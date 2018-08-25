Buy NetApp: Successful Turnaround And Accelerating Revenue Growth

NetApp (NTAP) is a cloud storage services company with a storied history tracing back to the dot-com bubble. After years of declining revenue and earnings, NetApp has successfully executed a turnaround driven by a strong product refresh cycle. The company is now minting cash and repurchasing stock at a rapid clip. Despite the recent run-up in its stock price, NetApp trades at a meaningful discount to its peers, the S&P 500, and its private market value as assessed by the acquisition prices of similar companies.

NetApp's History: From Bubble Stock To Turnaround

NetApp was founded in 1992 and was provided venture capital funding by Sequoia in 1994 (Source: Sequoia). The company IPOed in 1995 and flourished during the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s. At its height in October 2000, NTAP's stock reached a valuation of $47 billion with less than $1 billion in revenue. As a side note, this really puts the term "bubble" into perspective when comparing the dot-com valuations to the current public markets.

Another takeaway from the above chart is that NTAP's stock went nowhere between 2010 and 2017 during a period where tech stocks were soaring. The reason is linked to NTAP being a '90s era tech bubble stock. Essentially, NTAP was early to the cloud storage services market, but by 2010, its technology was lagging, and the next generation of storage companies were taking market share.

NetApp's Turnaround

Over the past 2-3 years, NTAP has orchestrated a tremendous turnaround that has been driven by a product refresh cycle and strong execution. After showing revenue declines for five years starting in 2012, the company grew its revenue by 7.1% in 2017, and this growth accelerated in the LTM period to 9.3%.

The business model is to provide data storage and cloud services to enterprises by using a hybrid hardware and software approach. NetApp refers to its approach as a "data fabric" which simplifies data, applications, and analytics in a cloud environment. It gives its customers the flexibility of hosting a public, private, or hybrid cloud. NTAP's hardware and software work within the confines of all the major cloud providers (Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), etc.).

Many of NTAP's competitors focus on either being a hardware provider or software provider and some competitors focus on public or private clouds. NTAP provides its customers the flexibility to do any or all of the above and lets them do that with one service provider. This turn-key solution has helped the company differentiate and provide a superior level of service. Backing up this claim, Gartner has named NetApp's flagship ONTAP product the #1 in branded storage for OpenStack, #1 in storage and device management software, and #1 in commercial storage for OpenStack (Source: Analyst Day 2018 Presentation Transcript).

NetApp's Total Addressable Market

NetApp's total addressable market ("TAM") is large and growing. What is currently driving NetApp's above-industry growth rate is the upgrade cycle in cloud storage away from hard disk drives and towards Flash memory. The company estimates that between 2017 and 2021, the market for legacy data storage arrays will decline at an annual rate of 13% while the market for flash storage arrays will grow at an annual rate of 21% (Source: 2018 Analyst Day Presentation).

NetApp has a strong Flash storage product which it refers to as "All-Flash Arrays". The company was able to get ahead in Flash because it has focused on innovation through internal R&D spend and a handful of strategic M&A transactions. Over the last 10 years, NetApp has cumulatively spent over $7.7 billion in R&D; this accounted for over 14% of total revenue over the same time period. In addition to that, NTAP made acquisitions such as the $870 million acquisition of SolidFire in 2016. SolidFire is a leading flash storage provider that raised $150 million in VC funding and was growing quickly (Source: NetApp Acquires SolidFire For $870 Million).

NTAP's Flash storage products have a solid customer value proposition. In one example that the company provided in its 2018 analyst day presentation, the upgrade to flash storage was able to save a data center client $6.5m per year. The savings were achieved because NTAP enabled the client to reduce its data storage footprint and lower its electricity bill while improving latency 90% and improving I/O throughput by 10x.

The results of NTAP's focus on innovation are clear. The company is taking market share and has returned to growth mode. NTAP is growing faster than its peers and has a high win-rate when going head-to-head with other service providers. The below market share table from IDC shows that after several years of declining market share, NTAP finally ticked up again in 2017. Judging from the company's accelerating growth, its market share will likely be even higher by the end of 2018.

Financial Performance And Valuation

After a few years of declining metrics, NTAP returned to growth in 2017 and is showing an acceleration in top-line and bottom-line growth. Notably, the company is now generating a significant amount of free cash flow even after investing a significant amount of money each year in R&D. NTAP has a net cash position on its balance sheet so it has decided to return cash to shareholders via buybacks. Over the past five years, the company has repurchased $5.6 billion in stock and it did so at low prices (based on the historical stock chart). In the past 12 months alone, the company has repurchased over $1.2 billion in stock with $3.5 billion in share buyback authorization remaining.

NTAP currently trades for 13.6x forward EV / EBIT. This is a slight discount to its memory storage and cloud services peer group of ~14.4x. The company also trades at a discount to the S&P 500 which trades for 14.8x forward EV/EBIT despite NTAP's superior growth prospects. Given the positive financial momentum at the company and its conservative balance sheet, NTAP appears to be a bargain at current prices.

Another way to value a business is to look at its strategic value if it were sold. Luckily we have several good comparable transactions in the memory storage and services industry. Let's take a look at just a sample of the most significant deals.

In 2016, Dell acquired EMC for 18.5x LTM EBIT in a massive $75 billion deal.

In 2016, Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) acquired SanDisk for 21.4x LTM EBIT in a $17.6 billion deal.

In 2010, HP (NYSE:HPQ) acquired 3Par for 11x revenue in a $2.0 billion deal.

In 2014 SanDisk acquired Fusion-io for 2.8x revenue in a $1.3 billion deal.

Note that there are more deals, but I chose the four largest that have closed. I was unable to find any relevant M&A deals which were consummated at a lower multiple than NTAP's current EV/EBIT or EV/Revenue. This confirms that NTAP is not only cheap relative to its publicly traded peers but is also cheap relative to its implied private market value.

