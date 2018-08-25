WTI Weekly Rewind: Self-Similar Buying At Prior Key Demand Drives Price Higher

In this article, we examine this week’s WTI price action, the significant order flow driving price, and significant developments in the market structure.

19-24 August 2018:

Last week’s auction saw trapping of sellers in size at 64.50s which halted the Sellside auction. This week’s auction saw two-sided trade early week within June 2018’s key demand cluster, 66s-63.75s. Large commitment of trade developed around 65.17s, forming a high volume node of approximately 18.6k contracts. Buying interest in large size emerged, 65.19s, and later at 65.45s, absorbing resting supply at the balance high as a higher low developed, implying structural potential for buyside directional activity.

The market saw a buyside breakout above the balance, Tue 21Aug, as buyside imbalance ensued. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 68.15s, where selling interest emerged Thursday, halting the buyside auction. Two-sided trade developed, 68.15s-67.31s, as a structural buy excess formed, evident in Thu’s cluster profile. New initiative buying interest emerged early Friday, driving price higher, achieving a weekly stopping point high, 69.31s, where selling interest emerged, developing balance before long liquidation developed to 68.25s ahead of week’s end, closing at 68.72s.

As noted last week, the buyside defense of the key demand cluster, 66s-63.75s, would imply the potential to challenge the key supply overhead, 72s-75s, with the potential for buyside continuation toward $80 (high volume node area above). Looking ahead, the self-similar (fractal) buying that emerged this week within the prior key demand cluster resulted in price discovery higher through the prior key resting supply, 66.50s-68s, as the market traded toward the micro supply, 68.50s-70s. This supply area is key structurally and failure of the sellside there to halt the buyside auction will pave the way for price discovery potential toward the key supply overhead, 72s-75s.

It is worth noting that based on the Commitment of Traders report, Open Interest ((NYSE:OI) continues to decline, implying continued deleveraging within the WTI market. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position peaked in January 2018 from 495k contracts currently to 364k contracts as the MM net long % of OI continues to decline. Most notably this week, MM short posture nearly doubled (-36k contracts) near multi-year lows. Importantly, the MM short posture trend may be shifting upward. Should the long liquidation continue as the MM increases their short posture, it will be difficult for the market to trade beyond the key supply overhead, 72s-75s. Additionally, given the typical seasonal price weakness of WTI, asymmetry in risk would remain to the downside based on the market generated data.

Crude is now in its seasonally weakest period historically, so the coming weeks and months ahead should be interesting. As always, the market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

