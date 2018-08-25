Frontier Communications: Creating Potential With ETF Flows

(Pic Sourced Here)

Getting beyond the headlines with small-cap telecom stocks

Let's be honest, Elon Musk's twitter account can barely budge the broader market no matter how much the financial media may overhype the influence of stocks like Tesla (TSLA) on amorphous concepts like "market sentiment." To put it into perspective, TSLA is just one stock and a mere .13% of the $100B Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). By comparison, index providers like S&P Dow Jones and MSCI can easily move the market because they ARE the market, or at least the ones who determine who gets to be in a major index or a fast-growing sector. That fact, along with the trillions of dollars in passive investment assets linked to indexes they manage, was why we devoted the first part of our series (Turning Lead Into Gold: Tech Changes Ahead) on the upcoming sector shift to understanding the issues that drove the change along with the mechanics of the actual reconstitution. For this second and final part, we're going to take a deeper dive into some of the companies that could be the biggest winners when the new communications sector comes into being next month.

Most of the media's attention has been focused on the mega-cap stocks impacted by the sector shift, names like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and while that's understandable, there could be strong opportunities for investors willing to take a chance on some of the most overlooked stocks in the market, small-cap telecommunications stocks. Telecom stocks have long been the red-headed stepchildren of this market with the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) up a measly 4.4% annualized return over the last five years compared to the S&P 500's 13.9%, but as you can see in the table below, the returns among the smaller names that make up the bulk of the sector are even worse.

Small-cap telecom stocks might seem like an odd winner. The table above shows that most have relatively high ETF ownership levels in the low double digits, significantly higher than the levels of larger names like AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). That might make them seem vulnerable to something like a sector merger that will impact over 10% of the S&P 500's market capitalization, and while there might be pain in the short-term, a number of factors are working together to help mitigate the downside. But beyond that, we think the creation of a new communications sector offers opportunities investors shouldn't be so quick to overlook.

Telecom Stocks & VOX

What helps limit the downside for potential for small-cap telecom stocks is the obvious fact that they aren't in the S&P 500 or the two sector funds which will see the most turnover thanks the GICS sector shift, the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY). As we pointed out in Part One (link), telecommunications sector funds are a very small part of the $67 billion in sector fund assets we think will be impacted by this move, limiting the potential fallout to just a few names including the Vanguard Communications Index ETF (VOX) and the Fidelity MSCI Telecommunications Services Index ETF (FCOM) where the current allocations to names like Frontier Communications (FTR) will have huge impacts. Like most common stocks, the largest ETF owners of the funds on our small-cap telecom watchlist are index replicators like the iShares Core S&P Small Cap ETF (IJR) that is the largest holder of FTR.

But even then, the actual merger of telecommunications into the new sector isn't without some issues. First there's the necessary trimming of small-cap positions from certain sectors funds; in fact, many of those names in the table have seen substantial outflows already with only minor price disruption, thanks to recent strong performance.

Sticking with the example of FTR, where up until recently the stock was a much larger holding in the Vanguard Communications ETF, a legacy telecom fund that is slowly transitioning to a final benchmark that will fully replicate the communications sector with a weighting system that increases the allocation to smaller-cap names. FTR has seen its weighting with VOX dip over the last few months; it was .89% at the end of July and is now down to .64%, which reduced the fund's overall investment in FTR by $2m. While that might have been devastating under different circumstances, FTR has returned over 8% since the end of August as a double bottom set in around $4.50 and strong inflows into some of the remaining the telecom funds helped minimize the impact of VOX's selling.

How much more selling pressure might there be in the future? That's difficult to quantify given that VOX and FCOM are benchmarked to the MSCI IMI Communications 25/50 Index, which offers full industry exposure versus SSGA's line of SPDR products which simply replicate the sector exposure within the S&P 500. That makes FCOM and VOX the two funds offering the broadest exposure to the new communications sector and their benchmark caps exposure to the top names in the sector, pushing some of that weighting down to the smaller names which otherwise get an allocation that looks more like a rounding error than a serious position.

If VOX were to follow a true market cap weighting system, then tiny companies like FTR would find themselves very much out in the cold as its market cap of $500 million would leave it with a .009% position in VOX, a significant drop from the .64% it current has. If FTR were to see its weighting drop to the smallest current allocation in the fund, .05%, then the fund would hold a $500K plus position in the stock, a significant drop from the $6.6 million it currently holds, although as we've already pointed out, VOX has been steadily selling down its FTR position for several months now without seriously disrupting the share price. But focusing just on the current assets in VOX overlooks the one critical argument, that VOX, as the broadest replicator of the new communications sector, might see larger flows going forward.

