Applied Optoelectronics: High Risk, High Reward Opportunity

The company remains the pricing leader in the optical transceiver market and will experience better margins as factory utilization increases again into 2019.

The company will double 100G transceiver volumes in the second half of 2018 and the company stated 2019 volumes could double from projected 2018 levels.

Synopsis

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) operates in a highly competitive optical transceiver market. They are the pricing leader because of their vertical integration and unique manufacturing processes. The company is experiencing a hyper growth cycle in intra data-center markets. The company is focusing on the 100G optical transceiver market and has tier 1 data center customers of Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon.

During the second half of 2017, the company suffered a spending reduction in their number 1 customer at the time Amazon (AMZN) and suffered a large revenue drop off. The revenue decline during the first two quarters of 2018 is providing shareholders an opportunity to acquire the company as it is still positioned for massive data-center spending opportunities into 2020.

The company is the pricing leader and they have the capability to produce transceivers for less money with better quality than their peers. They have the highest margins in the business (>40%) compared to peers in the low 30% range and will experience high levels of profitability moving forward.

The company is the cost leader and will remain so

Applied Optoelectronics is doing everything they can to maintain cost leadership and position themselves better than peers. They have vertical integration which allows them to maintain margins in the low 40% range. I mentioned the company's proprietary Molecular Beam Epitaxy "MBE" in an earlier article and they remain at the forefront in research and development of the manufacture of optical transceivers.

The company is vertically integrated and they recently announced developments in the frontier 400G market. 100G is the industry standard at the moment and the company is researching ways to increase data transmission for their customers. The company has made strides in the manufacturing process to sequence 50G transceivers into 200 and 400g components and is positioning to grab new growth opportunities.

The company is also sourcing more components internally. By the end of the 3rd quarter the company will internally source and manufacture demultiplexers, which is the second most expensive component of the transceiver assembly. The company also brought in 15% of the materials for the WDM tranceiver line, which illustrates managements consciousness to find ways to reduce production costs.

Stefan Murry on the 1st quarter earnings call: By the end of Q3, we expect the majority of the demultiplexers to be sourced internally as well. Together, demultiplexer and demultiplexer pair represents the second-highest cost material in our CWDM modules just behind the active optical performance. By transitioning these to in-house produced parts, we are realizing significant cost reduction on these high-value components.

Some takeaways from the two earnings calls this year are:

Nine design wins in the first quarter, five in 100G.

Seven design wins in the second quarter, one being a large data-center customer in China.

Management claimed a few of the design wins and customers will be material to revenue.

Some of the customers are Chinese cloud operators and won't be significant to overall revenues.

The 40G to 100G transition has trailed longer than expected due to customer specific demands. As 100G ramps into the second half, we should expect a decline in the mid to high single digits of 40G revenues.

The company is ramping inventory for the second half and preparing for large order commitments made in the 1st quarter.

Another key pull from the conference call is when the company announces a design win, they already have order commitments from the customers.

Paul Silverstein One final one for me, with respect to the seven design wins, especially the big one in China, I know it's hard predicting timing, but any sense you can give us for when you expect that to roll out, initial roll out and meaningful revenue? And I know that's not necessarily one and the same. Stefan Murry Just as reminder, I mean, for us a design-win, when we announce a design-win it means we've already got orders. And in fact, we're already shipping to this customer right now. And now, as with any large new customer engagement, it doesn't happen overnight, it takes some time. But we have meaningful revenue that we expect to get from this customer in this quarter and I would anticipate that overtime they'll continue to grow.

Financial Analysis

The business trends are beginning to turn favorable and the transition to higher margin 100g products is occurring. As of the second quarter, the company's data-center sales were 60/40 to 100G to 40G products. Management stated 100G unit volumes were to double in the second half of 2018 and a large order will be filled in the fourth quarter.

The 40G product line has been declining and this is a result of the transition to 100G. Assuming 40G trails off in the high single digits through the second half and management projections for 100G come to fruition based on the unit volumes doubling and moderate pricing pressures of 5~15% across transceiver product lines, I anticipate $270 million in data center sales. The revenue composition will be $173 million for 100G as the company rushes to fill order commitments announced in first quarter and $98 million in 40G as sales continue to decline.

Based on a 21 times 2019 earnings estimate, I derive fair value of $61 per share. I believe the data-center spending pause is over and major tier 1 customers will deploy capex in an effort to continue the build-out and modernization of their data-center assets. Management also stated in the call, data center 2019 product volumes would double again over this year. Assuming 100G product volumes double and additional pricing negotiations kick in, I could see 2019 revenues surpass 2017 levels of $382 million and approach $400 million. The company prospects are strong and they continue to develop additional opportunities in data-center, CATV and telecom markets.

