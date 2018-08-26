Limited Supply Has Supported Municipal Bonds In 2018

By Stephanie Larosiliere, Senior Client Portfolio Manager on Aug 24, 2018, in Fixed Income

Tax reform created a rush of issuance last year

Recently, municipal bonds have performed well despite increased market volatility and a rising interest rate environment that saw the 10-year US Treasury yield breach 3% a number of times this year.1 The Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Municipal Bond Index has returned 0.49% and the corresponding high yield municipal index has returned 1.07% quarter-to-date.2 We believe this strong muni performance was due in part to investor risk aversion that has benefitted both municipal bonds and Treasuries as well as a reduction in muni supply following the 2017 tax reform.

Tax reform created a rush to market in late 2017

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) introduced in November 2017 created new concerns for municipal bond issuers. Uncertainty about the implementation of new policies resulted in a surge of new issuance at the end of 2017 that was originally scheduled for early 2018.

Among the concerns ahead of the TCJA's final passage was it would eliminate private activity bonds (PABs), which help private companies, non-profit organizations and public authorities fund projects using tax-exempt municipal bonds. While this was not part of the final bill, uncertainty persisted until mid-December.

The law did, however, eliminate tax-exempt advance refunding bonds. These had allowed government issuers and non-profits to restructure eligible tax-exempt debt by refinancing at a lower rate or for a longer term. The uncertainty around PABs and the elimination of advance refunding bonds resulted in a spike of new issuance during December 2017 - $62.5 billion was issued that month alone. As a result, muni supply during the fourth quarter of 2017 was the highest it has been in the 32 years that the data have been recorded.3

Muni issuance down 20% through the first half of 2018

Since much of the supply that came in the later part of 2017 was originally slated for 2018, municipal issuance has been 20% lower so far this year compared to the same period last year.4 Total 2018 issuance is projected to reach around $330 billion compared to $436 billion in 2017.4

Source: SIFMA updated July 3, 2018, Municipal Bond Issuance; The Bond Buyer, Investment Company Institute, through June 30, 2018.

On the demand side, although the TCJA lowered individual tax rates, individual tax relief has been limited. As a result, demand for municipals has remained solid.

Munis expected to remain strong through the end of the year

In addition to the strong supply/demand picture, Invesco Fixed Income believes that municipal bonds should continue to be supported by strong US macro and credit fundamentals. The US economy continues to grow above potential and we expect benign inflation for the remainder of 2018. On the heels of the economic expansion, general municipal credit fundamentals are also strong, in our view. New tax revenues from internet sales and legalized gambling should also support the finances of state and local governments.

As we look toward year-end, we are overweight single A- and triple-B-rated bonds, which we believe should perform well during periods of healthy economic growth. We may add exposure to higher yielding municipal bonds as well, mainly those with triple B- and double B-ratings. Our analysis suggests that spreads for these bonds should continue to tighten in reaction to decreased issuance. We prefer essential service revenue bonds as these issuers tend to avoid the pension liability risk associated with many general obligation bonds.

