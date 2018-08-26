First Look At 111's IPO

111's success is predicated on its ability to negotiate better pricing with its pharmaceutical suppliers as it becomes larger. If it's unable to do so, it will continue operating at large losses.

As a direct seller of medicines, however, 111 has very slim gross margins, raising the question of how scalable this business can be.

Revenue growth has picked up to 68% y/y in the first half of 2018. In addition to selling directly to consumers, 111 has also begun selling to pharmacies.

Unfazed by the volley of political tension between the United States and China, Chinese technology companies continue to apply to list on U.S. exchanges at an alarming pace. The latest company to do so is 111 (YI), a Chinese online pharmacy and healthcare company.

The company is so named due to its triplet of businesses - 1 Drugstore, its first and by far its largest segment, is an online pharmacy. In its F-1 filing, 111 asserts that 1 Drugstore is the largest online pharmacy in China.

The other two businesses are more recent additions: 1 Clinic, which provides consumers an online platform for medical consultations, and 1 Drug Mall, which is the B2B online pharmacy that sells to other brick-and-mortar pharmacies. The latter just got its first meaningful start in the first half of this year, and is now responsible for nearly half of 111's revenues. 1 Clinic, however, pales in size and comparison (at least, currently) to the revenues that 1 Drugstore brings in.

Hence the name 111: a trio of drug and health-related businesses, all attempting to get a step ahead of the digitization of the healthcare sector in China.

The online pharmacy space has gotten a recent burst of attention after Amazon (AMZN) announced its intention to purchase PillPack for $1 billion. The acquisition was made in all cash, showing just how intent Amazon is at dominating its latest sector. Whether for better or worse, the fact that Amazon generates so much news attention tends to create a halo around the businesses it creates and purchases. Excitement for the digitization of healthcare in the U.S. through the Amazon-Pillpack deal will, no doubt, fuel investor interest in 111 for doing the same in China.

There's no doubt that 111 is on the right track. Revenues grew 68% y/y in the first half of this year and the company is on track to do roughly ~$250 million of business this year, which is no small feat in a highly regulated and previous brick-and-mortar dominated business. 111 believes its addressable market for healthcare and health-related services in the China market alone to be worth ¥9,835 billion in 2017, or the equivalent of about $1.5 trillion. There's no shortage of growth opportunities for 111.

Unfortunately, it's not all smooth sailing for 111. The biggest challenge I see in the company's offering is in its financials - at present, the company generates just about a 10% gross margin. This is substantially less than most e-commerce companies (the most successful of which, at least in the mid-cap space, tend to operate marketplace-only models like Etsy (ETSY) or eBay (EBAY), in which they take no inventory but offer only services to third-party sellers in exchange for a fee). It's even less than some traditional retail companies, for whom gross margin is one of the most important business drivers.

At a 10% gross margin, 111's business is hardly scalable. It can spend five years to grow 10x (for reference, a ~60% growth CAGR sustained over five years produces 10x growth), but at a 10% gross margin, actual gross profits accruing to 111 would only double - a growth rate that's far too slow in the technology space. 111 will have to flex its negotiating muscles with the pharmaceutical companies that supply its drugs in order to improve its gross margin as it gets larger.

Here's a closer look at 111's F-1 filing and what we know so far about the offering:

Revolutionizing the pharmacy industry in China with an integrated approach

As previously noted, 111 began first with its direct-to-consumer pharmacy offering, 1 Drugstore. This launch happened in 2010. 1 Drugstore was one of the first online pharmacies in China, and since then it has also become the largest, according to a Frost & Sullivan report cited in 111's F-1 filing.

Later on, 111 also launched its 1 Clinic offering to give its customers a point of contact with medical professionals, and the 1 Drug Mall business to sell medicine in larger quantities on a wholesale basis to physical drugstores. The underlying philosophy between all three of these businesses is that 111 coordinates all the various parties in the healthcare transaction to provide a seamless, integrated approach for the consumer.

