4 Dividend Increases: August 20-24, 2018

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends sustainably if earnings grow sufficiently.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

In the past week, four companies announcing dividend increases passed these screens, including one of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

BancFirst (BANF)

BANF is a financial holding company that conducts all of its operating activities through its principal wholly-owned subsidiary, BancFirst, a state-chartered bank in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. BANF operates through 4 principal business units: metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services and executive operations and support.

On Friday, August 24, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 42.86% to 30¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 28. BANF will trade ex-dividend on September 27.

Altria Group (MO)

MO was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. In March 2008, MO spun off the subsidiary Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) to protect it from litigation in the United States.

Recently, MO increased its quarterly dividend to 80¢ per share, an increase of 14.29% over the prior dividend of 70¢ per share. The dividend is payable October 10, with an ex-dividend date of September 13.

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

SYBT operates as a bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, a state chartered bank with operations in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. SYBT was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recently, the board of directors of SYBT declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 8.70%. SYBT will trade ex-dividend on September 14. The dividend is payable on October 1, to shareholders of record on September 17.

Weyerhaeuser (WY)

WY is a real estate investment trust that invests in timber, land, and forest products, primarily in the United States. The company owns timberlands in the USA and has long-term licenses in Canada. It manufactures wood and specialty cellulose fibers products. WY was founded in 1900 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

On Friday, August 24, WY increased its quarterly dividend to 34¢ per share, an increase of 6.25%. The first payment will be on September 28 to shareholders of record on September 14. The ex-dividend date is September 13.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, BANF, MO, and SYBT.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

