. Once the new neutral rate has been found, the decision to pause or to continue (and then by how much) will then be a further process of art versus science.

A research paper from the Federal Reserve suggests that despite Chairman Powell's intuition, the Fed will approach this artistic pursuit of the new neutral rate in a dogmatic fashion. Furthermore, this dogma contains an innate Hawkish bias based on historic observations. The research by Erceg, Hebden, Kiley, Lopez-Salido and Tetlow empirically advises the FOMC to overweight the traditional interpretation of the Phillips Curve when setting monetary policy in the absence of inflation. Their view is that the greater risk is that inflation bounces back. The Fed is thus looking at a new economic environment through the frame of a different past.

Amidst all the evidence that this time it is different, especially since the Credit Crunch, the Fed thus seems set to act as if nothing has changed. The one saving grace is that it is acting so slowly that it may be able to reverse its course of action if the data prove that things have changed. The conflation of gradualism and flexibility to act closely correlate with each other and also the perceived balance of risks that the Fed can currently observe.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The last report alerted that the economic health of the 60% of Americans at the lower end of the income spectrum who are driving the economy is under increasing threat. This has prompted further investigation of other indicators that can confirm or deny this observation quantitatively and qualitatively. Such investigation will prove invaluable if it transpires that the Fed intends to press on with interest rate increases well beyond the neutral rate into tightening territory.

(Source: Kansas City Fed)

The Kansas City Fed has picked up on this trend. Recently it reported on how it is unfolding in the auto loan sector. The report confirms that credit conditions at the lower end of the credit spectrum are deteriorating significantly. The report implied that contagion is contained at the moment since this weak credit scoring group only accounts for 25% of auto loans. There was however an element of caution raised by the admission that the risks presented to the financial sector from this auto loan sub-sector remain largely unknown. Against a backdrop of rising interest rates, which may trigger expanded loan distress, it is rational to assume that the situation can become more problematic. The Kansas City Fed is therefore now paying closer attention.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

A previous report discussed the discourse within the Fed between those who believe in and those who do not believe in the power of the signal generated by the shape of the US yield curve. The Fed's imminent arrival at the neutral rate was noted as being brought forward by President Trump's attack on the global trading system. A scenario was envisaged whereby both de-emphasis of the yield curve and/or a pause in the interest rate hiking process would create a positive backdrop for risk assets. Currently, Fed speakers are in the process of de-emphasising the importance of the yield curve. They are however still intent on pressing ahead with interest rate increases. The risk-on outcome is still therefore incomplete.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic remains focused on the signal being transmitted by the flattening US yield curve. He interprets this signal as a warning that further interest rate hikes this year will introduce an element of risk to economic growth that he deems unnecessary at this point in time. He remains comfortable with one more interest rate increase this year, but is uncomfortable with more than this. Risks are balanced in his current view.

(Source: Atlanta Fed)

Bostic is establishing his own guidance MO since his promotion to Atlanta Fed President, which adheres to the spirit and traditions of transparency and accountability. Complying with this directive, he has even published a guide for the perplexed in relation to his view of the yield curve entitled "What Does the Current Slope of the Yield Curve Tell Us?". According to Bostic, it is telling him that Mr. Market does not expect the Fed to reverse its course of interest rate increases anytime soon. It is not signalling an imminent recession that requires remedial monetary policy action.

Mr. Market is also rightfully warning Mr. Bostic that there are trade headwinds out there, but that they will be balanced by the current pro-cyclical Trump fiscal stimulus. Mr. Market is therefore consistent with Bostic's own forecast. Against a global backdrop of heightened trade tensions and a rising US dollar, Bostic's interpretation is rational.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan shares Bostic's respect for the yield curve and fear of its current flattening trend. He therefore would also like to pause and re-evaluate the future course of interest rates when the Fed hits the neutral rate. He still foresees the need for three to four more interest rate increases in the future however as the economy has the internal strength to sustain them.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George is confident that growth will hit 3% this year. She therefore sees the need for two more interest rate increases this year also. Her view of the yield curve signal is similar to Bostic's. She sees the trade headwinds outweighed by the economy's internal momentum and the tailwind from the Trump fiscal stimulus. What is interesting about George's position is that she is an alleged Hawk. This alleged Hawk however sees signs of balanced risks, which means that she is not Hawkish at all.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Non-voting member St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is the antithesis of the dogma within the Fed to err on the Hawkish side in the face of no inflation. In his latest warning to his colleagues, he stated that if he were them, he would stand pat here. This implies that he feels that the neutral rate is here already. He sees no inflation and expects the US economy to weaken next year.

The discussion of the US economy's unsustainable reliance on the consumption behaviour of the 60% at the lower end of the income and wealth spectrum in the last report should also be framed in the context of Bullard's recent remarks. He is articulating the growing stress and the headwind that it is creating for the US economy. This contrast between Bullard and his colleagues' views clearly illustrates the trap between the data and the yield curve that the Fed is gradually normalising itself into.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Speaking at Jackson Hole, Chairman Powell framed the institutional dogmatic bias of the Fed to press on with interest rate increases, with his own "intuitive" parameters to do so gradually.

Taking a leaf out of the guidance book of the master of intuition Mario Draghi, Powell perfectly represented the current balance of risks with the statement that: "I (Powell) am confident that the FOMC would absolutely 'do whatever it takes' should inflation expectations drift materially up or down or should crisis again threaten".

The Fed Chairman succeeded in remaining independent from the critical president and maintaining maximum flexibility to deal with the balance of risks going forward. He has also done this without destroying the faith of Mr. Market in the US dollar and US assets. Such an achievement is surely deserving of some praise, including from the president, if only in admiration of his style rather than his motivation. Chairman Powell has transcended the president rather than conflicted against him. He has also done this in a way that does not destroy the bull market that the president takes all the credit for.

What some criticise Powell for, in not having the intellectual rigour of Bernanke and Yellen, he clearly makes up for to some degree with class. In due course said critics may also find that his intellectual deficit is more than made up by his gradualist pragmatic intuition. The jury is still out on this latter point however.

Enough said, let's see where the data and President Trump nudge the balance of risks going forward.

