Boardwalk REIT: Beating Back Bears

The Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) has been a bittersweet story for us. On one hand, we accurately predicted the troubles befalling it and boldly called for the dividend to be chopped where management was adamant that the dividend would be maintained. In fact, the adjusted funds from operations came in even lower than our worst estimates for 2017, so being bearish was the right call in that regard. On the other hand, the stock bottomed soon after the dividend cut at what was to us an incredibly high multiple and then steadily rallied higher.

We come from the school of thought that the ones that got away are as instructive as the ones you get right. So while we never went long or short this stock (we came close to shorting here and it would have worked), we continue to monitor it to see how the story develops.

Q2-2018 results

Q2-2018 results were all about margins. With bulk of Boardwalk's costs fixed in the shorter term, a small increase in revenue created a big flow-down to net operating income and an even bigger flow-down to AFFO.

Source: Q2-2018 Results

The boost came from higher occupancy and higher rental rates.

While we think occupancy should peak out in the 97% range, there is some more headroom in the rents as market rents are higher than current rents that Boardwalk is deriving from its suites.

Another key factor driving results was the big reduction in incentives being offered in its weakest markets.

Source: Q2-2018 presentation

Guidance

In spite a much stronger quarter, Boardwalk did not raise the top end of its guidance.

This probably is management being conservative as our modeling shows that it should hit as high as $1.95 on the AFFO number.

One reason of worry though may be Boardwalk's interest coverage. This number has been steadily trending down. Shown below are the first quarter of 2017 results, where you can see the drop from 2016.

We saw further deterioration in this quarter, and the number now stands at 2.64.

The reason this matters is that Boardwalk's interest costs are currently extraordinarily low.

Boardwalk itself estimates the current five-year CMHC mortgage rates are at 3.0%, and with Canada's economy doing well, a few more rate hikes could push the number even higher. While Boardwalk does have room to grow its rent, the interest costs will be a headwind to future results after 2018.

Valuation

Boardwalk trades at 27 times AFFO, if we use the high end of management estimates. That is certainly outlandishly expensive for us. In the apartment REIT space, where things are more expensive than elsewhere, it is not unusual for investors to pony up extra multiples. But even by that standard, Boardwalk stands out. It is possible that the company can generate extraordinary margin traction of this base, but we remain skeptical, and even using our forward AFFO of $2.50 for 2020, the stock is not exactly screaming bargain.

The generosity in NAV valuation continued with NAV being derived using $308 million in annualized NOI.

Actual NOI is under $240 million based on Q2-2018 results. TD rates its NAV at $49, whereas we think it is closer to $40. Boardwalk computes its NAV to be $62.22

Conclusion

Boardwalk is the only REIT that we follow that currently yields less than 2%, although most of the apartment REITs on the TSX are not offering anything to write home about.

Source: Reitreport.ca

We think the dividend could be raised in the back half of 2019, especially if our forecasts for energy prices filter through the Alberta economy. Still valuation remains a pressing concern for us, and we still find Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) as a more compelling alternative as it trades under real NAV and at less than 13 times AFFO. The yield is more than three times higher at 6.21%. NPRUF's mortgages are also at higher rates than Boardwalk's, making refinancing less of a headwind. Boardwalk is fully leveraged to the energy economy though versus Northview which is very diversified. That may be a big advantage for Boardwalk in 2019 and 2020. For those ready to pay the high multiple that Boardwalk comes with, you will definitely see some growth in 2019 and 2020. It is up to you to decide if that is worth paying 27X AFFO multiples today.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

