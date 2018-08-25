Intuit: Looking Ahead To FY19 Risks

For a company trading at a >30x P/E ratio, Intuit's growth forecast (and the potential risks to hitting it) is somewhat disappointing.

Baked into that guidance assumption, however, is a 9-10% y/y growth assumption in the consumer business. With Trump's tax simplification, there's risk to meeting this forecast.

Over the past year, Intuit (INTU) has been one of the strongest-performing consumer software stocks. Buoyed by a strong tax quarter in Q3 (Intuit's fiscal Q3 is when tax returns are filed - and in that quarter, Intuit saw robust 15% y/y revenue growth and 24% y/y earnings growth), and further encouraged by strong Q4 results posted in late August, Intuit's stock has veered even higher.

There's no question that Intuit's growth over the past year has been nothing short of impressive. The company has done a good job of diversifying its business away from the all-important consumer segment, and to that end, Quickbooks Online has continually been picking up large batches of new signups each quarter. But even in the consumer segment, Intuit is experiencing growth thanks to its assisted tax solutions, which give Intuit customers the option of live-chatting with a tax preparer.

But the main question for investors now is: can Intuit's impressive run continue into FY19?

Intuit's rapid rise over the past year has given it a rather full valuation. An 8.0x forward revenue multiple and a 33.5x forward P/E ratio imply a company that is expected to grow much faster than Intuit is. There are plenty of strong enterprise SaaS companies that trade at similar to cheaper multiples of P/E or revenue that are growing much more quickly than Intuit, and carry none of the risks to growth that Intuit does. A consumer-facing stock like Intuit faces much more revenue volatility than an enterprise software company does.

In my view, Intuit's upside is limited, especially following news of a CEO exit and the lack of positive near-term catalysts. With the broader market hitting all-time highs and investors increasingly becoming conscious of growth stocks' valuation, it's a good time to begin underweighting Intuit in your portfolio.

Guidance risk

With Intuit exiting Q4 and FY18 on a high note - with strong results in both the fourth quarter and, more important, the third quarter (virtually all of Intuit's profits in a fiscal year are generated in the third fiscal quarter due to the tax season timing) - Intuit failed to produce a very impressive forecast for FY19.

Here's where the company landed in terms of FY19 guidance ranges:

Figure 1. Intuit FY19 guidance

Note that Intuit's first-quarter revenue outlook midpoint of $965 million (+6% y/y) falls short of Wall Street's forecast of $989 million, though part of the gap may be due to the fact that Intuit shifted its accounting convention to ASC 606 this quarter, as did many other SaaS companies.

The full-year outlook failed to impress as well - Wall Street was looking for revenues of $6.56 billion, which is bracketed by Intuit's range of $6.53-$6.63 billion.

Note that this revenue view implies just 8-10% y/y growth - not exactly the kind of growth rate that merits an 8.0x forward revenue multiple. And earnings growth of 11-12% y/y isn't terribly impressive either, at least not for a company that is trading at a 33.5x forward P/E ratio. We have to take Intuit's high valuation multiples in the context of its subpar growth - Intuit's PEG ratio, taking the forward P/E ratio divided by the growth rate, sits at a sky-high 2.9x. Classic value stocks trade at a ratio below 1.0x.

There's one other risk to call out: how will Trump's tax simplification affect Intuit? There are two schools of thought on this subject. Taking an optimistic point of view, we could say that the fact that more people will be taking the standard deduction for the 2018 tax year implies that many will switch from having their CPAs file their tax returns to a solution like TurboTax. But, on the other hand, people who used to use TurboTax could also suddenly have much simpler tax returns, and turn to doing taxes completely on their own.

It's unclear yet which effect will dominate - but Intuit's guidance, calling for 9-10% y/y growth in the consumer segment, certainly seems to take the more optimistic view. If this assumption gets busted in Q3, Intuit could be at risk of meeting even its modest growth targets.

Q4 download

Here's a look at Intuit's latest quarterly results:

Figure 2. Intuit Q4 earnings

Total revenues grew 17% y/y to $988 million, slightly surpassing last quarter's growth rate of 15% y/y and implying two points of sequential acceleration. Wall Street had not been expecting this acceleration - consensus Called for revenues of $956 million, or +14% y/y growth.

The big growth driver in Q4 was the business segment, producing net subscriber adds in the off-season for consumer taxes. Small business revenues grew 20% y/y this quarter, helped by a large 38% y/y increase in the domestic subscriber base and a 62% y/y increase in the overseas subscriber base.

Quickbooks' growth has certainly been impressive. Looking at the growth trends in the chart below, we note that in the last three fiscal years, Quickbooks has grown its subscriber base by nearly 3x:

Figure 3. Quickbooks subscriber trends

Still, we have to note that the small business segment - while important for revenue diversification and reducing Intuit's seasonality - is still a very small portion of its overall revenues. In FY18, $2.5 billion of Intuit's total $3.1 billion in revenues was produced by consumer software. The small business segment does produce a strong quarterly operating income that, for the full year, nearly matches consumer software's operating income contribution, but a hit to the consumer segment will still cause disproportionate volatility for Intuit.

Higher expenses this quarter, however, drove Intuit's operating losses in the quarter to be deeper than in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $0.32, however, beat Wall Street expectations of $0.23.

Key takeaways

Despite good results in Q4 and for FY18, there are compelling reasons to believe that Intuit's recent growth streak will hit a speed bump in FY19. Intuit's own guidance range, calling for low double-digit earnings growth and high single-digit revenue growth, already implies a bit of a slowdown - and uncertainty around consumers' tax behavior in Q3 will add additional ambiguity to Intuit's weak forecast.

In my view, a company with such a modest outlook plus added risk on top isn't worth Intuit's premium valuation. I've been bullish on Intuit in the past - when shares were trading in the $140-$150 range - but it's difficult to ignore the company's outsized valuation in light of weak growth estimates. Investors are best sitting out on the sidelines until Intuit trades at a better price.

