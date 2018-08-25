You Want To Hold Alta Mesa Stock Even If It Gets Cheaper

Alta Mesa's (AMR) stock was thrown in the trash bin by Mr. Market last week when the company announced the delay of the 10-Q filing. But long-term investors probably know the time to sort through the trash is after the facts are known and a decent evaluation of the stock can be ascertained. Now is the time for that review.

The timing of the 10-Q delay is very easy to discern from the chart shown above. Somehow, the very valuable assets that once led to a market value of more than $3 billion are now worth about $1.7 billion plus debt due to that very minor timing delay.

Clearly, the accounting system (and staffing) is not what it should have been to handle a fairly complicated transaction. Any chief financial officer worth his salary plans for this complicated quarterly closing well ahead of time and makes sure the proper resources are in place to meet the relevant deadlines. Therefore, there should be some private repercussions for some senior managers who very clearly "dropped the ball". Either financial deadlines are met far more responsibly in the future or some senior managers become expendable.

The investors, though, appear to have a golden opportunity. Clearly, a stock that Mr. Market once thought was worth nearly $11 per share is now worth less than half that value and declining quickly. Mr. Market often dumps stocks that fail to live to sometimes sky high expectations. A previous article written by fellow contributor Raw Energy noted the rather generous valuations given to some of the assets sold by the participants that formed this company.

Clearly, the original valuation left few options for delays and failures. But delays are often a fact of life. The ramping up of activity for a sizable undertaking such as this multi-billion dollar startup should include reasonable expectations for delays. Therefore, the announcement of some downward revisions should not have surprised anyone that did their due diligence.

However, Mr. Market often goes from over-excited and much too optimistic to "disaster is just around the corner" valuations in just a few months. The stock of this company began trading in April of 2017 to some fairly high expectations. The business combination that took place in February of 2018 led to some slightly higher expectations. Unfortunately, someone forgot that the wells have to be drilled, completed, and then demonstrate actual production. Meanwhile, the midstream division needed customers to add production like clockwork without any hitch in the program. Actual results were bound to disappoint Mr. Market because there were too many outside influences beyond the control of management.

Can The Stock Go Lower?

The stock performance has been so poor over the last year or even since inception that Mr. Market is wondering if the company really has any value. The Stack and Scoop areas of Oklahoma have some very low cost areas that compete favorably with the Permian without bottlenecks. The problem here appears to be that the Scoop and the Stack areas are not as well known. They don't have the reputation that better known basins have. Therefore, the market is not as patient waiting for profits to develop as it was with sister company Centennial Resource Development (CDEV).

Alta Mesa Resources is also fully integrated. While that integration can be extremely cost effective, that integration is very hard for the market to understand. This has led to competitors such as Laredo Petroleum (LPI) selling its midstream operations to obtain proper market valuation.

In fact, one of the downgrades listed by Imperial Capital cited the inability of the midstream to meet current goals combined with a lack of revised guidance at the current time. That move by what should be a very knowledgeable investment source provides an opportunity for long-term investors to make some speculative profits without the speculative risk. Therefore, retail long-term investors should be thanking Imperial Capital for helping to push the stock price down to bargain levels.

The fact is that oil prices remain at very strong levels compared to the beginning of 2016. Management reported during the conference call that there was a lot of delineation activity going on at the current time on the dedicated acreage (for which the pipeline was built). No company does delineation and de-risking activities without plans to follow up with a reasonable development strategy. Companies invest in acreage with the idea of making profits. Therefore, investors should assume acreage development will follow. Imperial Capital should not have been worried about the timing so long as oil prices remain strong.

Of course, it would be far better if investors realized that most new issues are grossly overpriced. Traditional business school finance courses teach that many new issues (more than 90%) will be at least 50% cheaper within the first 18 months succeeding the deal. Some issues do jump to provide substantial (but agile) trading profits. However, the large majority of new issues hit bargain status relatively quickly. Making profits in a new issue is a relatively advanced trading discipline that exceeds the capabilities of many investors.

With those kind of odds, it is far better for investors to pass on new issues and just wait for that decline. That would involve thinking, planning and due diligence. It may be hard work, but investors can see the results of relying on public announcements to do their investing for them in the charts above. I have never ever been a fan of new issues and the followup announcements for the reasons shown above and a lot more.

