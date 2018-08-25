MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Dip At Inopportune Time

MannKind (MNKD) finished the week ending August 17th with Afrezza scripts dipping to just above 530. The flatness in scripts is happening at an inopportune time given the cash crunch the company finds itself in. While MannKind can certainly attempt to talk up the year-over-year numbers, the more recent 2018 growth is not very compelling. On Wall Street, the name of the game is "what have you done for me lately". MannKind has struggled this year to deliver growth and seems to be more adept at delivering excuses. In Q1, the company said sales were "seasonably low". In Q2, the company was "assessing and preparing for some data to be presented at the 2018 ADA conference. Q3 was supposed to be a quarter of compelling growth, but thus far is delivering numbers that only best Q2 by 14%. That level of growth will not excite the Street, and worse yet is falling well short of what is needed for the company to hit its own guidance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter over Quarter

As stated in the opening paragraph, the quarter-over-quarter data is not overly impressive given the stated goals of the company and the long road to cash flow breakeven. Thus far, Afrezza sales are pacing 14% better in Q3 than they were in Q2. For some perspective, the Q3 over Q2 growth in 2017 was 27%, which was the best Q-over-Q performance MannKind has had since it took control of marketing Afrezza back in 2016. With Labor day coming up in the next couple of data sets, it does not look as if Afrezza will be able to improve on the growth rate materially. From a net revenue perspective, the growth quarter over quarter is pacing at 23% improvement.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections

Afrezza script sales are still tracking below my projections despite them being adjusted downward subsequent to the Q2 earnings call. From a retail sales and gross revenue perspective, the company performance is pretty much in line with my estimates. The company performance is trailing my projections on the net revenue side. The main reason it is trailing is that I am accounting for more subsidies than what has been delivered in the past in order for the company to try to gain market traction.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Many passionate longs feel that at some point Afrezza sales can take off. The main problem with that thinking is that there is no real mechanism for that to happen. With limited funding, the company cannot effectively shift its form of marketing at any scale that can move the needle and drive change.

MannKind Guidance

MannKind's guidance has thus far been a disappointment to investors. The company guided high, hinted at the low end of its guidance, adjusted its guidance downward, and still seems to be on a pace that is indicative of missing its own numbers. At this stage, MannKind has guided to net Afrezza sales of $22 million in 2018. While the company has not expressly stated that this is US sales, it is logical to make that assumption as it would have been grossly irresponsible to include Brazil when the drug is not even approved there yet. If Brazil approval happens to come early, and if shipments are made there, the company could reach its stated guidance, but the victory would ring hollow to any investor worth their salt.

At this stage, with just 19 weeks remaining in the year, I estimate that Afrezza net revenue stands at about $10.07 million. This means that the company has just 19 weeks to deliver $12 million in net revenue. That requires a weekly average of $631,579 per week, with the most recent week delivering just $340,000. Translating this to scripts, the company needs about 19,000 scripts in 19 weeks. Simple math shows that as averaging about 1,000 scripts per week to hit guidance. The chart below shows the hockey stick growth required and the slower than needed sales pace.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind is once again getting critical. By my estimation, the company finished the week of August 17th with $13.9 million in cash. Compounding the issue is that $3 million is due to Deerfield by August 31st, and $2.7 million is due to Amphastar later in the quarter. Making things even harder still is the Deerfield requirement that the company possess at least $20 million in cash by the end of September. With cash burn of nearly $2 million per week, this company needs to find an answer very soon.

I suspect that the company will need to renegotiate the $3 million payment terms to a lower share conversion price, or punt the payment to January of 2019. In 2019, MannKind has another $20 million due to Deerfield in May and July. This could bring the Deerfield debt to the forefront more quickly than some imagine. At the point that MannKind seems to be on the cusp of getting out from under the thumb of Deerfield, it may actually need to negotiate new terms and perhaps additional debt with the creditor.

The logical solution is to take out new debt with Deerfield that pushes out the $25 million due to Deerfield in the next year or so to 2022. The challenge with that is that MannKind owes the Mann Group $71 million in 2021 and US Bank $18 million. Any lender pushing due dates after 2021 is taking on risk. Simply stated, MannKind has a lot of challenges in its quest to raise cash and make the debt load more manageable.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

What investors need to grasp is that MannKind is very likely to have some form of announcement with regard to Deerfield in the next week or so. That announcement could give Deerfield shares at a discounted rate and could deal with new debt being issued. The company needs at least $60 million simply to continue the current path (which is slower than desired) and double that to try to change the way it markets Afrezza.

Summary

MannKind is trading slightly above $1 per share, with the very real potential that it will flirt with NASDAQ compliance yet again. Sales of Afrezza are rising more slowly than needed to impress the street, and this stock remains one that is more advantageous to traders that play the swings. Over-passionate longs that believe excuse after excuse and over-buy on any perceived positive actually help fuel the swings and allow the traders to have the overwhelming advantage. MannKind remains speculative in nature. The company needs to get a year's worth of cash to ease the overhang related to the cash burn rate, and needs to figure out how to offer reasonable guidance that is believable before some of the bigger players will take the equity seriously as a long-term play rather than a trader's play or investing simply to fulfill the requirements of an index fund. MannKind has made improvements, but still has miles to go to truly turn the corner. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.