TJX: If You Source It, They Will Come

TJX Companies (TJX), owner of Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, and HomeGoods, posted spectacular Q2’19 results that were significantly higher than both TJX and the Street’s estimates. More important than the outperformance itself were the factors that drove this outperformance. Based on the results posted in Q2, I am increasing my fair value estimate to $110, and I think the company’s long-term outlook looks as robust as ever. Let’s take a look at the drivers of outperformance and what they say about TJX’s future.

Comps of 6% versus a 2% expectation driven by new customers

Total revenue at TJX grew a solid 12% y/y to $9.3 billion driven by same-store sales growth of 6%. Strength at TJX was broad-based, with Marmaxx comps up 7%, HomeGoods up 3%, TJX Canada up 6%, and TJX International up 4% y/y. Marmaxx was the clear standout, as the 7% growth rate was a fairly sharp acceleration from the 4% comp in Q1.

Marmaxx is by far the most important driver at TJX, comprising over 55% of the store base and 62% of sales in FY18. I believe there were two important comp drivers in Q2.

One factor was the strategic inventory buy in Q1. Inventory was up 6% during the first quarter and management at the time noted that it saw some excellent deals, and it appears they were correct. This underscores one of the greatest drivers of the TJX business model, and that is the ability for the company to source great inventory. The company has an excellent team of buyers that is able to accurately forecast trends and continually innovate with new product categories to drive through its stores. This keeps the treasure hunt alive and thriving.

Secondly, and most importantly, the company saw an influx of younger buyers during Q2. Management noted that millennials and generation Z customers are flocking to all divisions in droves. Although management is hesitant to say what areas are driving this younger traffic for competitive purposes, they did mention that it is fairly broad-based. I think younger shoppers recognize the value of TJX’s segments, and how they are able to purchase products below the price of competitors and below the lowest prices online. In this sense, TJX is like Costco (COST) in its ability to invest in price and pass those savings directly to consumers.

With younger shoppers driving strong comp growth, gross margin increased 40 basis points y/y to 28.9% of sales. This was able to mostly offset pressure from higher wages and IT restructuring on the SG&A line, resulting in operating margins falling just 10 basis points y/y to 10.6% of sales. As long as comps keep increasing, TJX should be able to mitigate much of the labor cost pressures all retailers continue to experience.

Capital Allocation: Consistent and Smart

My favorite trait of great capital allocators is the ability to recognize when continually buying back stock is value-creative because the intrinsic value of the company is perpetually growing. TJX’s management team has known this for years, and as a result, they continue to retire stock at an aggressive pace. Q2 was no different, as the company bought back $600 million worth of stock at an average price of $93.75. With operating cash flow of $1.6 billion YTD, the company has generated plenty of cash to invest in both repurchases and capital expenditures.

In addition to aggressively buying back stock, management increased the dividend by 25% earlier in the year to $0.39 per share. This is not my favorite use of capital, but it nevertheless demonstrates management’s dedication to returning excess capital to shareholders.

Inventory grew 6% y/y, meaningfully below sales growth, but likely enough to help fuel growth in Q3. When it comes to TJX, I am never concerned that inventory growth is bad for business.

EPS and Per Share Value Grow

TJX raised its full-year EPS forecast to $4.83-4.88 from $4.75-4.83, and I believe earnings could easily top the new increased range if the trend from Q2 continues moving forward.

As a result of stock buybacks and a slightly increased near-term forecast, I am increasing my per share value to $110. This would only imply a mid-point PE multiple of ~23x for one of the best retailers in the world. One of the more important factors to incorporate into an analysis of TJX is the perpetual motion machine the company has created. The stock may be about fairly valued today, but you are likely to do well if you buy it near its current fair value because the intrinsic value should grow at 10%+ per annum. TJX remains a core holding in my portfolio, and I do not anticipate selling any time soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.