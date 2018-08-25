Sociedad Quimica Y Minera: This Potash Company Is Becoming A True Lithium Giant

The company has also been growing its iodine business and this operation can be expected to perform well over the remainder of the year.

The company saw strong growth from its specialty plant nutrition business and demand for these products is likely to continue to push prices upward going forward.

On Wednesday, August 22, 2018, Chilean potash, iodine, and lithium giant Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite good, with the company beating the expectations of analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. However, the market did not appear to be particularly impressed and pushed the stock down during the trading session that followed the earnings announcement. This may be due to expectations about the future pricing environment rather than for any item in the earnings themselves.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from SQM's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

SQM brought in total revenues of $638.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 26.4% increase over the $505.3 million that the company brought in during the second quarter of 2017.

The company reported gross profit of $224.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. This compares quite favorably to the $179.9 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

SQM finished the first stage of its lithium carbonate capacity expansion in the Salar del Carmen, bringing its production capacity up to 70,000 MT/year.

The company's specialty plant nutrition and iodine business lines achieved record sales volumes during the second quarter of 2018 and are on track to achieve record sales volumes for the year.

SQM reported a net income of $133.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, which works out to $0.51 per common share. This compares quite favorably to the $101.2 million that the company reported during the prior-year quarter.

A quick perusal of these highlights shows that this was an excellent quarter for the company. The CEO's comments to the earnings report largely echo that, stating:

Our results for the first half of 2018 were positive, led primarily by our lithium business. We expect our sales volumes in the lithium business line to be almost 50% higher in the second half of the year, compared to the first half, bringing total sales volumes to over 50k MT during 2018. Average prices in this business line were slightly higher during the second quarter.

As the company's tremendous lithium reserves were the thing that attracted me to this company in the first place, it is nice to see that this part of the company's business has been performing well. Interestingly though, while revenues from the company's lithium business were up 22% year over year, its production volumes actually decreased by 4%:

The reason for the sharp revenue increase is that the demand for lithium is surging, mostly due to demand for electric vehicles. This fact makes SQM a possibly better way to play the global switch to electric vehicles than Tesla (TSLA) or another manufacturer because SQM will profit no matter what vehicle manufacturer becomes dominant. During the first half of the year, the demand for lithium grew at a much faster rate than the supply did, which caused lithium prices to surge.

It seems highly possible that this dynamic will change over the next few quarters as several companies that have been working on new lithium production projects are expected to bring them to production status during the second half of the year. This new supply could cause pricing to decrease as the market adjusts to the improved supply/demand balance.

Ordinarily, this would cause SQM's revenues to decline. However, the company may be able to make up for the lower lithium prices through higher volume. As I discussed in a previous article on SQM, the company was actively working to boost its lithium production capacity in the Salar del Carmen. The first phase of this project came online during the second quarter of 2018, which brings its production capacity up to 70,000 metric tons per year. The company has now started on the second phase of this project, which will bring its production capacity up to 120,000 metric tons per year by the end of 2019. The immediate result of this development, though, is that SQM will have more lithium to sell in order to at least partially offset the impact of potentially lower prices.

While the production of lithium may represent a growing portion of SQM's business, the company is still widely considered to be a fertilizer company. Its specialty plant nutrition line of business also performed quite well during the second quarter of 2018, as shown here:

As mentioned in the highlights, this line of business had record sales volumes in the quarter. The chart above certainly shows some evidence of this as volumes were clearly up by double-digit percentages year over year for every raw material except for sodium nitrate. SQM notes that this ability to scale upwards is quite helpful when the market demands higher quantities of these compounds, particularly as none of its competitors have been able to produce at full capacity. It does certainly have a point here as this ability would allow SQM to capture the incremental revenues available in the market.

There is evidence that the market for these new materials has not finished growing yet. The company expects to see the potassium nitrate market grow 6% in 2018 while the water-soluble potassium nitrate market grows by nearly 10% in the same year. When we consider that the specialty plant nutrition line of business accounted for 20% of SQM's gross profit over the first half of the year, we can immediately see the impact that growth in this market could have on the company's bottom-line.

Finally, the company produces and markets iodine and this line of business also performed quite well during the second quarter. This is shown here:

As we can see, the company only sold approximately 4% more iodine in the most recent quarter than in the year-ago one. However, its revenues jumped by 36% due primarily to higher prices. As is the case with all of the other lines of business, demand for iodine has been growing more rapidly than supply. As this is likely to continue going forward, we can expect to see the profits from this line of business increase over the next few quarters.

In conclusion, all of SQM's various lines of business delivered impressive results in the second quarter of 2018 as growing demand pushed up revenues and prices. Furthermore, SQM is clearly moving to take advantage of its huge lithium reserves and by extension capture the profits that are available in this rapidly growing sector. While the market may not be particularly impressed with these results, I can certainly see a lot to like here.

