First Look At Eventbrite's IPO

Revenue in FY17 hit $201.6 million, though in the first half of 2018 growth has picked up to a stunning 61% y/y.

The company's last reported private valuation was $1 billion, making it a "unicorn." Cumulatively since launching in 2006, Eventbrite has raised a total of $332 million.

Popular ticketing platform Eventbrite has filed for an IPO. $200 million is the current placeholder, but final pricing and sizing of the IPO are still TBD.

After a few quiet months on the IPO front, another big name has stepped up to the IPO plate: Eventbrite (EB), the well-known online ticketing platform for a wide array of events, ranging from concerts to film festivals. This IPO comes twelve years after the company's original launch in 2006.

Eventbrite joins a long list of popular Silicon Valley unicorns in going public this year. Previous heavy hitters that went public this year include Spotify (SPOT), Dropbox (DBX), and DocuSign (DOCU) - all favorites of the VC universe that have garnered plenty of press attention as private companies. The latter is the most successful of the group, having more than doubled from its original IPO price in less than half a year, but almost every popular unicorn to go public this year is up a significant amount from its IPO price. Needless to say, investor appetite for these deals remains high.

Eventbrite has long been a top IPO contender. As a private company, it has raised a significant amount of funding. Per Crunchbase, its cumulative financing total since launching in 2006 sums up to $332 million, and its backers include storied VCs such as Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management.

Figure 1. Eventbrite funding timeline

Source: Crunchbase

The cachet of top investors is always a draw to these types of well-publicized IPOs. Per Eventbrite's listing of large stockholders in its IPO registration documents, Sequoia and Tiger Global each own about 20% of the company, while founder and CEO Julia Hartz owns another block of shares worth nearly 20% of the company.

Figure 2. Eventbrite cap table

Source: Eventbrite S-1 filing

Eventbrite's last known private valuation in 2014 was reported at $1 billion. Given the company's rapid growth trajectory since then as well as its achievement of positive free cash flow, the company will likely seek a much higher valuation in its IPO - potentially at $2 billion or more.

Investors have shown a tendency this year to bid up popular IPOs like Eventbrite. Given the company's obvious financial strengths and recent dry spell of hot-button IPOs, this could be worthwhile deal to invest in depending on the price.

Capitalizing on a shift to "experiences"

One trend has been well-documented in the media and press: the millennial generation is shopping less for material possessions, choosing instead to pour their discretionary income into "experiences." Travel, in particular, has claimed a large portion of millennials' wallet share, while other experiences like concerts and music festivals are other frequent expenditures.

With that in mind, Eventbrite is well-positioned to distinguish itself from the many e-commerce companies that have recently gone public. This is an internet company dedicated to servicing a growing portion of millennials' spend - not a shrinking one.

Eventbrite's platform is both easy for investors to understand and for consumers to navigate. Its homepage lets users search for a particular event or for events in a specific location, as demonstrated below in a search for events in the San Francisco Bay Area:

Figure 3. Eventbrite search example

Source: Eventbrite.com

As can be seen above, the variety of experiences that Eventbrite markets is diverse: from concerts to food festivals and lectures. At present, Eventbrite believes its current market to serve an annual capacity of 1.1 billion tickets. By expanding into additional areas such as sports and movies, where Eventbrite has yet to expand, the company can serve what it estimates to be a 3.5 billion annual market for tickets.

Figure 4. Eventbrite ticketing categories and market sizing

Source: Eventbrite S-1 filing

Eventbrite operates largely on a commission-type basis. When a creator sells a ticket for his or her event on the Eventbrite platform, Eventbrite takes a cut - typically between 1.0 to 2.5% of the ticket value, plus a flat fee. Eventbrite has three tiers of capabilities for creators - Essentials, Professional, and a custom-negotiated "Premium" tier for larger creators:

Figure 5. Eventbrite creator packages

Source: Eventbrite.com

In 2017, Eventbrite sold 203 million tickets across 3 million different events. Its primary growth avenue is via marketing to new creators, who in turn attract their own followings to the Eventbrite platform.

Financial overview: fast growth, positive free cash flow

Like most unicorn IPO filings, investors already knew many things about the company beforehand, except for the financials. That makes the financials the most interesting part of the filing:

Figure 6. Eventbrite financials

Source: Eventbrite S-1 filing

For a company that's already been around for more than a decade, Eventbrite's growth is still nothing short of impressive. Revenues hit $201.6 million in FY17, up 51% y/y - but in the first half of FY18, revenue growth even accelerated, growing 61% y/y to $142.1 million. Note that Eventbrite's net revenue accounts for the fees and commissions that actually accrue to the company - not the gross value of ticket sales going to creators.

Should this 61% y/y growth rate extend into the second half of FY18 (which, with the publicity and capital that comes with a public offering, shouldn't be too difficult to accomplish), Eventbrite will hit $325 million in revenues. For illustrative purposes - at a $2 billion valuation, the company will trade at 6.2x FY18 revenues. After netting out $259 million of current cash on the balance sheet plus an estimated $200 million of net IPO proceeds, plus $95 million of debt, Eventbrite's valuation multiple goes down to ~5.1x EV/FY18 revenues on an enterprise value basis.

This compares very favorably against other software and internet companies, which typically have revenue multiples reaching or exceeding double-digit valuations. One caution, however - Eventbrite's 59% gross margin falls short from most technology companies' margins due to the large costs of payment processing inherent in its business model. As such, its revenue stream is technically less valuable than other technology companies with gross margins in the 70s or 80s.

Regardless, Eventbrite's operating margin of -11% in the first half of 2018 is meaningfully better than many other high-growth technology companies with operating loss margins in the -30% to -40% range. Part of the reason is due to the fact that unlike many technology peers, Eventbrite doesn't spend more than half of its revenues on sales and marketing - appealing to content creators is apparently not nearly as expensive as building out full-fledged sales teams to sign on enterprise deals.

And despite a narrow GAAP net loss, Eventbrite posted a solid $13.2 million of free cash flow in the first half of 2018, up 54% y/y and representing a free cash flow margin of 9.3%. Given that many high-growth startups are still in a heavy cash-burning mode, the fact that Eventbrite is able to self-sustain its cash balances through operations should give investors a large degree of comfort - unlike in another recent IPO in Domo (DOMO), where despite high growth, investors shunned the stock for heavy losses.

Key takeaways

Eventbrite's IPO will be a heavily watched IPO in a market that has lacked a top-tier deal in months. The company is well-positioned for growth, with a focus on expanding to new creators and new types of experiences. Its financials also show fairly conservative management, with Eventbrite hitting a respectable ~10% positive free cash flow margin (a rarity among high-growth startups) despite rapid 60%-plus revenue growth. The only variable left in this IPO is the valuation - many IPOs have jolted up to unattractive valuations in early trading, capping their upside. At the right price, however, Eventbrite is an attractive company to stake a long position in. More to come as the IPO draws nearer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.