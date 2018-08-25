PPG Industries: Ready To Run Now That Accounting Concerns Are In The Past

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) has been a disappointing stock so far in 2018, falling about 5% YTD:

After starting the year strong with a positive FY2017 Earnings Report on January 18th, things quickly turned somewhat chaotic at PPG. A sudden announcement detailing the improper accounting practices carried out by the company's now-former controller. It is common for something like this to spark continued skepticism about what other corporate governance issues could be present. There was a subsequent SEC investigation to explore exactly that. Although there was impropriety in PPG's financial reporting, the company has taken all the necessary steps to rectify this, as well as restated prior financial statements. None of the changes make PPG's revised financials materially worse than the originally disclosed version from an investor's perspective. It's understandable for someone to feel that this company and it stock should just be avoided, as speculation that this sort of thing could happen again or additional past malfeasance could come to light in the future are a reasonable conclusion to reach. However, the truth of the matter is that risk is apparent in any stock, and the fact that the SEC has completed its investigation with no further action needed provides a platform to argue that this risk is actually more mitigated at PPG than at your average company, considering that the SEC has dug in to the PPG's practices. All investments are a risk by definition and investors need to evaluate risk vs. opportunity rather than merely avoiding perceived risk at all costs. PPG is a great example of this as the stock has been depressed all year and could be ready to break out higher. The operational performance of the company is something that should be thrown back into focus now that the accounting policies scandal is in the rear-view.

Growth

I've written in the past about the appeal PPG's strong revenue diversification has to my investing strategy, but the company's Q2 2018 performance had encouraging aspects beyond that. Both of PPG's main operating segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings, grew net sales 9%. The revenue growth was comprised of a combination of volume growth, higher selling prices, favorable currency translation, and acquisitions/divestitures, showcasing the company's ability to generate incremental revenue in more than one way. The image below from PPG's Investor Presentation shows a few different views of PPG's revenue trends:

On the company's Second Quarter Conference Call, CEO Michael McGarry noted an interesting trend within PPG's Q2 incremental revenue streams: volume growth was highest in the emerging regions. Sales in Asia Pacific and India grew in the low-teens on a percentage basis, something for those with a longer investing time horizon to keep in the back of their mind when thinking about PPG. The US-China trade dispute does risk dampening that growth, but the countries have resumed negotiations in an attempt to move past the tit-for-tat tariffs we've seen.

Key Drivers of Future Profitability

The revenue growth discussed above, in my opinion, is the primary driver of the company's future growth, but that is because of how it fits into the overall direction PPG is heading in. There are multiple interrelated trends going on at PPG that support my bullishness:

Revenue growth (already discussed) Share Repurchases Cost Initiatives M&A Activity

Share Repurchases

In the second quarter of 2018, PPG repurchased $450 million in shares, continuing the consistent buyback program that has been launched by the company. Year over year, PPG has reduced its diluted share count 5% through repurchases. Growing revenue and a reducing share count have compounding impacts on profitability.

Cost Initiatives

In late 2016, the company launched a restructuring program that Mr. McGarry expects to result in annualized savings of about $85 million, with $45 million to $50 million in productivity savings to be realized in the back half of this year. The efforts made have yielded results already, with SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue falling from 24% to 23.4% year over year for the first six months of the year. This is another area where year-over-year improvement has a compounding relationship on profitability when considered in the context of revenue growth.

It should be noted also, that there has been some gross margin pressure as the Industrial Coatings segment faced increasing raw material and logistic costs. Management expects this to continue into Q3 but has not provided guidance on a longer time frame. This must be acknowledged as a potential near-term headwind when it comes to cost cutting.

M&A Activity

A merger or an acquisition could have a myriad of effects on a company; typically, the larger the transaction, the more of an impact it is likely to have. PPG tends to subscribe to the "bolt-on" acquisition strategy in which it consistently purchases smaller companies that complement its existing portfolio of goods as opposed to a large acquisition that open the company to a new end market. In the last 13 months, PPG has acquired Paintzen, The Crown Group, and ProCoatings. According to Crunchbase, PPG has made 12 acquisitions since the beginning of 2014. While it is difficult to gauge the success (or lack thereof) of each of those acquisitions, it points to a strategy that will supplement organic revenue growth by bringing in some new products/capabilities without disrupting the status quo drastically.

Analyst Opinion and Valuation

At the time of writing, PPG trades at 15.7x times next year's earnings, not an aggressively undervalued stock, although in the current investing climate, that is a lower multiple than what would be considered "high" historically. As mentioned, I strongly believe that the mutually beneficial initiatives outlined above will lead to earnings growth even stronger than the 13% growth that was seen in Q2 (this is also the growth rate expected between FY2018 and FY2019, according to the Wall Street Journal). Wall Street analysts are also positive on this stock with the dispersion of the 25 assigned ratings as follows: 10 buy ratings, 2 overweight ratings, and 13 hold ratings. This results in a consensus rating of overweight. Also noteworthy is the fact that no analyst has determined that a rating of underweight or sell is appropriate for PPG. The price targets among Wall Street firms also points to future appreciation with the average price target at $119; the Street high target is $144. The return implied with those targets on top of a dividend yield just under 2% is an attractive proposition.

Conclusion

PPG Industries boasts a strong revenue book that has growth as well as diversification. The company has multiple other initiatives and strategies that complement its revenue growth very well and will continue to result in EPS growth over time. Its stock has been stuck in neutral due to concerns stemming from an accounting issue, but that is now firmly in the past. PPG is a company well positioned for years to come.