BANF's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in BANF in January 2009 would have returned 10.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MO's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in MO in January 2009 would have returned 18.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SYBT's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in SYBT in July 2010 would have returned 9.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: August 28-September 10, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Analog Devices ADI 1.94% $98.78 16 8.40% $1.92 08/30 09/12 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG 2.27% $72.15 8 2.80% $1.64 09/06 09/21 Allstate ALL 1.85% $99.53 8 10.40% $1.84 08/30 10/01 Arrow Financial AROW 2.63% $39.55 25 2.30% $1.04 08/30 09/14 Associated Banc-Corp ASB 2.20% $27.30 7 16.80% $0.60 08/31 09/17 Avista AVA 2.89% $51.53 16 4.30% $1.49 08/30 09/14 Avery Dennison AVY 1.97% $105.79 8 10.30% $2.08 09/04 09/19 Aircastle Limited AYR 5.30% $21.14 7 11.50% $1.12 08/30 09/14 Bank America Corp. BAC 1.94% $30.89 5 57.70% $0.60 09/06 09/28 Becton Dickinson & Co. BDX 1.17% $255.40 46 9.80% $3.00 09/06 09/28 BlackRock BLK 2.62% $477.51 9 10.80% $12.52 09/06 09/24 Badger Meter BMI 1.10% $54.70 25 8.20% $0.60 08/30 09/14 BorgWarner BWA 1.53% $44.41 5 N/A $0.68 08/31 09/17 Cass Information Systems CASS 1.41% $73.85 17 8.20% $1.04 08/31 09/14 Cathay General Bancorp CATY 2.26% $42.52 5 85.10% $0.96 08/31 09/14 Commerce Bancshares OTC:CBSH 1.32% $71.05 50 5.30% $0.94 09/06 09/24 Cabot CBT 2.02% $65.48 7 9.80% $1.32 08/30 09/14 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR 2.38% $112.73 25 3.40% $2.68 08/30 09/14 Chemical Financial CHFC 2.36% $57.66 7 6.10% $1.36 09/06 09/21 C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW 1.91% $96.50 20 6.20% $1.84 09/06 09/28 Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT 6.13% $21.52 8 12.00% $1.32 08/30 09/28 CME Group CME 1.65% $169.32 8 8.10% $2.80 09/07 09/25 Compass Minerals International CMP 4.52% $63.70 14 7.80% $2.88 08/30 09/17 Canadian National Railway CNI 2.07% $87.92 21 11.20% $1.82 09/06 09/28 CNO Financial Group CNO 1.84% $21.77 7 42.30% $0.40 09/07 09/24 Costco Wholesale COST 0.99% $231.28 15 12.90% $2.28 08/30 09/14 Central Pacific Financial CPF 2.90% $28.92 6 N/A $0.84 08/30 09/17 CSX CSX 1.18% $74.65 14 7.60% $0.88 08/30 09/14 Connecticut Water Service CTWS 1.81% $68.90 49 4.10% $1.25 08/31 09/18 Dominion Energy D 4.66% $71.64 15 9.60% $3.34 09/06 09/20 Dover DOV 2.28% $84.26 62 10.40% $1.92 08/30 09/17 Brinker International EAT 3.46% $43.89 13 14.90% $1.52 09/06 09/27 EMC Insurance Group EMCI 3.39% $25.95 8 9.50% $0.88 08/31 09/11 EPR Properties EPR 6.22% $69.45 8 6.70% $4.32 08/30 09/17 Evercore Partners EVR 1.84% $108.60 12 11.60% $2.00 08/30 09/14 First American Financial FAF 2.97% $56.57 8 36.90% $1.68 09/07 09/17 FactSet Research Systems FDS 1.14% $224.31 20 12.70% $2.56 08/30 09/18 FedEx FDX 1.06% $245.02 17 27.20% $2.60 09/07 10/01 First Horizon National FHN 2.58% $18.60 7 53.40% $0.48 09/06 10/01 Flowers Foods FLO 3.52% $20.47 17 9.80% $0.72 08/30 09/14 First Merchants FRME 1.81% $48.54 7 47.20% $0.88 09/06 09/21 Corning GLW 2.18% $33.00 8 14.50% $0.72 08/30 09/28 Genuine Parts GPC 2.91% $99.13 62 6.80% $2.88 09/06 10/01 Home Depot HD 2.05% $201.30 9 25.10% $4.12 08/29 09/13 Hartford Financial Services Group HIG 2.40% $50.00 8 18.10% $1.20 08/31 10/01 Hubbell HUBB 2.47% $124.89 10 11.30% $3.08 08/30 09/14 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling HY 2.00% $61.87 7 36.90% $1.24 08/30 09/14 Interpublic Group IPG 3.67% $22.88 6 