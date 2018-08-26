Foot Locker: Q2 Reaffirms Buy Rating

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) fell about 9% in trading on Friday after reporting Q2 results that were slightly above expectations and guidance that was about as expected. The stock had run up in the week and a half before the release of quarterly results, and the stock is still higher than where it was on Wednesday, August 14th. Overall, the story from Foot Locker has not changed, and I continue to believe shares are worth $55-63. Let’s take a look at quarterly results, and why the stock sold-off.

Sales – Solid in spite of European Headwind

Sales at Foot Locker were up 3.9% y/y ex-currency fluctuations to $1.8 billion, driven by a 0.5% comp-store number and strong increases in sales through the digital channel. The US was the standout performer, with Eastbay comping up in the high single digits, Champs in the high mid-single digits, and Foot Locker/Foot Locker Kids up modestly. Walking into US Foot Locker and Champs locations recently, you can see a very clean assortment of newer silhouettes, implying strong turnover of older styles. This was confirmed by inventory that fell 2.4% y/y in constant currencies.

I think the most impressive part of the comp growth at Foot Locker is that this is occurring in spite of massive headwinds from Nike’s (NKE) Jordan allocation and size run declines. Jordan is selling through slightly better, but the quantities are simply not on par with what Jordan manufactured in 2017. This is great for the long-term health of the Jordan Brand, in my view, though it clearly will negatively impact sales in 2018.

Foot Locker is doing a great job of capitalizing on new and trendy models from different brands, easily able to flow in popular products from the likes of Vans (NYSE:VFC) and FILA while continuing to showcase more traditional flagship brands like Nike and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). This is also why Foot Locker remains an extremely valuable physical location for footwear and apparel distribution, particularly in the US. Investors may be worried that Nike’s DTC business is taking some share, and perhaps it is. However, it is abundantly clear to me that Foot Locker’s physical stores are incredibly valuable for the major brands. Traffic remains flat, and the business is not moving entirely to the Internet as many investors fear.

Unfortunately, Europe remains a sizeable headwind to growth. Germany has been abysmal for Foot Locker, and adidas continues to lose momentum in Europe, creating steep headwinds to growth. It will be interesting to see if a reinvigorated Puma and anniversaries of popular Nike models in Europe will be able to drive a positive comp in the back half of the year.

Overall, though sales growth has not been great, comp store sales trends are improving, especially in the US, and traffic in the US remains flat, suggesting stores have underlying value.

Profitability Slowly Turning

Unfortunately for shareholders, SG&A at Foot Locker needs to be structurally higher thanks to investments in the digital channel as well as higher minimum wages. This labor headwind is inevitable, and I believe it is also largely priced into the stock. Digital channel investments are also necessary as Foot Locker needs to remain relevant online, especially as brands ramp-up their online channels.

On the positive end of the spectrum, higher ASPs and lower levels of clearance product are helping drive a gross margin increase. Gross margin percentage was up 60 basis points y/y to 30.2% of sales. Importantly, inventory declined 2.4% y/y as I noted earlier, so there should be a chance for even more gross margin improvement in quarters three and four. Of note, comps were down 3.7% in Q3 and Q4 of FY17, with large gross margin deleverage. If Foot Locker even comps up in the low single digits (1-2%), we should see some nice occupancy leverage. This will help offset some of that SG&A growth, and it will help drive Foot Locker to double-digit EPS growth for FY18.

Capital Allocation Remains Robust

Few retailers have as much capital discipline as Foot Locker. Management continues to reduce its share count, retiring an additional 1.8 million shares in Q2 at an average price a bit shy of $52. I expect management to be even more aggressive if the stock languishes in Q3. In addition, as I mentioned before, inventory declined, leaving the company in a strong position to see margin growth in the back half of FY18.

Reiterating Buy

Shares of Foot Locker continue to look attractively priced, in my view. The company is focused on leveraging its excellent retail footprint combined with omnichannel investments to create one of the premier retailers that is dependent on third-party brands. In addition, management continues to trim unproductive stores while aggressively repurchasing stock.

While Friday’s reaction may have been somewhat dramatic, keep in mind that the stock is basically flat against where it was a week and a half ago. After following retail stocks for the last 10 years, I’ve found that a lot of fast money moves in and out around earnings. I don’t find this move particularly noteworthy.

All told, I believe shares are worth $55-63 on a DCF basis when factoring in the strength of Foot Locker’s business against the obvious growth headwinds like a move towards online sales and more competition with the brands.

