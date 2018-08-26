Turning Points For The Week Of August 20-24

The labor market is in its best shape in 20 years.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic numbers to see if the economy has switched from an expansion to a contraction - to see if the macroeconomic numbers have reached a "turning point."

This week, let's start with two long-leading indicators: corporate profits and BBB yields.

Corporate profits trended sideways for three years due to the oil market crash. Energy and some raw material companies saw their profits crumble. Thankfully, the damage was contained to those sectors. Corporate profits advanced strongly in the first quarter due to a strong economy and tax cuts. The Y/Y growth rate (on the right) is now at five-year highs.

I've multiplied the BBB yields by (-1), which flips the charts and makes downward moves more obvious. Here we're not looking for a specific level, but instead a sharp drop through recent levels. Right now, yields are trading near lows, so we should keep an eye on this figure.

Next, let's turn to a few leading indicators, starting with initial unemployment claims of the eight largest states:

We look at this data because labor is the first expense companies will cut when they see economic trouble around the bend. Above are the unseasonally adjusted initial claims data for Texas, Florida, California, Ohio, New York, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. We can see the hurricane-caused spikes in the Texas and Florida charts, but both economies have healed. All eight charts are at/near lows. These charts indicate the labor market is in good shape.

The commercial paper market spiked at the beginning of the year in reaction to the tax cuts package. To bring funds onshore, a large number of companies issued CP, which led to a spike in rates. But they have since pulled back and are now at far safer levels.

This week, the Census released the latest durable goods report:

This is a notoriously volatile report, so it's best to look at the time series data:

The left side of each series shows the total amount; the right side shows the Y/Y rates. The top two charts show the total value while the bottom chart shows the number ex-autos. The main issue for this data is that car sales are moving sideways, which is lowering their demand overall, which in turn lowers the number of autos ordered. However, outside of care sales, demand is strong, which we see in the bottom two charts.

Finally, let's look at the yield curve:

The top chart shows the 10-year/3-month spread, which is now below 100 basis points. This curve is a little tighter because the 3-year Treasury trades in anticipation of rate hikes. The bottom chart shows the 10-year/Fed Funds rate, which is right around 100 basis points. Remember that each curve has to invert. If history is any guide, a recession will follow within 12-24 months.

Bottom line: There is no indication in the long-leading or leading indicators that a recession is on the horizon in the next 6-12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.