The following infographic, which is on the cover of 111's F-1 filing, showcases the parties involved and various useful statistics:

Figure 1. 111 IPO cover sheet

Source: 111 F-1 filing

The key behind 111's success is a focus on supply chain efficiency and logistics. The company sources directly from 62 pharmaceutical companies, 222 distributors, and channels product into four major fulfillment centers in Kunshan, Tianjin, Guangzhou and Chongqing, each positioned near a major economic Chinese area. Then the company executes shipping nationally across China - in 23 provinces, it can deliver products in under 24 hours; for the rest of the country, in under 72 hours. Because 111 holds inventory, it applies data to help manage inventories and plan for appropriate stock levels of drugs based on observed consumer demand.

To customers, this approach provides a more seamless, web-based method of ordering prescription drugs. For pharmaceutical companies, 111 offers a more direct channel to sell to customers, and for drugstores and pharmacies, 111 offers inventory on demand.

As of July 2018, 111's offerings are incredibly varied. 280,000 different SKUs of drugs are listed on its platform, alongside 11,000 nutritional supplements. 111's offerings also extend to contact lenses, medical devices, and other health-related supplies.

Financial overview: focus on gross margin

Here's a look at the company's financial results over the past three years:

Figure 2. 111 historical financials

Source: 111 F-1 filing

After a period of slow growth in FY17 - revenues grew to ¥959.10 million (US $145.0 million), up only 10% y/y from ¥873.8 million in FY16 - 111 has rediscovered growth in the first half of FY18, where we'll focus most of our attention. Revenues grew 68% y/y to ¥730.9 million in 1H18 ($110.5 million), almost overtaking last year's revenues in just six months.

Figure 3. 111 revenue segments

Source: 111 F-1 filing

The most obvious driver of that growth is 111's ramp of 1 Drug Mall, the B2B business that sells to other pharmacies. Revenues in this segment really only started ramping this year - up to ¥316.5 million from a negligible ¥4.7 million in 1H17, and now representing 44% of the total revenue base in the first half of the year.

Going forward, the B2B business will likely dominate 111's total revenues. Selling wholesale in larger quantities has always been an effective method of scaling for any type of business, especially in a drug business that requires scale to capitalize on both supply chain and pricing efficiencies.

Unfortunately, this B2B push has not resulted in an improvement in margins. Gross margin in the first half of this year was still pitiful at 9.0%, which is actually 100 bps worse than 10.0% in 1H17. We would hope that the purchase of larger quantities of drugs from suppliers would cause pricing efficiencies that would outweigh the lower selling prices in the wholesale market - but as of right now, this doesn't seem to be the case.

Weak gross margins are the dominant cause for concern in 111's IPO. Its success almost entirely hinges on its ability to negotiate better and more profitable pricing from its suppliers. If you subtract out the fulfillment costs necessary to ship these products to customers, 111's gross margin heads nearly to zero - and that's before factoring in the marketing costs and administrative costs necessary to keep the business afloat. In effect, 111 is currently a middleman between pharmaceutical companies and consumers that is not taking a profit for its services.

With an operating loss margin of -18.9% in 1H18 (much better than -28.2% in 1H17, thanks primarily to efficiencies achieved in sales and marketing), 111's losses don't look that terrible next to other internet companies. Recall that when Snap (SNAP) went public, it did so with a net loss margin of more than -200%. But with a razor-thin gross margin, note that 111 will have a much more difficult time climbing out of its hole.

In a simplified example, companies at a 70-80% gross margin (where most software and internet companies operate) but a -20% operating margin can easily get to breakeven by, say, doubling their revenues. Since almost all of the revenue growth drops to the bottom line while fixed costs remain largely stable, these companies can shift from large losses to profitability in a short amount of time. For a company like 111, however, a low gross margin will hamstring its ability to turn around to breakeven quickly.

Final thoughts

Chinese IPOs have had a mixed track record this year, with some names like iQIYI (IQ) showing off-the-charts performance, while others like Huami (HMI) have had a difficult time catching on with investors. In my view, 111's limited track record for growth (what if the B2B expansion provided just a temporary push in 1H18, and revenue growth returns to moderate as it was in FY17?) as well as its razor-slim gross margins are major question marks clouding this IPO.

Despite this, expectations for 111 will undoubtedly be high on the heels of Amazon's purchase of PillPack - for certain there are those who think one of the Chinese e-commerce giants will swoop in and make a play for 111. More to come as the IPO draws nearer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.