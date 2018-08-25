Is Consumer Credit Growth Too Weak To Support Increased Economic Growth?

What is it saying when real consumer credit growth rate is below real GDP?

Over the last three years, consumer credit growth rate has been trending down.

For the rest of 2018, the Fed (FOMC) is forecasting little change in the rate of economic growth. The ECRI Weekly Leading Index is projecting a slowing economy. Most other forecasts (including our own) are showing little change in the rate of economic growth.

Many forecasts such as the Philly Fed's Professional Forecasters are opinion based. I tend to put more credibility on quantitative-based forecasts (such as ECRI's WLI, Atlanta Fed's GDPNow, and New York Fed's Nowcast), although these quantitative forecasts are based on historical relationships which likely will repeat (but not necessarily). The economic future may never be predictable.

What is on my radar recently has been a slowing in the rate of growth of consumer credit. Consumer credit does not include mortgages. Knowing that consumer credit fuels retail sales, it is hard to ignore slowing growth.

The graph above has adjusted consumer credit for inflation (blue line). The recent FOMC minutes is misleading (nice way of saying it is wrong):

Financing conditions in consumer credit markets were little changed so far this year, on balance, and remained largely supportive of growth in household spending. Growth in consumer credit picked up in May from the more moderate pace seen earlier this year.

Consumer credit rate of growth is also affected by student loans, as student loan payments increase money remaining for retail sales declines.

Unadjusted Consumer Credit Outstanding

Month-over-Month Growth Year-over-Year Growth Real YoY Growth Month-over-Month Growth without Student Loans Year-over-Year Growth without Student Loans Real YoY Growth without Student Loans Total -0.0 % +4.8 % +2.0 % -0.0 % +3.2 % +0.4 % Revolving -0.4 % +4.9 % +2.1 % n/a n/a n/a Non- Revolving +0.1 % +4.7 % +1.9% +0.2 % +2.2 % -0.6 %

Taking inflation into consideration, there is almost no growth in consumer credit after removing student loans. I have too little information to be able to predict the effect of the softening consumer credit. But when real consumer credit growth drops below economic growth, my gut is uneasy.

