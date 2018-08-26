Growing FAANGs

Unlike the other FAANGs, Apple is not a growth stock, and was in fact a value stock in 2013. Netflix was a mid cap stock five years ago.

Like the Nifty 50 of the 1960s and the Dot-com bubble of the 1990s, the 2010s have brought us FAANGs – 5 stocks have led the market: Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Neflix and Google. I thought it might be fun to see how these companies have changed their characteristics during the past 5 years that brought them into the limelight so I used StyleScan to see where they were in style space in 2013 versus where they are today. The following table and graphs tell the story:

There are only a couple surprises here. Even with its stellar investment performance, Apple is not a growth stock, at least not by my measure that uses dividend yield and earnings yield (the reciprocal of P/E). In 2013 Apple was a value stock, and although it’s become more growthy, it is currently a Core stock – between value and growth.

The other change is Netflix, which has grown from being a mid cap stock to being large cap. Do you remember when Netflix was a smaller company? It wasn’t that long ago.

This doesn’t tell us much about the future of these FAANG stocks other than that they can and have changed through time. Companies are dynamic.

