Autodesk: Reaping The Benefits Of Cloud Transition

A restructuring that Autodesk embarked upon late last year is also producing tremendous cost discipline, and Autodesk's CFO expects spend to remain flat for the remainder of the year.

Subscription ARR more than doubled from the year-ago quarter, while the subscriber base grew more than 10% from the end of Q1 alone.

Over the course of the past year, Autodesk (ADSK) has put in a lot of work in converting its customer base away from perpetual license deals and into recurring subscription contracts. Autodesk is one of the last major SaaS companies to embark upon the shift, and it hasn't always been easy - for much of last year, revenue growth was negative as Autodesk slowly weaned itself off large upfront deals, and many investors doubted the company could pull off the transition successfully.

Now, it seems the company is beginning to enjoy the fruits of its cloud transition. Revenue growth has accelerated yet again and pushed beyond 20% in stark contrast to an FY17 where Autodesk posted negative comps in almost every quarter. Autodesk has also taken advantage of the higher margins inherent in subscription deals to cut its losses and improve its margins.

Rightly so, Autodesk shares surged more than 15% after reporting Q2 results, touching new all-time highs:

I wrote last quarter that Autodesk's post-Q1 pullback would be short-lived - at the time, the company had slumped to below $130. Even now at all-time highs, however, I believe Autodesk has tremendous upside left. The company is back into growth mode, and its subscription metrics still show plenty of room for improvement.

Stay long on Autodesk. A raised guidance outlook is yet another indicator that the company hasn't slowed down. I've long compared Autodesk to Adobe (ADBE) in terms of returns potential - after Adobe's cloud transition began showing signs of promise, its shares multiplied. Autodesk, in my view, is still in the early phases of its stock rally. This is a company with a top-tier product and very few meaningful competitors in its space. Autodesk is the software of choice for training engineers in universities as well as practicing engineers and designers - and now, they'll be paying Autodesk monthly fees. The company's prospects have never looked stronger.

Subscription growth is the highlight of the quarter

It's probably needless to say that Autodesk's ARR hit a new record this quarter (when subscription ARR is growing at a ~2x rate, every quarter will produce records). This is Autodesk's most important metric now, as it represents the amount of business that the company has converted to recurring revenues. CEO Andrew Anagnost echoed that view on the earnings call, noting that "we view ARR is the best proxy for measuring our progress in the overall health of our business."

Total ARR hit $2.35 billion this quarter, up 28% y/y. It's important to note that Autodesk's entire revenue guidance for FY18 is hovering around only $2.5 billion. A $2.35 billion ARR indicates that nearly as much revenues have already been locked in - every other new deal signing becomes solely accretive to the top line. This is the power of a subscription-based model - yes, revenues in the near-term might be smaller, but Autodesk will no longer have to start each year from scratch.

Subscription ARR, on the other hand, increased 115% y/y (more than 2x) to $1.68 billion, now representing more than 70% of total ARR. Management noted that this was the sixth time in seven quarters that subscription ARR grew by more than 2x. Total subscriptions also rose 290k to 2.86 million from the first quarter alone. Since the company began pivoting toward subscriptions in 2014 and cutting off perpetual license deals, it has added more than 1.7 million net subscriptions.

Autodesk's CEO went on to note that it's focusing its next leg of growth into expansion in the construction vertical, a $10 billion market opportunity. Needless to say, Autodesk's subscription growth phase is not yet over.

Q2 download: "we are now firmly back in the growth stage"

Here's a look at Autodesk's full Q2 results:

Figure 1. Autodesk Q2 results

Source: Autodesk investor relations

Revenues grew by 22% y/y to $611.7 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $600.0 million (+20% y/y) with a comfortable margin. Even more impressive, Autodesk's billings grew 27% y/y to $605 million. For a company that now hinges on subscriptions, an outpacing of billings growth relative to revenue growth is a good indicator that future quarters' revenues may continue to accelerate.

One quote from Autodesk's CFO neatly sums up this quarter's results:

"From a financial standpoint, we are now firmly back in the growth stage. We're back to non-GAAP profitability, positive cash flow, and we've transformed our business from less than 40% recurring revenue, prior to the start of the transition, to a highly predictable 96% recurring revenue in Q2. We still have some ways to go to achieve the fiscal 2020 targets we've laid out and believe the best is yet to come, but it's worth noting the meaningful progress we've made today."

One other important point to note here is that the subscription transition isn't all about the top line growth - it has a meaningful impact on margins as well. The shift away from lower-margin maintenance and professional services revenues has put greater emphasis on Autodesk's most profitable revenue stream - subscriptions. GAAP gross margins this quarter hit a sky-high 88.5%, up 370bps from an already-high 85.1% in 2Q17.

Moving down to operating costs, we also see that the company's total operating spend on a GAAP basis has only increased 6% y/y to $541.9 million. At the end of last year, Autodesk announced a surprise layoff of ~13% of its workforce and announced its commitment to restructuring the company's headcount - an announcement that at the time caused the stock to crash more than 20% (at the time, Autodesk was trading just slightly over $100 - if only we'd bought more then!). Now a year later, we can see that Autodesk made that call from a position of strength. The layoffs were not indicating a business slowdown, but a renewed commitment to profitability for a company that had been shunning profits to focus on cloud growth for several years.

The results are tremendous. Operating losses were cut down to just -$24.7 million this quarter, about a quarter of last year's losses of -$107.6 million. Pro forma EPS of $0.19 also broke positive and beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.16 with 19% upside. In the six months year-to-date, Autodesk has also begun generating positive operating cash flows of $26.4 million again, up from a near-equivalent loss of -$27.3 million in 1H17.

Final thoughts

One other point is worth mentioning: Autodesk's CFO noted that despite a return to growth, Autodesk still intends to keep strict cost discipline:

"Our intent for fiscal 2019 remains to keep non-GAAP spend roughly flat at constant currency relative to our fiscal 2018 budget at about $2.2 billion."

The company isn't using its accelerated growth as an excuse to grow its spending and hide it behind richer margins - it's focused on delivering profits and cash flow. In my view, Autodesk's rally is still in its early days. Stay long.

