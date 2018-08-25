Criteo: No Rush To Buy The Dip

Once upon a time, a small French ad-tech company started to gain popularity and market share. The company helped retailers launching effective marketing campaigns through its innovative ads-retargeting technology. The compounding CAGR was stunning. After only eight years of life, the company listed on the NASDAQ in 2013, reaching $1 billion in revenues the following year.

The company I am talking about is Criteo (CRTO) and in the last year has gone through a lot of pain. The stock has almost halved, but nobody seems to understand what turned this “mega success story” and darling of The Street into a dog with fleas. I do not need to quote any specific article: if you follow the ticker, you will know that most contributors are suggesting investors buy the dip. The perfect regulatory storm will pass, they say. Harsh actions (indirectly) against Criteo by Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) are not enough to take the company down.

Well, that may be true, these activities won’t put Criteo's core business under, at least not in the medium term; but are its shares such a bargain? That’s the question I will try to answer here.

Unfolding drama

To understand the drama Criteo is going through, it is necessary to look back at summer 2017. At the time, Criteo was trading at all-time highs, but a tech-savvy was writing that the new Apple’s ITP system was about to tilt the playing field even more in favor of Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). The newly designed one-day tracking window was about to give popular web services a definite advantage, in the sense that it was weakening the position of all other ad-tech providers like CRTO. The Street didn’t seem to notice, but this was indeed a signal.

What instead was only noise? The change in the primary EU law regulating how companies protect its citizens' data. Subsequently reported as a great cause of concern, the GDPR directive was an even older issue. Adopted in April 2016, implementation was deferred for two years to allow Criteo, and all the others involved, to review the law implications on its business practices and adapt.

Management did the homework and adapted the business to withstand the GDPR, but grossly miscalculated how the competitors were changing their practices during the last few years. CEO Eichmann did not understand how the firms’ competitive landscape was moving towards mobile and in-app ads, away from Criteo’s more “traditional” strengths in online re-targeting. After shoveling out shareholders’ money to develop new services that were shut down within two years, Eichmann was suddenly out. Another signal that more pain was on its way.

Criteo recently posted decent results for the 2Q 2018, but after quarters of denials, co-founder and re-appointed CEO JB Rudelle finally acknowledged it: Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention - ITP - is very bad for business. Rudelle’s words do not leave much room for doubts:

So initially, we believed, we could address this with a simple workaround that would mitigate a large part of the issue […]. As you know, we got this wrong. Our approach was invalidated, last December with iOS 11.2, that followed. As a result, we realized, we had to absorb a much bigger revenue impact that we had originally anticipated.

While Criteo might be the “platform of choice for the open Internet,” Apple, Facebook, and Amazon are doubling their efforts to move users within their walled gardens. Sure, on the GDPR side things are holding, but this didn’t save Criteo from slashing its FY2018 guidance. Rudelle reassured shareholders that ITP and GDPR are “not existential threats.” But where is Criteo’s growth going forward when top-line progress gets cut from about 5.5% (midpoint) to zero?

Can Criteo grow at 10% for the foreseeable future?

A recent bullish article on Seeking Alpha called for Criteo a stellar valuation of $58 (a nice 55% margin of safety, considering the current price) “achieving just 10% sales growth Y/Y from 2019 to 2034”. I have some doubts on the “just” word: statistics at hand, how many tech companies out of a random 100 list can achieve a 15-year revenue CAGR of 10%? My bet is for only a few. Sure, Criteo can be one of those few firms, and to be fair, this seems possible from a purely theoretical perspective based on the advertising market size. Such valuation would imply that Criteo revenues will be slightly north of $10 billion in 2034. Facebook revenues are already worth $40 billion today. But Criteo has also - just - communicated that the company will not grow ex-TAC revenues at all this year. Research studies also show that mobile advertising growth will far outpace online browser advertising. Mobile and in-app advertising are areas where Criteo lags the competition, although management has promised effort and “growth” in the area. Again, from JB Rudelle's 2Q earnings call:

We should have understood much faster the reasons why Apple did this. […] objective seems mainly to drive users to spend more time with in-app, a place not impacted by ITP and where they receive favorable economics as compared to the browser. To that point, in-app advertising is today one of our top priorities and the fastest growth area for Criteo.

It might be the fastest growth area, but I honestly suspect it is because the starting base is relatively low, allowing for higher compounding rates.

From Criteo article by Zhiyuan Sun

By looking at this graph, it seems Criteo is growing, but careful observation will indeed reveal that a plateau seems to be forming. Allow me to add a disappointing spin to this very same graph by checking the actual growth rates.

