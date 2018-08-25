VC Deals Of The Week: Mega-Rounds For Slack, One Medical, And Getaround

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Saturday mornings.

Did we miss a notable deal? Let us know in the comments.

Slack boost: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams competitor Slack raised $427M in a financing round that pushed valuation to $7.1B, up over 40% from the last round less than a year ago. Total fundraising now totals nearly $1.3B. Dragoneer Investment Group and General Atlantic led the round with participation from funds advised by T. Rowe Price and Wellington Management plus existing investors.

Slack has 8M daily active users with many using the free version and 70K paying teams from enterprises including IBM, eBay, and BuzzFeed. Slack didn’t disclose recent revenue but said it hit $200M in annual recurring revenue last year and is growing at 100% a year.

Competitors: Microsoft recently released a free version of Teams to compete with Slack’s offering. Slack purchased rival HipChat from Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and shuttered the service.

Concierge medical services: The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) infused $320M into concierge medical services startup One Medical. The round broke down into a $220M primary investment and $130M in secondary liquidity. One Medical previously raised $180M at a $1B valuation with backers including GV, Benchmark, and Maverick Capital.

One Medical’s AI-backed platform services range from same-day scheduling to virtual doctor visits to checkup reminders. The company has evolved from a direct-to-consumer affair to include enterprise medical care for the likes of Uber and Adobe. One Medical will use the funds for expansion plans that include doubling the current 72 offices through seven states, moving into new markets, and scaling up the human medical team.

Competitors: Established players like Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) and upstarts like Forward.

P2P car sharing: SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) led and Toyota (NYSE:TM) took part in a $300M Series D round for peer-to-peer car-sharing platform Getaround. The round also included other existing investors. Total funding was $103M before the investment.

Getaround is available in 66 U.S. cities and will use the funds to expand in North America and around the world. The startup wants to develop partnerships with automakers beyond existing agreements with Toyota and Ford. Getaround collaborates with Uber (UBER) on Uber Rent in San Francisco.

Competitors: Getaround’s P2P aspect pushes it away from Uber and Lyft and into the same market as Turo, which has $182.4M in total funding and counts Daimler among its backers.

Bulk goods, acquisition target: Costco (NASDAQ:COST) competitor Boxed raised $111M in funding. The New York Times put the post-money valuation at $600M. Japanese retailer Aeon led the round as a strategic investor. Alpha Square Group, CDIB Capital, Gabriel Naouri, and other existing investors participated. Funding now totals $243M.

Boxed plans to use the funds to “ramp up automation of facilities with hardware developed by Boxed’s in-house robotics team.” The company wants to expand in Chicago but, despite Aeon’s involvement, there aren’t any plans at the moment to expand beyond the US and into Japan. The companies do plan to start with a “knowledge share” arrangement regarding logistics, robotics, AI-backed data, and setting Aeon up with more digital processes.

Competitors (and potential buyers): Earlier this year, Boxed talked to Kroger (NYSE:KR) about a potential acquisition for $400M to $500M but the startup walked. Other potential buyers have included Costco, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Target (NYSE:TGT).

Multi-unit digital locks: Brookfield Ventures (NYSE:BAM) led a $70M round for Latchable, which sells digital lock systems for multi-unit buildings. WSJ sources say the round valued Latchable at over $250M. Latchable last raised $26.1M at a $50M valuation.

As part of Brookfield’s investment, Latchable will supply its Latch lock systems in the real estate company’s 66K multifamily properties. Latch and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have partnered to install smart locks in 1,000 NYC buildings. UPS (NYSE:UPS) is piloting the locks to give delivery workers access to the lobbies of apartment buildings.

Competitors: Amazon has its Key digital lock and security camera system that allows delivery workers to drop off packages inside a house or apartment. But Latch targets retailers and building operators rather than individual homeowners.

Autonomous driving maps: GV (GOOG, GOOGL) led a $20M Series B round in mapping and data analytics startup Carmera. The startup will use the new funds to expand, starting with building out the offices in NY and Seattle then working on doubling its current 25 employees by the end of next year.

Carmera makes a high-definition autonomous mapping product for automakers and suppliers. The mapping data comes from Carmera’s own fleet monitoring service, which is used by commercial customers. The company has a new partnership with New York City to share pedestrian analytics and real-time construction detection with the city’s transportation department.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.