Paradox: U.S. Stocks Need A Break From 'America First'

This piece has something for everyone, whether you're a bear, a bull or somewhere in between and it comes complete with a veritable smorgasbord of chart eye candy.

Because the market narrative now depends so heavily on understanding dollar dynamics, I wanted to write a separate post addressing this and expanding on some of the key concepts.

In "Thoughts On Friday's Dollar Coup", I offered a sweeping overview of the current environment for emerging market assets on the way to explaining why it's so critical that the dollar (UUP) take an extended breather.

The first line of that post reads as follows:

If you're long risk assets of any kind, you're implicitly short the dollar.

One commenter noted that U.S. risk assets have rallied this year in the face of persistent dollar strength since April and while that's not completely true (it depends on what you mean by "U.S. risk assets"), it's certainly true for stocks (SPY).

I want to take a few minutes to address that comment as explicitly as possible, because it strikes at the heart of the current market narrative. To be clear, I've discussed this exhaustively both here and on my site over the past three weeks, but given how critical it is and given that the price action over the past several sessions throws it into stark relief, I think there's an opportunity to drive the point home a bit more effectively.

On Wednesday, I brought you some excerpts from the latest note by JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic who flagged what he called an "unprecedented divergence" in the performance of US equities versus the rest of the world.

Specifically, Marko noted that "if one looks at price momentum, it is positive for U.S. stocks and negative for Europe and emerging markets across all relevant lookback windows." That, Kolanovic wrote, has never happened before.

(JPMorgan)

It is not hard to explain this divergence. It's the direct consequence of U.S. fiscal and trade policy, with the former being positive for the dollar and for U.S. equities and the latter being negative for ex-U.S. risk sentiment. Throw in the fact that a stronger dollar is also a negative for emerging market assets and you end up with the current divergence described by Kolanovic. Here's the simplest possible way to visualize things:

(Heisenberg)

Because I've talked so much about this, I'm going to try and hit the high points quickly and then move on to some visuals. Hopefully, the end result will be something that's as concise as it is poignant.

The U.S. is running expansionary fiscal policy late in the cycle, which is inflationary. If you assume the models aren't completely broken, the implications for the Phillips curve are clear. In late-stage expansions, the curve tends to reassert itself with a vengeance. This is the "Cheshire cat's smile" dynamic, to quote Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic. Although the "with a vengeance" characterization may be a bit too strong this time around, things are generally playing out as they have in the past. Here's an excerpt from the latest note by Kocic, dated Friday:

Fed hawkishness in the near term has been largely dictated by the concerns raised by nonlinearities of the Phillips curve. For eight quarters prior to the last release, wages have shown steady acceleration with declining unemployment numbers, in sharp contrast with about five years of practically flat response. The Figure shows the post-2007 Philips curve with four quadrants corresponding to different economic regimes. As of mid-2016, the slope has turned from nearly zero to above 60 degrees as we crossed the NAIRU.

The Fed is cognizant that fiscal stimulus is likely to supercharge that at some point. Jerome Powell and other Fed speakers said as much in Jackson Hole this week. For instance, here's an excerpt from Powell's speech:

With solid household and business confidence, healthy levels of job creation, rising incomes, and fiscal stimulus arriving, there is good reason to expect that this strong performance will continue.

That informs the Fed's relatively hawkish stance. The more hawkish they are, the stronger the dollar.

In addition to making the Fed more concerned about a possible inflation overshoot and thus more hawkish, U.S. fiscal policy is dollar positive for a host of other reasons. For instance, as BofAML's Ethan Harris wrote earlier this month, "the new tax laws create incentives to repatriate cash and if these monies are not already in dollar assets, this could strength the dollar as well."

Here's the Bloomberg dollar index, just for reference:

(Bloomberg)

These policies are also supportive of U.S. equities; or at least in the near-term. The tax cuts have led directly to a buyback bonanza (Goldman now predicts a record $1 trillion in authorizations this year) and have helped boost corporate earnings, both powerful drivers of equity performance. Here's Kolanovic again:

On the fundamental side, we have Trump’s tariffs and sanctions causing broad equity risk aversion and a rally in the USD. This, however, has happened against a backdrop of strong support for US equities from buybacks, tax-related earnings boosts, as well as inflows from systematic strategies since April. Repatriation-driven buybacks and the tax cut boosting earnings were key reasons for our persistently positive outlook for US stocks in the aftermath of February’s sell-off, and another was volatility targeting inflows.

That, in a nutshell, is how U.S. fiscal policy has been dollar positive while simultaneously serving as a boon to U.S. stocks. In other words, that is the answer to the question implicitly posed by the reader mentioned here at the outset.

At the same time, U.S. trade policy is dollar positive to the extent it gives the Fed yet another reason to be concerned about inflation. The next round of 301-investigation-related tariffs on China will almost surely push up the prices of consumer goods. There's a ton of color on that here, for those interested.