The truth is, Criteo’s growth is rapidly decelerating, and I am not so confident the company can sustain a 10% growth rate for the next 15 years. Criteo has been long battling Facebook and Google in what is an almost duopoly in online advertising, but Amazon (yes, Amazon) is now also coming for them. Bezos has earned quite a reputation for entering industries and disrupting each contestant’s margins first and asking questions later. Amazon competing in the space is terrible news for two reasons: more competition for revenues and added pressure on margins. An all-out war with the FAANG (well, for now except for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)) sounds for Criteo very akin to David against four Goliath.

Criteo 2Q Investors Presentation (notice Amazon position among clients)

As an additional note, I’d like to point out that Criteo management has done a poor job in being transparent to its shareholders. ITP was a severe misstep which maybe costed the CEO’s post, but it seems that the company still doesn’t particularly care about making blunders. Based on what I reported above, in fact, I think the above slide misrepresents the current competitive landscape. Why Criteo still wants investors to believe that Amazon is among its potential customers, rather than a new fierce competitor?

My take on valuation

Before assessing Criteo’s fair price, I’d like to go back to the basics and remind readers of the three essential elements playing a role in determining business valuation.

From Prof. Damodaran’s blog

These three are cash flows a company can yield, the risks involved in producing cash flows (captured by the discount rate) and the potential growth of the firm’s cash flows over time. Last twelve months' developments indicate that in the case of Criteo, cash flows have become less likely to grow in the future due to an increase in competition and the ITP impact. Any new assessment of Criteo’s fair value should embed such issues.

The company balance sheet is solid, and Criteo has no debt. Therefore, the business is unlevered. Considering the use of WACC as discount rate proxy, Criteo has a simple capital structure where the discount rate equals its cost of equity. The current environment has low but rising interest rates, so I think it is an error to capitalize deceptively low current risk-free rates over the next ten years. In my valuation model, I used an average 9.5% discount rate, which assumes an average 4% risk-free rate, 5.5% equity risk and 0.9 beta.

The resulting DCF reserved me no surprises. I tried to build the model as emotionally-detached as possible, but I must point out that any valuation reflects the analyst’s bias, and valuation inputs are always subjective. The most significant uncertainty relates to the firm’s growth rates: the more the expected growth differs from what the market’s opinion, the more a company will be under/overvalued in the analyst‘s eyes. However, I eventually discovered that I have roughly the same conclusion as the market on Criteo. Although revenue guidance for 2018 was lowered to -1% to +1% ex-TAC increase, I still expect that over the next ten years, Criteo will achieve a CAGR of roughly 5%. However, it turns out the market price is already embedding this expectation as well.

I also double-checked Criteo’s value with Lynch’s rule-of-thumb valuation based on PEG (Value = EPS * Growth Rate * 100). I would consider consensus forward EPS of $1.43 and EPS growth of 15%. Bottom-line growth that doubles the top-line one is usually a reasonable guesstimate, but in the last year, Criteo's earnings growth was closer to 3x sales. A fair P/E of 15 seems, therefore, adequate to the case, but such valuation finds no bargain in Criteo as $1.43 x 15 equates to fair value (PEG = 1) of $21.5, still above current market price.

Author’s appraisal of Criteo

Conclusive remarks

It is impossible to know if Criteo can make a comeback or not at this stage. The company might release incredible new products and steal market share from its deep-pocketed competitors, but the odds are reasonably stacked against the French firm. Valuations range of $21.5-$28.6 see no real upside from the current price, and the Street is already pricing Criteo for a somewhat positive outlook, expecting future growth will exceed 2018 guidance.

All considered, I believe there are opportunities with more exciting risk/reward profile in the market. In a recent article, I shared with readers my current top idea in the tech space, YY Inc. (YY). The company currently trades at a forward P/E of 10x, but growth can exceed 25% over the next five years (and I believe I am conservative), resulting in a PEG ratio of 0.4x. Too good to be true?

Nothing is set in stone, but I have seen my fair share of severe mispricing when it comes to Chinese stocks. The market has been - rarely - right. It is more than just ratios though. Criteo is currently wrestling competitors with deeper pockets and sharper teeth, while YY is a leader in live video streaming in China, with direct interests in one of the most promising new industries (e-sports). When it comes to growth stocks, I am more willing to engage a bloody war with volatility rather than be stuck with anemic growth forever.

My ratings: CRTO – Underperform. YY – Strong buy.