24.60% $0.84 08/31 09/18 Ingersoll-Rand plc IR 2.13% $99.59 8 27.20% $2.12 09/06 09/28 Kellogg K 3.09% $72.45 15 4.00% $2.24 08/31 09/17 Kimberly-Clark KMB 3.44% $116.34 46 6.50% $4.00 09/06 10/02 Lancaster Colony LANC 1.56% $153.67 55 9.00% $2.40 09/06 09/28 Lear LEA 1.71% $164.22 8 29.00% $2.80 08/29 09/18 Lockheed Martin LMT 2.49% $321.29 15 12.40% $8.00 08/31 09/28 LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB 3.47% $115.12 8 19.60% $4.00 09/04 09/12 Mercantile Bank MBWM 2.68% $35.82 7 52.40% $0.96 09/06 09/19 McDonald's MCD 2.53% $159.38 42 5.90% $4.04 08/31 09/18 McKesson MCK 1.20% $129.67 11 8.10% $1.56 08/31 10/01 Meredith MDP 4.12% $52.90 25 6.30% $2.18 08/30 09/14 Magna International MGA 2.51% $52.66 8 14.90% $1.32 08/30 09/14 MGE Energy MGEE 2.05% $65.85 42 4.00% $1.35 08/30 09/15 Herman Miller MLHR 2.06% $38.40 7 34.60% $0.79 08/30 10/15 Maxim Integrated Products MXIM 2.98% $61.75 17 8.40% $1.84 08/29 09/13 NBT Bancorp NBTB 2.43% $41.14 6 2.80% $1.00 08/30 09/14 NextEra Energy NEE 2.57% $172.70 24 10.40% $4.44 08/29 09/17 Nu Skin Enterprises NUS 1.84% $79.44 18 12.50% $1.46 08/30 09/12 NRG Yield NYLD 6.27% $20.40 6 N/A $1.28 08/31 09/18 Realty Income O 4.51% $58.60 25 7.40% $2.64 08/31 09/14 Old Republic International ORI 3.50% $22.31 37 1.40% $0.78 08/31 09/14 Open Text OTEX 1.56% $38.94 6 N/A $0.61 08/30 09/21 Occidental Petroleum OXY 3.93% $79.34 15 8.70% $3.12 09/07 10/15 Public Service Enterprise Group PEG 3.41% $52.75 7 3.90% $1.80 09/06 09/28 PepsiCo PEP 3.31% $112.15 46 8.50% $3.71 09/06 09/28 Pinnacle Foods PF 1.95% $66.81 5 N/A $1.30 08/31 10/15 Principal Financial Group PFG 3.82% $55.51 10 19.70% $2.12 09/05 09/28 Polaris Industries PII 2.22% $108.13 23 9.40% $2.40 08/30 09/17 PPL PPL 5.52% $29.70 17 3.10% $1.64 09/07 10/01 Perrigo plc PRGO 1.02% $74.29 16 14.20% $0.76 08/30 09/18 Qualcomm QCOM 3.69% $67.15 16 18.30% $2.48 09/04 09/26 Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers RBA 1.88% $38.22 15 7.70% $0.72 08/28 09/19 Everest Re Group RE 2.35% $220.85 5 21.30% $5.20 09/04 09/19 Regions Financial RF 2.91% $19.26 6 51.10% $0.56 09/06 10/01 RLI RLI 1.13% $77.59 43 5.70% $0.88 08/30 09/20 Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI 2.46% $29.25 7 5.90% $0.72 08/30 09/17 Stepan SCL 1.01% $88.83 50 7.70% $0.90 08/30 09/14 Six Flags Entertainment SIX 4.69% $66.48 9 15.70% $3.12 08/29 09/10 South Jersey Industries SJI 3.39% $33.07 19 5.90% $1.12 09/07 10/02 Silgan Holdings SLGN 1.46% $27.36 15 8.40% $0.40 08/31 09/18 Spire SR 2.97% $75.65 15 4.80% $2.25 09/10 10/02 Steris Corp. STE 1.18% $114.95 13 10.40% $1.36 08/28 09/27 SunTrust Banks STI 2.71% $73.75 7 45.90% $2.00 08/30 09/17 Stanley Black & Decker SWK 1.87% $140.97 51 6.10% $2.64 09/06 09/18 Tennant TNC 1.12% $75.00 46 4.00% $0.84 08/30 09/14 Travelers TRV 2.36% $130.51 14 9.60% $3.08 09/07 09/28 Tyson Foods TSN 1.90% $63.12 6 41.80% $1.20 08/30 09/14 United Fire Group UFCS 2.44% $50.92 6 12.70% $1.24 08/30 09/14 UMB Financial UMBF 1.54% $75.56 26 4.50% $1.16 09/07 10/01 Union Pacific UNP 2.13% $150.13 12 14.80% $3.20 08/30 09/28 V.F. VFC 2.01% $91.77 45 17.80% $1.84 09/07 09/20 Wendy's WEN 1.91% $17.80 9 22.90% $0.34 08/31 09/18 Westwood Holdings Group WHG 4.66% $58.41 16 10.90% $2.72 09/06 10/01 Whirlpool WHR 3.62% $127.12 8 16.50% $4.60 08/30 09/15 Waste Management WM 2.05% $90.70 15 5.50% $1.86 09/06 09/21 Weingarten Realty Investors WRI 5.10% $30.98 8 5.80% $1.58 09/06 09/14 WesBanco WSBC 2.31% $50.13 8 8.40% $1.16 09/06 10/01

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, LMT, MCD, MO, NEE, O, QCOM, SWK, TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.