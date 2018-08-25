Market Volatility Bulletin: VVIX And VIX Fall In Concert, While U.S. Stocks Stretch Into New Territory

The current term structure is very much in the middle of the last year's range, with vol and VVIX looking like they want a nap.

Are VX futures settlements calming down? Maybe, but we need more data.

EM currencies have been having something of a rough go at it lately; this could instigate vol.

Market Intro

CNBC: Friday Close

The S&P 500 (SPY) and NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) closed at new all-time highs in Friday's session, perhaps with encouragement from Fed Chair Powell announcing "future, gradual rate hikes". Spot VIX closed just a hair below 12.

Sector SPDR: Five-day sector performance

While S&P performance was up just under one percent for the week, sector performance varied. Energy (XLE) had the best performance - up about 2.5% -while consumer staples (XLP) fared the poorest (down about 2%).

This reasonably wide dispersion among sectors may well have kept a lid on volatility over the past five sessions.

While the US dollar (UUP) took a hit vis-à-vis gold (GLD) and the euro (FXE) after the Powell comments, emerging market currencies (CEW) have been feeling something of a pinch against the greenback. For all those looking for vol to pick up again, keep an eye on this.

Thoughts on Volatility

Twitter: JBoorman

There is a large difference between a market that "climbs a wall of worry" and a market that simply doesn't worry about anything. Over the timeline above, I think we see some legitimate examples of each. Investors are quick to take into account all the times that markets over-react. But even so, one should question how regularly markets also under-react to events.

You'll get no argument from me that earnings and, to a lesser degree, the global economy are strong. But charts like these strike me as a bit brash, as though somehow these twists and turns had an obvious resolution. Avoid the temptation toward smugness.

The graphic above is certainly not encouraging. Even in the least damaging of the past cases (late 2014), the risk-reward trade-off was far from appealing.

Will Mr. Lyons' charts correctly prove a new breakdown in stocks? My guess (and it's just a guess) is no: I think markets had to ignore a lot of potential bad news to get here, and for the time being, they are focused where they want to focus, and that's on good news as the main event.

The analysis that Mr. Hennessy shares is promising for those who trade VX contracts into the close. The other side of the coin, however, is that vol itself has calmed quite a bit since May. That could impact the results; more observations are likely required before we should draw any conclusions.

Term Structure

I thought I'd share the term structure for today (purple) as well as for the last four quarters.

The current shape is most akin to one quarter ago. That is worthy of mention because vol calmed down a good deal into mid-June before suddenly leaping higher.

What struck me as fantastical was just how low the term structure was for most expiries one year ago, despite the fact that risk assets were still digesting diplomatic skirmishes between the US and N. Korea.

Late Nov. '17 and late Feb. '18 more or less create book-ends for the term structure over the last 12 months. We are currently about in the middle of that range, with vol markets that seem inclined to languish for the time being (SVXY).

On this same note, the vol of vol (VVIX) tapered down quite a bit over the last week. Note how in June, even as VIX itself was getting a little too calm, VVIX was steadily dialing higher. Now the two fall in concert. My own guess is that VVIX takes a stab in the mid 80s over the next week.

Conclusion

Thank you to "7716391" for the comment from yesterday. While the statement may be somewhat dramatic, the overall point may well be that the markets are getting a little too calm given the news flow.

That's a point I frequently stress in these Bulletins. I am not trying to say that this is where vol should be, but rather the point that I was working to make yesterday was that risk assets had opportunities to liven up, and they passed.

One should perhaps consider how markets respond to these opportunities to get a feel for the current environment. I never intend to "lure" readers into a sense of false security:

The fact is, though, that large grizzly bears usually are not lurking in the background of every photo. While surprises can and most certainly do occur, we need to remember that markets have the right to respond however they see fit to comments, scandals, EPS reports, and the like.