On a fundamental basis, the company is reporting losses and negative cash flow from operations. The delay in the 10-Q has caused market uncertainty about the accounting department of the company. Guidance has been pulled for the midstream operations and production guidance has been lowered. Given the market uncertainty about all of the above and the unfortunate unfounded rumors that often accompany these facts, this stock could go lower still over the next few months.

Do You Want To Hold A Stock That Could Go Lower

This company does have considerable midstream assets. Maybe those assets are filling up to capacity more slowly than expected. But the dedicated acreage ensures that the volumes for the pipeline will be available in the future. The Scoop and Stack areas have been revitalized by new well completion techniques that have increased rates of return astronomically in a few years. The problem is that adequate production history in the various parts of the basins will not be available for some time. Many operators are conservatively developing their acreage to avoid losses. That is to be expected. But as long as oil prices remain relatively high, the values envisioned by the original founders of this conglomerate should be realized. That original return was generous from the initial trading price (supposedly). The new lower price has eliminated a whole lot of downside risk while still aiming for that original generous return.

Source: Alta Mesa Resources Second Quarter, 2018, Earnings Slides

The growth shown above is stellar. The company is adding rigs and expects to operate 10 rigs on the property by year-end. At the current discounted stock price, that should be more than satisfactory. Compare this to Diamondback Energy (FANG), a far larger company by capitalization, that operates 11 rigs currently in the Permian. Clearly, Alta Mesa's management anticipates very rapid growth in production.

Along with that growth will be a rapid cash flow growth that makes some of the original public projections appear to be very reasonable. The stock may still decline from current levels. But sooner or later, rising production levels accompanied by rising cash flow and profits should stabilize the stock price and then reverse the current stock price trend. The only thing that could interrupt that rosy picture would be a sustained oil price crash that causes the industry overall to delay development. Even in a scenario such as that, this low cost and low debt operator is well positioned to wait out a hostile industry environment.

Source: Alta Mesa Resources Second Quarter, 2018, Earnings Slides

Most managements do not build 90,000 barrels of oil pipeline capacity unless they have plans to fill that capacity. This partnership with Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) also provides transportation to the storage units of Blueknight Energy Partners. More than just transportation issues are resolved through this partnership. Alta Mesa is likely to be one of several customers for this pipeline. However, as noted above, potential expansion plans are already underway. Therefore, management has big plans for production and the midstream sector that will result in some very fast significant growth.

Source: Alta Mesa Resources Second Quarter, 2018, Earnings Slides

The debt levels are relatively low on an asset basis. However, there is currently no cash flow to service that debt. That situation should change relatively quickly because management has plans to exit the fiscal year with about 40,000 BOED in production levels. The next fiscal year should feature some significant cash flow.

Management has plans to generate a cash flow surplus by the end of 2019. Time will tell whether the ambitious growth prospects combine with well results and decent oil prices to maintain that guidance. However, the open credit lines do provide some cushion for any cash flow shortfalls due to commodity price variations from the guidance as long as large variations down are not sustained.

The current enterprise value of the company is approximately $2.4 billion. That valuation could be justified easily by a cash flow from operations rate of $300 million. The 10-rig program envisioned by management should easily produce that cash flow in short order (probably within six months).

Rapid growth has risks all by itself. Quality can degrade quickly while unforeseen bottlenecks appear. All those announcements about delays and the Imperial Capital downgrade represent the risks of a rapid growth strategy. However, the current low stock price currently values most of those disappointments and none of the upside. The lease acreage itself is rapidly growing in value because industry activity is accelerating. Investors get the infrastructure and midstream as well as some experienced management for free.

The accounting department definitely needs to get its public reporting act together. That priority needs to be very high. There should never again be a delayed filing. If that again happens, then some senior managers and accountants need to be replaced until this is no longer an issue. Resources of departments like accounting also need to be constantly evaluated during periods of rapid growth to make sure that the resources available for the necessary tasks are adequate. Clearly, the stock price does not need to drop due to a filing delay.

This stock could easily return to its original pricing over the next 18 months as long as energy prices remain within reasonable range of current prices. As noted in the article by fellow contributor Raw Energy, the backers of this company and the management appear to be unusually deep with experience. That should bode well for future performance and shareholder profits.