Earnings will benefit from the strong dollar

The company will benefit from the strength in the US dollar with large devaluations in the Chinese Renminbi and Thai Bhat. My estimates indicates the company will receive about a $0.10 cent or ~1.5 million increase in earnings due to reduced worker compensation. Both currencies faced a 10% devaluation and as of the end of fiscal 2017, the company had 1373 employees in their Taipei factory and 1308 in their Ningbo, China facilities. My ~1.5 million number averaged the currency moves over the year at a 5% overall devaluation against the dollar.

Customers

The company reports customer spending in their annual report and as of fiscal 2017 indicated their top customers are Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT). As of the second quarter 2018, Amazon is believed to have decreased data center spending significantly and is no longer the top data-center customer. This is a major factor in the stock slide and short thesis. The company has begun diversifying the customer base and reducing concentration risk. Amazon had been the source of 50% AAOI revenues for 2015 and 2016 and this was a risk for the investment thesis. The risk is being alleviated with new data-center customers of Facebook and Microsoft and their increase in capex and spending for data-centers.

Arris remains the top CATV customer and with the DOCSIS 3.1 build-out, and the data demands for 4K tv and streaming services continue to increase. The DOCSIS product gained wider acceptance in the market over traditional fiber to the home applications and will likely remain as a preferred product of providers. they are likely to remain a top cable tv customer.

Comparative

AAOI looks attractive and beats the optical peer group on Price to Book, EV/EBITDA, Forward PE, EBITDA Margins, EBITDA/Interest and Gross Profit basis. Applied Optoelectronic is the most focused company in the optical transceiver market and their nearest peer is Finisar (FNSR) (~60% of revenues) with their data-center interconnect, intra-data-center and long range products. Neophotonics (NPTN) and Finisar make transceivers; however, Neophotonics has a lot of revenue exposure to a large Chinese customer not a good candidate for comparison. Finisar is undergoing structural changes to their business and is strategically developing and preparing to ramp 3D sensing components for Apple's IPhone lineup. I believe Applied is different than their peers and a compelling pick in the peer group because of their attractive valuation metrics and direct exposure to the high growth data-center market.

Note: The metrics EV/EBITDA, PE are calculated using a "NTM" next twelve month basis and all the rest are based on "LTM" last twelve month basis. The source for my NTM metrics is Koyfin, a fintech company which competes with Bloomberg and sources their financial data from S&P Capital IQ, a high quality data source.

Short Interest

This chart illustrates all the negative pessimism priced into the shares from the peak in mid 2017 to current pricing levels. The total shares short reached 80% of the float and Applied Optoelectronics was the most shorted company in the entire stock market. Short interest peaked when nearly 80% of the floated available shares were held short in April and stock had declined 70% to $30 per share. When the stock peaked at $100 per share the market became extremely pessimistic on the optical transceiver thesis because of the industry's troubled past and began shorting the stock intensely. The industry goes through periods of technological innovation coupled with major boom and bust cycles. So it was only logical the market interpreted the massive share price increase as the boom cycle, however the market is misinterpreting a slow down as the bust cycle. We are still in the midst of a massive increase in data-center spending that will materialize from 2019 onward.

During 2017, many data-center customers began building inventory to ensure no supply chain disruptions in their data-center construction. The second half of 2017 and early 2018 customer spending pause is a lump in the overall need of data center operators. The data-center market will continue to expand with the construction of new and renovation of old facilities as the data demands of the future increase at exponential numbers. Applied Optoelectronics remains positioned to capture this data demand trend with the strength in 100G and product development of 200 and 400g products.

New China Facility

The company is currently positioned for growth and at the same time are building an entire new building. The company is taking on additional manufacturing capacity with the construction of a new facility in Ningbo and is expected to be operational by 2020.

In their current Ningbo, China factory, the company still has capacity/space and management believes they need additional floor space to meet customer demands in the future. Even with this excess space they are building a facility twice the size of their current China facility. Just using simple logic, if the company is increasing manufacturing capacity they must see an opportunity on the horizon and are investing accordingly.

How to play the stock in options

Strategy: Deep In the Money Bull Spread

This strategy is to be used in tandem with owning long shares. The trade is meant to capitalize on the elevated implied volatility (48%) and capture time premium (theta) with limited down side risk.

Sell the $40 strike Put option for $163 premium with an expiration of October 5th.

Buy the $35 strike Put option for $44 premium with an expiration of October 5th.

The max gain is $119 dollars if the share price remains above $40 per share at expiration.

The max loss is $381 dollars if the share price is $35 per share or below at expiration.

The is a credit strategy and based on the options pricing model there is a 13% chance the stock price will be below the $35 strike price by October 5th. There is a 62% chance the stock will be above the max gain strike price of $40 dollars by October 5th. The trade risks $381 of capital to make $119, which is a total return of ~31% if the max gain is realized. The probability of achieving this gain is 62% of occurrences.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective trading AAOI stock. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

