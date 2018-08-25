IJS: A Good Bet For The Passive Investor

The ETF has consistently beaten IVV and this compounds over time, making this a great holding for someone looking to build their wealth over time.

One of the things that constantly sticks out in my mind from back in my college days was the lesson that small-cap stocks outperform large-cap ones over extended periods of time. Conceptually, this makes sense as small-cap companies have a much easier time growing since their starting point is lower. However, interestingly, the S&P 500 index has outperformed the Russell 2000 index over the period from 1979 until today. Of course, there has been some commentary on this site that suggests that the Russell 2000 may not be the best small-cap index to use as it includes both the promising small-cap companies and the trash, a sentiment with which I would agree. A better index would be something like the S&P 600 Small-Cap index (SLY), which uses a specific selection criteria to eliminate the trash, so to speak, which creates an index of potentially investable small-cap stocks.

Once the stocks that make up the S&P 600 Small-Cap index are determined, the index is then split into two parts denoting value and growth. The side that a particular stock will fall on is determined by the ratios of its book value, earnings, and sales to price. Admittedly, I prefer actively-managed funds when it comes to value investing as this helps one to avoid catching a falling knife, but due to the selection process already inherent in choosing the constituent companies in the parent index, a passive approach might be acceptable here. Thus, let us spend the rest of this article looking at a way for investors to play the value side of this index, the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

The Portfolio

As the ETF is designed to match the performance of the S&P 600 Small-Cap Value index, we can expect the fund to largely mirror the index in its holdings and weightings. This is largely the case, which is apparent by looking at the top ten holdings of the fund.

One of the nice things about this fund that immediately becomes apparent is that it is not overly exposed to any single company. In fact, its largest holding is in national security contractor CACI International (CACI) at only 1.07% of assets. As the index is market capitalization-weighted, we can conclude then that no single company is substantially larger than any of the others. As the ETF itself holds 457 different assets, we can therefore conclude that it is quite well diversified across companies.

The fund is also very well-diversified across industry sectors. In fact, it appears to have much more diversification than the S&P 500 index, which tracks the nation's largest companies:

Here we can see that the fund represents a very broad cross-section of the American economy. The financial sector does make up the largest portion of the fund, but it does not appear to be particularly outsized in relation to other sectors. Admittedly, it might be surprising to see sectors like healthcare or telecommunications make up such a small weighting in the fund, but there are relatively few small-cap companies in these industries that are publicly-traded. Investors that want greater exposure to these industries in their portfolios can add an appropriate ETF to their portfolio alongside IJS.

Performance

Without a doubt, the primary reason to invest in small-cap stocks is their historical performance. Thus, we could expect IJS to have a fairly strong historical performance and indeed it does.

As shown here, the fund has delivered a total annualized return of 10.60% since inception, a period of time that includes the financial collapse that devastated small-cap stocks. This performance is better than what the S&P 500 (IVV) delivered during any of the listed periods:

We can also see this in chart form:

Thus, IJS appears to consistently be a better investment for passive investors than an ETF tracking the much more popular S&P 500 index. While the performance difference between the two ETFs may occasionally be quite small, such small differences can add up to large sums over a long time period as the power of compounding works its magic.

Distributions

As a general rule, small-cap companies do not pay out dividends as large as their large-cap counterparts due to the fact that these companies reinvest greater proportions of their cash flow into growth projects. In addition, the low interest rate environment that the United States has been enduring for years has driven down the yields of most publicly traded companies as investors seek income. Thus, we can expect IJS to have a fairly low distribution yield, which it quite clearly does. Here are the per share distributions that the fund has paid out over the trailing twelve months:

As we can see here, IJS has paid out a total of $2.2069 per share in distributions over the past twelve months, with the amount varying from quarter-to-quarter due to the ETF structure. This gives the fund a yield of 1.28% at the current market price, which is clearly not enough to appeal to any investor seeking income. Thus, the real reason to invest in this fund is total return. Basically, IJS is a good fund to park in a retirement fund and then just leave it alone to reinvest the distributions and compound over time. As it consistently outperforms the S&P 500 index, investors should be quite pleased when using the fund in this way.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the iShares S&P 600 Small-Cap Value ETF appears to be an excellent way to add this high-performing asset class to your portfolio. The fund consistently outperforms the S&P 500 index and does it with a more diversified portfolio. In that regard then, it is certainly an appealing alternative to its larger brother for those that simply wish to use a passive strategy to build their wealth.