The Other Side of the Coin

We previously discussed how each of the major fund sponsors has taken a different approach to managing the upcoming GICS shift which complicates the issue, but fortunately there are currently only three funds in the communications sector, and the Communications Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) only offers exposure to components in the S&P 500. Instead we'll focus on VOX which will offer a much more comprehensive solution with a portfolio of 76 names and a portfolio weighting strategy designed to reduce the weighting in larger names.

Trying to quantify how much cash flow might move into the new sector is nearly impossible, but considering the name brand of some of its components and the 10% of the market that it'll command, the lack of new communications funds this close to the GICS reconstitution is almost laughable. Our database shows over 217 long-only, unlevered domestic sector funds with close to $380 billion in AUM with technology funds controlling over $72 billion of that. With the current assets in FCOM, VOX and XLC, the new communications sector would be the smallest with even the humble utilities space having over $11 billion in assets spread across 10 funds. How much of that existing business in the technology or consumer discretionary names might find its way into the new communications sector?

Now this is nearly an impossible task and we think the best way to arrive at a figure is to track the large-cap stocks making the move in the first place. State Street has estimated that its funds will see extensive turnover when it rebalances on 9/21/18, with nearly 24% for its consumer discretionary portfolio and 25.5% for their its technology fund trading, which given its massive size could lead to substantial albeit temporary inflows into the remaining names while also leaving both funds with much more condensed holdings. Applying those same 24% and 25% respective estimates provided by SSGA to the sector funds impacted by the change, we can arrive at an eventual potential communications sector AUM of $16.3 billion not including the $1.4 billion already invested in communications funds. The next challenge is determining where that $16.3 billion might eventually find itself. And we do mean "eventually" as investors will have to elect to move from their current fund into the new space.

What could that $16.3 billion mean for smaller telecom names? Sticking with the assumption that all of that $16.3 billion eventually goes into a fund like VOX with a very conservative .05% allocation to FTR, the fund would have a $8.8 million position in FTR which would be a 33% increase compared to the current allocation, would offer a much higher level of support to the stock to allow those intangible factors (being both a growth and value stock) time to work.

(Sourced from SSgA)

Best of Both Worlds

Working with large numbers and difficult to quantify concepts like potential sector flows obscures the fact that small-cap telecom stocks are going to enjoy a status that only a few other stocks have managed, by simultaneously being a growth and value sector that can appeal to all investors.

There's a concept we talked about in Part One, namely that S&P and MSCI have performed the equivalent of modern day alchemy by merging telecommunications stocks into the new communications sector. Telecom stocks have been locked into a vicious "catch-22" cycle for years. Most investors are familiar with the value-bent of telecom stocks, which thanks to their low-growth prospects, utility-like nature and significant barriers to entry, have long been favored for steady cash flows and little else. A lack of broad appeal and heavy concentration limited their ability to expand as an ETF category, denying them the opportunity to keep up with the broader market outside of periods of investor anxiety. That left the sector too small to be easily investable, which in turn helped keep the sector small and so on.

By putting the standalone telecom sector out of its prolonged misery, telecom stocks will now find themselves included in communications sector, one of the fastest growing segments of the market today, by which we mean both earnings per share and assets under management. The addition of large and popular technology and new media names is one of the driving factors here, offering investors concentrated exposure to companies like Alphabet, Facebook and Netflix that have helped drive several billions into technology funds over the last several years.

But not only do telecom stocks get to enjoy the advantages of joining a growth sector, but also they get to keep enjoying the benefits that come from being a value investor's first choice. While S&P and MSCI may be moving the telecom sub-industry into the communications sector, FTSE Russell and certain Dow Jones legacy indexes aren't impacted by the sector changes and will continue to offer pure telecom exposure. Most prominent among the survivors are the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) where smaller names like Frontier can have outsized roles in the portfolio compared to the broader communications sector.

And even now, telecom funds have begun pulling in new assets with both funds seeing a sustained boost in their assets over the last three months with XTL's AUM up over 40% while IYZ's AUM is up closer to 50% while their ETFG Behavioral scores have continued to climb. XTL is currently in our top 50 highest scoring funds along with numerous other utilities and value-oriented as value stocks continue to outperform growth.

Conclusion

There's no denying that the GICS reconstitution will create volatility and short-term disruption for many of the largest components of the S&P 500, but for those investors brave enough to get beyond the headlines, there could be a major change coming for those small telecom stocks long left for dead. We'll continue to monitor their performance through the rest of this year, but putting diverse funds like VOX on your watchlist is a sound strategy.