Again, the more concerned about inflation the Fed is, the more hawkish they lean, and the more hawkish they lean, the stronger the dollar. It looks to me like specs are short nearly everything versus the dollar (the following visual is up to date with the latest data out Friday and current through Tuesday):

(Goldman)

In addition to the drag on emerging markets exerted by the inexorably stronger greenback, U.S. trade policy also threatens to dent global growth and could conceivably lead to an even sharper deceleration in the Chinese economy than what we're witnessing currently. Developing economy stocks fell into a bear market earlier this month.

(Heisenberg)

Short interest in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) is pretty high:

(Bloomberg)

Because the administration has also targeted Europe with tariffs and appears to be on the verge of moving ahead with duties on cars, European markets have also come under pressure alongside emerging market equities. In fact, according to Credit Suisse, the auto tariffs might be the biggest risk of them all when it comes to putting a serious dent in ex-U.S. developed market sentiment. Here's what the bank's James Sweeney wrote in a note out earlier this month:

If auto tariffs became widely expected in the short term that would be a negative shock to developed market IP growth expectations, but we do not think that the US administration would risk the shock to developed market equities and investment spending that auto tariffs could present – at least before the November elections, that is.

We'll see. If the Trump administration were to move ahead with the auto tariffs on Europe, it could put immense pressure on an important sector that's already in a bear market.

(Heisenberg)

Until recently, the divergence between the U.S. and the rest of the world has been some semblance of sustainable, but as Kolanovic put it in the note mentioned above, "something has to give" going forward.

It's just not feasible for the dollar to continue to strengthen putting ever more pressure on emerging markets while the trade frictions continue to weigh on ex-U.S. sentiment without something in the way of blowback for U.S. equities.

It's possible, for instance, that managers sitting on losses in emerging market assets could end up having to sell their winners to fund redemptions. Well, their winners are U.S. stocks. More generally, the next wave of selling in emerging markets (if there is one), would put things squarely in "panic" territory. That's not meant to be hyperbolic, rather, it's just to say that with developing economy stocks already in a bear market (they actually pulled out of it this week) and with currencies like the South African rand and the Brazilian real seemingly on the brink, another leg lower in emerging market stocks and/or weaker in emerging market currencies has the potential to cause serious consternation and would raise the specter of past instances of acute EM unwinds.

So paradoxically, in order for America to continue to be "first", America needs to be "last" for a little while. That is, in order for the U.S. rally to continue, U.S. equities probably need to underperform their global counterparts for a couple of months.

Of course underperformance need not entail negative performance. Rather, what needs to happen is this: The dollar needs to extend last week's losses so that ex-U.S. risk sentiment can recover and thus alleviate concerns of spillover.

That would also potentially open the door to a closing of the divergence between the fortunes of the U.S. economy and the outlook for everyone else. Fortunately, that's already happening, or at least according to misses and beats as tabulated by the Citi economic surprise indexes. Have a look at the convergence here:

(Bloomberg)

If things go in the opposite direction (or, more to the point, if the dollar resumes its rally), well then all bets are off both for global risk assets and for U.S. stocks which, again, will probably start to get some blowback.

When you think about that possibility, do consider the implications from the momentum divergence mentioned here at the outset. If trend signals in the U.S. are all long and trend signals for ex-U.S. are all short, well then how do you imagine trend followers (e.g., CTAs) are positioned? Hint: they're probably long U.S. stocks. Here's Kolanovic one more time:

While we believe that a ‘risk on’ convergence is much more likely, one should not dismiss a scenario in which the trade war with China is not resolved and the US market experiences a sharp correction. This could be further fueled by concentrated US market leadership, a decline in the high levels of equity HF exposure (e.g. HFRXEH beta in 95th percentile), and selling from systematic investors (e.g. Vol targeting funds are currently in their 66th percentile of equity exposure). An obvious potential catalyst for this scenario would be a breakdown in China trade negotiations, and continuation of the USD rally.

Critically, the effects from fiscal stimulus (e.g., record earnings growth) and from the buybacks catalyzed by the tax cuts will wear off. Please understand that's not an attempt to be bearish. While stimulus is always ostensibly designed to create conditions that foster longer-term gains, the word "stimulus" has an inherently short-term character to it. Even if you believe the tax cuts (for instance) will ultimately help put America in a position to be more competitive and thus more prosperous over the long term, there is no question that they create a near-term sugar high. Indeed, investors have been enjoying that sugar high all year long.

When that wears off, you don't want the "hangover" (so to speak) to be accompanied by multiple bear markets in everything from emerging market stocks to European financials and autos to copper. That makes sense, right?

In closing, I say again: Hope for a weaker dollar, at least in the near term. If you start to see dollar strength reassert itself over the next couple of weeks, it might well be time to get cautious.

Finally, let me say one thing unequivocally. If there's no meaningful progress on the trade front over the next three weeks and the dollar rallies into next month's Fed meeting, Jerome Powell will need to be exceptionally cautious with the messaging. If the market gets a definitive date for the imposition of the next round of 301 investigation-related tariffs on Chinese goods and there's more positive U.S. economic data between now and the Fed meeting, it could compel Powell to lean hawkish again, in contrast to Friday's dovish speech in Jackson Hole.

If that happens, take some off the table. Seriously.

