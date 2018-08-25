Ollie's Or Amazon? Which Is Your Portfolio's Better Bet Right Now?

What they know can help you prosper. Take a look.

A choice Between Battling Retail Competitors

Some outfits you know, maybe some you don’t. At least not as well as some big-money fund portfolio managers do. They hold all of the float of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) common stock. Insiders have the other 16%. Right there in Harrisburg, PA. And in 276 other out of the way store-places.

We don’t know from revenues per sq.ft. of floor space. We only know what Wall Street pros will pay for price protection when they have to be short these stocks. They’re more scared of being short in OLLI than being short Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ollie must be sure he don’t need no stinkin’ drones to stay ahead of the retail technology revolution. Just makin’ money, more each day.

Meet the boss

He’s left the hi-tech customers to Elon’s crew, and just kept the rest for himself. At least that’s what the stock market seems to think. Here’s the stock price extension of the last couple of years to the decade or more like it before that.

Figure 1

See those red trading volume spikes at the bottom of figure 1? That’s the likes of BlackRock, FMR, Vanguard and others tucking away more additions to the joy-ride they have been having.

Trades that size have to be done as negotiated blocks and the market-makers [MMs] usually must get short to fill their orders, because it takes a lot of little trades to pair up with the big ones. The MMs won’t take any risks with their own capital. Shorts of rising stocks have to be hedged or they don’t get done.

But with performance like this there is a constant flow of volume trades and hedging which tells what the expectations for coming near-month prices are likely to be. Check Figure 2 to see how the pros keep raising the ante. First for Amazon.com, Inc., then later for OLLI.

Figure 2

This is NOT a typical “technical analysis chart” of past price experiences. The vertical lines here show the ranges of price being forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. stock each day of the past 6 months by an analysis of how MMs protect their capital. Capital which must be put at risk as they fulfill their essential role in facilitating volume “block” transactions.

Those vertical line forecasts are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot market price at the trading day’s close on the date the forecast was made. The current forecast extremes are indicated in the left-most items of the row of data between the two blue pictures.

As may be seen by the varying position of market quotes relative to forecast extremes, the potential for price change is not just some statistically-defined symmetrical array. The Range Index [RI] tells what proportion (now 42%) of the whole forecast range lies below the then-current price.

The small “thumbnail” picture at the bottom of Figure 3 shows what the distribution of RIs have been over the course of the past 5 years’ 1,261 market days. There have been 139 of them, a sample quite ample statistically to use to infer some historical norms for this stock. Today’s value of 42 is above the median of the array, suggesting increasing resistance to further rises.

Other things told by this history is that when the 139 prior RI forecasts have been followed by hypothetical “long” positions, 7 out of every 10 turned out to be profitable when managed under a standard Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline [TERMD] of Active Portfolio Management.

TERMD is simple. Positions postulated by a specified RI are acquired at the cost of the end-of-next-market-day’s close and are held only until a closing price reaches or exceeds the top price of the forecast range. If that hasn’t happened by the 63rd market day (3x 21-day months) following the forecast, the position is closed regardless of gain or loss. In either case or outcome, the liquidated capital is reinvested the next day in its entirety in the best available equity alternative at that time.

The intent of TERMD is to use the investment of time efficiently, and to minimize the opportunity for human emotion to interrupt a disciplined plan of opportunity captures. When both of those objectives are met, the resulting portfolio CAGR progress is typically multiples of, not merely additions to, market average wealth-building performance.

Let’s see how AMZN’s forecasts compare with other retail stocks

Figure 2

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-Makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during such holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Good is down and to the right.

The stock symbols in the blue field to the right identify the intersection of those coordinates by their numbered positions. AMZN is at location [7] and OLLI is at [1].

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 3 covers the above considerations and several others for AMZN, OLLI, and leading combatants.

Figure 3

Looking at the data in Figure 3, key items are the Win Odds [H], the Days Held [J], and the Cred.Ratio [N].

That Cred.ability Ratio compares the actually-achieved net Payoffs [I] of both the wins and losses (for OLLI) of +12.8% with the forecast extreme upside [E] of +11.7%. That ratio of 1.09 is quite good. Cred. Ratios below 0.7 maybe a cause for some concern unless other factors are strongly positive.

We rank the forecast population’s 2712 securities by the Odds for rewards (Payoffs) and against risk (Drawdown) [F], using Win Odds [H] and its complement. For OLLI, here those are 95% and 5%. So for OLLI .95*12.8 and 0.05*-3.0 gives an outstanding positive net figure of +12.0%.

In addition, the larger in your favor are the win odds, the shorter will be the average holding periods because there will be fewer full 63 market days for losing positions. Shorter holding time investments raise the CAGR results markedly because time is the only element in the calculation of CAGR that is a power (^) function. All the rest have “linear” (+,-,x,/) functions.

When the odds-weighted net return for OLLI is divided by its 38-day average holding period, a wealth-building “speed” of 31.6 basis points per day results, with a CAGR of +122%. Today’s parallel calculation for SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) is 0.4 bp/d and a CAGR of +9%. The top 20 securities on our MM Intelligence Lists average 27.1 bp/d and a CAGR of 123%.

After OLLI, the Information Network stocks in Figure 3 are ranked by their odds-weighted net basis points per day held in column [R]. The most attractive on that basis are American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and the TJX Companies (TJX).

Further down the list is Amazon.com. Its stock’s steady increase in price has reduced its Win Odds to only 70 of every 100, with the higher-ranked stocks at better odds. Additionally, its realized payoffs of +6% have been only about half of what had been anticipated.

We also should compare these stocks on their Win Odds and achieved payoffs

Figure 4

The orientation of this map is like Figure 2; good is down and to the right. OLLI at [1] stands out, while SPY at [4] hints at MM-pro community concerns for the market near term. The other retailer better-current-buys than AMZN at [9] are AEO at [5], TJX at [3] and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) at [7].

And, oh yes, we promised a visual comparison to Figure 2 by MM forecast trends for OLLI. Here it is:

Figure 5

Conclusion

If you have idle capital to put to work, AMZN may not be the best near-term employment. OLLI probably will build its value 7 times as far in the next 3 months or less, with half as much exposure to price drawdowns on the way to the target. Unfortunately for AMZN’s current attractiveness, there are several other retailers more well-known than OLLI which are also better likely bets.

This is not a sell recommendation for passive-strategy AMZN holders, just an alert that other alternatives may be better choices in the next few months.

For active investment strategists, why have any capital tied up in AMZN when the OLLI alternative appears to be so superior?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OLLI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.