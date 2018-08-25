U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Eventbrite And Farfetch File For IPOs

Eventbrite (EB) and Farfetch (FTCH) made headlines as the week's largest IPO applicants. The online ticketing platform and luxury goods marketplace could launch their offerings during the first week of September.

We released two IPO commentaries this week, highlighting some important info from the Farfetch filing as well as a comparison of Chinese electric vehicle company NIO (NIO) and its US rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

On the pricing front, one company and two blank checks went public as the August lull continues.

1 IPO and 2 SPACs During the Week of August 20th, 2018 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 08/24 Bionano Genomics (BNGOU) $21M $57M -66% +0% +4% Sells a proprietary system for next-generation genome analysis. Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZACU) $55M $70M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company formed to acquire a business in India. Megalith Financial Acq. (MFACU) $150M $188M 0% n/a +0% Blank check company formed by Megalith Capital to acquire a financial services or fintech business.

Originally scheduled for July, Bionano Genomics slashed its range, added warrants and increased insider buying (63% of the deal), so that it could raise $21 million and list on the Nasdaq. Bionano finished 4% above its unit offer price.

Megalith Financial Acquisition raised $150 million. Led by Customers Bancorp CEO Jay Sidhu and his son, Megalith Capital's Samvir Sidhu, the SPAC plans to acquire a financial services or fintech business. Tenzing Acquisition raised $55 million as it sets out to acquire a business in India.

That brings the 2018 YTD total for SPACs up to 30 deals raising $6.4 billion, well above this point last year (22 SPACs) and close to eclipsing the 2017 full-year total (34).

US IPO Pipeline Update: Eventbrite and Farfetch lead 8 new filings

8 Filings During the Week of August 20th, 2018 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Arco Platform (ARCE) $100M Other Goldman Provides turnkey educational solutions to private schools in Brazil. Bank7 (OTC:BSVN) $75M Financials KBW Oklahoma-based bank with branches in Texas and Kansas. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) $92M Health Care BofA ML Phase 2 biotech developing monoclonal antibody therapies for pediatric cancers. Eventbrite $200M Technology Goldman Online live event ticketing platform. Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) $80M Health Care Goldman Preclinical biotech developing a therapy that enhances checkpoint immuno-oncology drugs. Churchill Capital (CHC.U.RC) $400M SPAC Citi Blank check company formed by dealmaker Michael Klein and former IHS CEO Jerre Stead to acquire a data and analytics provider. Farfetch $400M Technology Goldman Global online marketplace for luxury fashion brands and retailers. FVCBankcorp (OTCQX:FVCB) $40M Financials Sandler Community bank serving Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 8.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 8.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Athene (NYSE:ATH). The Renaissance International IPO Index is down 7% year-to-date, while the ACWX is down 4%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Delivery Hero and Siemens Healthineers.

