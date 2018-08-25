Prudential Financial: This 5.625% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 30 and 50 years.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new baby bond issued by Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Prudential Financial - the prospectus (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 20M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $500M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Prudential Financial's 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes Due 2058 (PRS) pay a non-qualified interest at a rate of 5.625%. The new issue bears a "BBB+" Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 08/15/2023, maturing on 08/15/2058. PRS is currently trading close to its par value at a price of 24.94 and has a 5.68% Yield-to-Call and 5.64% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.73% and 4.70%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Prudential Financial, Inc., incorporated in 1999, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company's operations consist of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments. Its divisions include The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division; the U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division; the International Insurance division, and Closed Block division. The Company has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Source: Reuters.com | Prudential Financial, Inc.

Below, you can see dividend and profitability information about the common stock, PRU:

Source: FastGrahps.com

And the market opinion:

Source: Tradingview.com

Prudential Financial's dividend distribution has doubled for the past several years (from $1.45 in 2011 to $3.00 in 2017). Moreover, the expected annual dividend on PRU's common stock for 2018 is $3.60. With a market price of $97.88, the current yield of PRU is 3.67%. As an absolute value, this means it has $1.5B in yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $41B, Prudential Financial is one of the biggest companies in the "Life Insurance" sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Prudential Financial's capital structure as of its last quarterly report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The Prudential Financial Family

Currently, there two outstanding baby bonds, issued by the company:

Prudential Financial 5.75% Junior Subordinated Notes Due 12/15/2052 (PJH)

Prudential Financial 5.70% Junior Subordinated Notes Due 3/15/2053 (PRH)

Source: Author's database

Since PRH and PJH are already callable, and both have negative Yield-to-Call. The newly issued baby bond is the better from the three.

Furthermore, there are lots of corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The picture above contains only a part of all issues. For my comparison, I chose a fixed-rate bond that has the closest maturity date to the maturity date of PRS, the 2049 Corporate Bond. I realize that the comparison is certainly not perfect, but I find it good enough for the purposes of my analysis. Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | PRU4575771

PRU4575771, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated an "A" and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.344%. This should be compared to the 5.64% Yield-to-Maturity of the newly issued baby bond, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTM is the maximum you could realize if you hold PRS until 2058. This results in a yield spread of 1.3% between the two securities, which can be explained by the higher rating and the closer maturity date of the Corporate Bond.

Sector Comparison

Except for the Prudential Financial's baby bonds, there is only one baby bond in the "Life Insurance" - ING Groep N.V. 6.125% ING Perpetual Debt Securities (ISG).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 30 and 50 years, and also have a positive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Investment Grade Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Again, a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Redemption after the Occurrence of a Tax Event, Rating Agency Event or Regulatory Capital Event

Redeemable in whole, but not in part, at any time prior to August 15, 2023, within 90 days after the occurrence of a "tax event," a "rating agency event" or a "regulatory capital event" (as defined in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement) at a redemption price equal to (I) in the case of a tax event or regulatory capital event, their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the date of redemption or (II) in the case of a rating agency event, 102% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the date of redemption. Source: FWP Filing by Prudential Financial

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes Source: 424B2 Filing by Prudential Financial

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond issued by PRU. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at "Trade With Beta."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.