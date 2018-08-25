Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Viking's Data Readout, Alpelisib Succeeds, Shire Receives Approval

Stocks in News :

Viking Therapeutics up 7% ahead of mid-stage data readout on VK2809

Discussion: Share price of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) has moved up 7% on average volume ahead of mid-stage data readout of its candidate VK2809. The anticipated trial data is indicated in patients with primary hypercholesterolemia and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The candidate has a similar mechanism to Madrigal’s (NASDAQ:MDGL) MGL-3196. Viking had a June breakout connected to Madrigal’s successful mid-stage trial results.

VKTX has a diversified portfolio. Apart from VK2809, the company has another candidate VK5211, an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) in hip fracture surgery which has already proved its mettle in a Phase 2 trial. VK2809 is also indicated in two more rare disease programs in Phase 1b and preclinical stages, respectively.

Enthusiasm for VK2809 compared to MGL3196 may have dampened somewhat, because after its successful Phase 1, the former went into hibernation for a while. The drug, however, came to Viking's management few years back, and since then, the progress has been strong.

An old Phase 1 study of VK2809, as I wrote earlier, produced some safety data that appeared of concern. At the two highest doses of 20mg and 40mg, the study reported ALT elevation in 3 patients each. Now, ALT elevation is associated with liver toxicity, so, when taken at face value, these results indicated a problem for VK2809. Now, reading through a published research paper, we note that VK2809 (MB07811) had this data: “Importantly, MB07811 decreased LDL cholesterol (41%), triglyceride (78%), ApoB, and Lp(A) levels.” MB07811 is the former name of VK2809. Now, as I discussed earlier, this data shows that the safety problem isn’t a major concern, after all.

The stock is trading at $11.58, close to its 52-week high of $13.43. The high was touched during the June surge along with Madrigal. Viking has stable finances with ~$80M cash and a burn rate of ~$20M per year.

Novartis' alpelisib successful in late-stage breast cancer study

Discussion: Novartis’ (NVS) PI3K inhibitor BYL719 (alpelisib), with and without AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) FASLODEX (fulvestrant), in women and men with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with PIK3CA mutations who progressed on or following treatment with an aromatase inhibitor with or without a CDK4/6 inhibitor met Phase 3 primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS). Currently, there are no approved PI3K inhibitors to treat HR+ advanced breast cancer. The company plans to initiate discussions with global health authorities regarding submitting marketing applications in due course.

In Other News:

FDA OKs Shire's Takhzyro for HAE

Shire plc's (SHPG) TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) for the prevention of attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients at least 12 years old is now FDA approved.

Intellia's gene editing approach shows encouraging action in preclinical ATTR studies

Positive preclinical data on Intellia Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NTLA) lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in a humanized mouse model of hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) is reported. The therapy showed a decrease in amyloid deposition in multiple tissues after a single dose. Other clinical trials on non-human primates showed therapeutically meaningful reductions in TTR protein. The data also correlated with significant liver editing, following a single dose of LNPs.

FDA OKs Kala Pharma's Inveltys for post-op inflammation and pain following eye surgery; shares up 2%

FDA approved Kala Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:KALA) INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Adverum Bio's ADVM-053 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for HAE designates

Adverum Biotechnologies' (NASDAQ:ADVM) candidate ADVM-053, an adeno-associated viral vector-encoding C1 esterase inhibitor, receives Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) caused by C1-inhibitor deficiency.

Avinger completes enrollment in SCAN clinical study

Enrollment in the post-market clinical study of comparing optical coherence tomography (OCT) with intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) as a diagnostic imaging tool in the peripheral arteries using Avinger’s (NASDAQ:AVGR) device is now completed.

Dthera Sciences receives Breakthrough Device designation for alzheimer's focused development-stage product DTHR-ALZ

Dthera Sciences' (OTCQB:DTHR) development-stage product, DTHR-ALZ, has received Breakthrough Device designation. This has the potential to become the first non-pharmacological prescription treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

Krystal Biotechs’ KB105 receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to treat patients with TGM-1-deficient ARCI

Krystal Biotech's (NASDAQ:KRYS) KB105 is now FDA designated Rare Pediatric Disease for the treatment of patients with TGM-1-deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis (ARCI).

FDA accepts Bristol-Myers' marketing application for expanded label for Empliciti

Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) marketing application seeking approval to use EMPLICITI (elotuzumab), in combination with Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) POMALYST (pomalidomide) and low-dose dexamethasone, to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least two prior lines of therapy is now accepted for priority review. PDUFA date is December 27.

Currently, the drug is approved in MM patients who have received one-to-three prior lines of therapy.

FDA OKs Roche liquid biopsy test as companion diagnostic with Iressa in first-line NSCLC

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic test with AstraZeneca's IRESSA (gefitinib) in first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is now FDA approved to offer patients an alternative for tissue biopsy an non-invasive option via routine blood draw.

Eisai's Lenvima OK'd in Europe for first-line liver cancer

The European Commission has approved LENVIMA (lenvatinib) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced/unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma in a first-line setting. The drug is developed by Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) and collaboration partner Merck (NYSE:MRK). The drug is already approved in the U.S. and Japan for the same indication.

AstraZeneca's Bevespi Aerosphere shows mixed results in late-stage COPD study

AstraZeneca's Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate) in patients with moderate-to-very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) reported mixed results in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The trial met one endpoint but failed on two others.

Mallinckrodt and NPXe receives Fast Track Designation for Phase 3 trial of inhaled xenon gas therapy

FDA granted Fast Track designation to Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) NPXe's Phase 3 trial of xenon gas for inhalation in Post Cardiac Arrest Patients. The trial is expected to begin with the enrollment of the first patient in the coming months.

Delcath late-stage study of Melphalan/HDS in hepatic-dominant ocular melanoma to proceed unmodified

Third interim review by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board cleared Delcath Systems' (NASDAQ:DCTH) Phase 3 trial of Melphalan/HDS in patients with hepatic-dominant ocular melanoma. The single-arm trial is expected to be completed by June 2019.

