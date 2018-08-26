The $64,000 Question: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 08.24.18

By SchiffGold

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

In this episode, host Mike Maharrey ponders the $64,000 question. How long with the Fed keep pushing up interest rates? He also talks about Trump putting pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell and breaks down the latest projections for gold mine output.

Tune in to the Friday Gold Wrap each week for a recap of the week's economic and political news as it relates to gold and silver, along with some insightful commentary.

