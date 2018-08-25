Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Discusses The Conduct Of Monetary Policy

Furthermore, Mr. Powell seems to believe in the Fed's use of "forward guidance," especially when it comes to inflation, so that the market knows what to expect from the Fed.

Most important is that Mr. Powell is a pragmatist in terms of the conduct of monetary policy, not an ideologue tied to any one kind of economic model or philosophy.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gave the world a little more insight into how he views the world and the conduct of monetary policy.

Jerome Powell was a relative unknown when he became the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. He is not an economist. He had never really led anything nearing the scope and importance of the Federal Reserve.

Mr. Powell is now in his seventh month as the Chairman. During his current tenure, he has pretty much stayed within the path that was constructed by his predecessor, Janet Yellen, and has spoken very little about how he will lead the Federal Reserve and conduct monetary policy.

His remarks opening the Federal Reserve conference now going on at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, are very simple and very conservative. And they have a minimum of dogmatism or attachment to theoretical schools. He seems to be very much the pragmatist.

His conclusions are:

Existing research finds "that no single, simple approach to monetary policy is likely to be appropriate across a broad range of plausible scenarios;"

And "when you are uncertain about the effects of your actions, you should move conservatively."

Mr. Powell identifies two risks in adjusting monetary policy to the incoming data. The first risk has to do with moving too fast. Policy makers move too fast at times in order to avoid severe adverse events…such as a financial crisis.

The second risk is the risk of moving too slowly, thereby creating unexpected consequences that have to be combated later on.

Mr. Powell believes that moving cautiously helps to avoid either problem.

Currently, the Federal Reserve is slowly moving up interest rates. It considers lots of information, much more than the general econometric models do. In relying on so much information, one does not "jump to conclusions" and acts too rapidly. Also, in relying on so much information, one keeps on top of what is going on in the world so that one can make adjustments as the need arises.

In terms of the current Federal Reserve position:

"The economy is strong. Inflation is near our 2 percent objective, and most people who want a job are finding one. My colleagues and I are carefully monitoring incoming data, and we are setting policy to do what monetary policy can do to support continued growth, a strong labor market, and inflation near 2 percent."

Mr. Powell's Fed has little to do with ideological leanings, but much to do with day-to-day immersion in data.

It is interesting that Mr. Powell gets to this point by basically dismissing the economic model building of economists.

Policy since the 1960s, Mr. Powell seems to argue, has been set based upon the "stars". In this case, the "stars" he is referring to are u * (pronounced "u star"), r * (pronounced "r star"), and π * (pronounced "pi star").

The first symbol, "u star", relates to the natural rate of unemployment. The second, "r star", refers to the neutral real rate of interest. And the third, "pi star", stands for the inflation objective or monetary policy.

Note that all of these variables are theoretical…that is, they are not measurable…and they all are equilibrium solutions to economic models. These variables are determined by economists who are solving empirically built economic models related to the equilibrium conditions of full employment.

As a consequence, Mr. Powell states:

"Navigating by the stars can sound straightforward. Guiding policy by the stars in practice, however, has been quite challenging of late because our best assessments of the location of the stars have been changing significantly."

Mr. Powell then goes through a whole series of examples discussing the "shifting stars." That is not only are the stars determined by solving for the equilibrium positions of the economic models being used, as the world changes, but also the equilibrium positions need to change, but the economic models do not adjust very quickly.

Therefore, the "stars" are always "out-of-line" with the real world numbers, yet monetary policy continues to be set attempting to bring the "real world numbers" into line with the "equilibrium" values of the "stars."

The results:

"The stars are sometimes far from where we perceive them to be."

Market excesses (disequilibrium conditions) may not appear where our models think they should appear.

Thus, the old economic models that have been used in policy making since the 1960s may not be adequate for our modern world that is not only changing all the times but also seems to be experiencing an acceleration of the changes.

The economic models based on equilibrium assumptions may not be appropriate in the world we live in today.

It appears to me from this speech that Mr. Powell is arguing for a reduction in the use of "the stars" and a reduction in the use of equilibrium-assumed economic models, and is stating that going forward we need to use lots and lots of data, be constantly testing the disequilibrium positions of the world, and moving cautiously in the direction the monetary authorities believe to be appropriate.

In other words, the policy makers at the Federal Reserve should be data driven, always looking for the way markets are moving…that is, constantly identifying and adjusting for disequilibrium situations…and acting in a pragmatic manner to achieve Federal Reserve objectives and goals.

This seems to be the way that Mr. Powell has acted in the first six months of his Chairmanship at the Fed, and it seems to be what we should expect of a Powell-led Federal Reserve in the future.

Just one other point: Mr. Powell seems to believe that the Fed needs to provide "forward guidance" to the business community, especially in terms of the Fed's inflation targets. He believes that if the business community knows what the Fed expects…in the way of inflation…that it will act accordingly and this will result in greater stability in prices and in the economy in general.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.