Physics Prof At My Local University Writes About MMT

Having supported MMT for about 10 years and living two miles from Durham City centre (UK), I'm pleased to see a Durham University academic writing about MMT (Charles Adams). The title of his article is "Fiscal policy is a matter of life and death", published by Progressive Pulse.

I agree with the basic argument in his article, i.e. that balanced budgets are a nonsense. I also have a couple of quibbles, as follows.

First, Prof Adams claims "All money is created in the form of debt...". That's actually debatable. Certainly money created by commercial banks is a form of debt. In contrast, is central bank money a form of debt? Certainly £10 notes say "I promise to pay the bearer the sum of £10", and that is signed by the Bank of England chief cashier. But that promise is just there as a nice bit of history: you won't actually get £10 of gold from the BoE for your £10 note.

It can be argued that BoE money is debt in the sense that it can be used to cancel out another debt: a debt owed by taxpayers to government. But what about those who pay no tax, e.g. people living just on the state pension? Far as I can see, there is no definitive answer to the question, is central bank money a debt?

For what it's worth, the founder of MMT, Warren Mosler, suggested central bank money is not a debt when he said that such money is like points in a tennis match: they're assets as viewed by the players, but are not a liability as viewed by the umpire (i.e. the central bank).

Next, Prof Adams says: "The finance sector prefers private debtors to government debt because it can extract a higher rent (a higher interest rate)." A problem with that claim is that the extra interest yielded by private debt simply reflects the higher risk. At least that's the case in a perfectly functioning market. Thus in theory lenders will be indifferent as between public debt and private debt. Certainly the finance sector (i.e. banks, insurance companies and pension providers) are willing to hold very large amounts of public debt.

Finally, I'm not sure about Prof Adams's claim (penultimate para) that if extra money (or more broadly "stimulus") comes from more public debt, government can spend that on health and education, whereas if stimulus comes from a build-up in private debt, that increased spending on education and health is necessarily foregone. Strikes me that if stimulus does come from the latter source, there'd be nothing to stop government spending more on health and education by raising taxes.

I suggest the standard MMT view, at least certainly my view and that of several MMTers and indeed Keynes, is that the deficit simply needs to be whatever brings full employment. That's why Keynes said "look after the unemployed, and the budget will look after itself". To illustrate, it could be that in any particular year, enough stimulus comes from private debt build-up that government does not need to run a deficit at all (Steve Keen has done a lot of work on the relationship between debt build-up and aggregate demand).

Alternatively, in some years, the private sector will be paying off debts, in which case the government deficit will need to be much larger than normal.

And finally, Charles Adams is nowhere near the first physicist to get interested in economics: several physics academics have. Physics and economics seem to go together. Certainly physics was the subject I was best at at school, though the teachers there would probably have used the phrase "least bad at" rather than "best at"… :-)